This explainer video description delves into Guido Giacomo Preparata’s groundbreaking work, THE INCUBATION OF NAZISM: A TALE OF THE EXTREME MEASURES UNDERTAKEN BY BRITAIN TO SAFEGUARD IMPERIAL PRIMACY, 1900-1944.

Discover Preparata’s majestic, albeit counter-intuitive, proposition that the modern world-system executed an “unprecedented act of collective conspiracism” to ensure Anglo-American hegemony. The core strategic imperative of Britain was to prevent by all means necessary the formation of a powerful Russo-German fusion in Eurasia.

Key Details and Explosive Revelations:

The First Siege (WWI): World War One served as the initial “great siege of Germany”, but failing to defeat the German army on its own soil, Britain moved to initiate a second, more destructive act: the predisposition of conditions for creating a fiercely revanchist regime.

The Veblenian Prophecy and Versailles: Learn how the Versailles Treaty (June 1919) was not merely a diplomatic blunder, but a deliberate blueprint. Social thinker Thorstein Veblen prophesied that the “Elder Statesmen” concealed designs within the treaty to prepare the groundwork for a subsequent confrontation between Soviet Russia and a revamped, militaristic Germany.

Engineering Chaos: The video explores how financial artistry was used to create the fertile terrain for Nazism within the captive Weimar Republic . The failure to confiscate the old Reich’s massive War Debt deliberately set off the infamous hyperinflation of 1923 , purging Germany’s old currency and clearing the economic slate for the next phase.

The Bailout and the Mastermind: Explore the spectacular Dawes Plan Bailout (1924–1929), which funded Germany's technological modernization . This overhaul was orchestrated by the powerful Governor Montagu Norman of the Bank of England, working in tandem with New York financiers. Germany’s economy, guided by Hjalmar Schacht (Norman’s “German shadow”), was restructured into oligopolistic monsters like I.G. Farben .

The Mythos LIE of Appeasement: Witness the “greatest exploit of choral dissimulation of the twentieth century”. Behind the theatrics of Neville Chamberlain and the Appeasers , Britain adhered steadfastly to the objective of ensnaring Germany once again in a two-front war . The strategy included planting the false notion of a pervasive pro-Nazi faction, evidenced by the sensational role of the Duke of Windsor (Edward VIII) .

The Soviet Trap and Operation Barbarossa: The description details the unconfessed and unconfessable complicity of the Soviet Union. While Adolf Hitler believed he had British backing, the video reveals how Stalin sacrificed top military officials like Marshal Tukhachevsky in 1937 and provided Hitler with vital supplies, allowing the Nazi eagle to launch its invasion of Russia in June 1941, Operation Barbarossa.

Ultimately, this film reconstructs the dreadful plot, hatched in 1919, that culminated in World War Two—the final act designed to nullify the German threat and extend Anglo-American control over the globe through “financial artistry, industrial manslaughter, and virtuosic mendacity”. The Reich was thrice duped.

