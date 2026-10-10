This is a modest proposal for the most straightforward way to fix the broken Constitution, started as a thought experiment, but Mrs. Heritage History encouraged me to drop the TV-show angle and get down to brass tacks. Here’s the skinny: a proposed Constitutional Amendment and an analysis by leading LLMs.

Original LARP

Revised Draft Constitutional Amendment

(Closing Judicial Loopholes)

Section 1. No corporation, trust, partnership, association, foundation, fund, or other arrangement, however denominated, shall, within the United States, own property, hold a license, or enforce any right, unless it has published a sworn statement tracing every interest conferring ownership, benefit, or control in it, through every intermediary however denominated, to a living person. It shall keep that statement current.

Section 2. No person exercising authority under the United States, any State, or any subdivision of either — whether by office, employment, or contract — shall exercise it without publishing, at the time of the act, a record that states who acted and what was done. What is done without such a record has no legal effect.

Section 3. No law, rule, doctrine, structure, contract, or arrangement shall prevent liability from attaching to a natural person for what is done at the direction, with the knowledge, or by the acquiescence of that person; and none shall place that person’s property beyond that liability. Criminal liability shall not be insured, indemnified, or transferred.

Section 4. No person or entity holding property for another shall hold it as its own, commingle it with property held for any other, pledge or lend it, or suffer it to answer for its own debts. Title shall vest in the living person entitled to it, and the holder shall record that person as owner. Any law, rule, doctrine, or agreement to the contrary has no effect.

Section 5. This article shall be applied according to the plain meaning of its terms. No court shall decline to apply any provision of this article on the ground that its result is absurd, impractical, or contrary to purpose.

LLM Assessments

CLAUDE (Opus 5.5)

Corporations

Corporate owners, officers, and custodians become publicly named, personally liable, and barred from using held property as their own.

Section 1: Ownership

Public companies Cede & Co., the nominee of the Depository Trust Company, is the registered holder of most US-listed shares. Issuers publish a sworn chain from Cede & Co. through each broker and custodian to each human holder, and keep it current. “Benefit” brings in pension and 401(k) participants. A pension fund’s shareholding traces to its named participants.

Private capital Private equity and hedge fund stacks of LLCs, feeder funds, offshore blockers, and nominee general partners publish full chains to the investors at the end. Anonymous LLCs and dynasty trusts lose their privacy function.

Entities with no living person at the end of the chain Charitable foundations, religious corporations, universities, mutual insurers, purpose trusts, perpetual trusts with unborn beneficiaries, and estates lose the capacity to own property, hold licenses, and enforce rights within the United States. Title to their assets passes to living persons.

Public corporations: municipalities, state authorities, and federal government corporations lose the same three capacities within the United States.

Foreign holders Foreign corporations trace to their human owners. State-owned enterprises, sovereign wealth funds, and foreign central banks lose property, licenses, and court access within the United States.

Control interests: lender covenants, voting agreements, and management contracts that confer control enter the published chain.

Regulatory baseline: the Corporate Transparency Act (31 U.S.C. §5336) required confidential filing with FinCEN, and FinCEN’s March 2025 interim final rule exempted domestic companies. Section 1 makes the trace public, sworn, and continuous, with no exemptions.

Section 2: Contractors exercising public authority

Private prison operators, detention contractors, Medicare administrative contractors, Treasury debt collectors, and enforcement vendors fall under Section 2.

These firms publish, act by act, the named employee and the act performed. Acts without that record have no legal effect.

Automated decisions: the person who exercises authority through a system is “who acted.”

Section 3: Personal liability

Directors, officers, and shareholders with knowledge carry personal liability for corporate acts they directed, knew of, or acquiesced in. For those persons, limited liability ends.

LLC charging-order protection, asset protection trusts, spendthrift trusts, and statutory exemptions lose force against that liability.

Criminal fines and penalties become uninsurable and non-indemnifiable. Defense costs stay insurable.

Corporate pleas and deferred prosecution agreements that resolve executives’ conduct transfer criminal liability, and Section 3 forbids that transfer. The respondeat superior rule of New York Central & Hudson River R.R. Co. v. United States, 212 U.S. 481 (1909), keeps operating against the corporation alongside the natural persons.

The government contractor defense of Boyle v. United Technologies Corp., 487 U.S. 500 (1988), and the derivative immunity of Yearsley v. W.A. Ross Construction Co., 309 U.S. 18 (1940), end as to natural persons.

Section 4: Custody

Brokerage and settlement Investors take direct title, recorded by the holder. UCC Article 8 security entitlements, omnibus accounts, and the Cede & Co. nominee structure end.

Lending and pledging of customer property Securities lending and short selling with borrowed shares end. Rehypothecation of margin collateral ends. Rule 15c3-3 and Regulation T now allow re-pledging up to 140% of the customer’s debit balance. Repo financed with customer collateral ends.

Banking Deposits are property held for the depositor. Section 4 voids the Foley v. Hill (1848) rule that treats a deposit as a loan to the bank. Banks lose the power to lend deposits. Fractional-reserve banking ends, and banks fund loans from their own capital and borrowings.

Pooled vehicles: mutual funds, ETFs, common trust funds, and insurer general accounts fall under the commingling bar.

Custodial failures of the MF Global type (2011, about $1.6 billion in customer funds missing) and the FTX type (2022, customer assets moved to Alameda Research) fall under the bars on commingling and holding as one’s own.

National security state

Officers, agencies, and contractors lose cover entities, secret legal authority, statutory and judge-made shields, and intermediated finance.

Section 1: Cover and ownership

Front companies CIA proprietaries (historically Air America), non-official-cover businesses, and FBI and DEA undercover businesses publish a chain that names an officer or ends at the United States. A chain naming an officer exposes the officer. A chain ending at the United States fails the living-person requirement, and the entity loses property, licenses, and court access within the United States.

Government-linked entities: In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit corporation, and federal government corporations lose the same capacities.

Cleared contractors: FOCI disclosures under NISPOM (32 C.F.R. Part 117) become public, along with the voting trusts, proxy agreements, and special security agreements used to mitigate foreign control.

Section 2: Secret acts

Unvouchered funds: expenditures under 50 U.S.C. §3510(b), accounted for on the certificate of the Director, need a published record naming the spender and the act. Unrecorded expenditures have no legal effect.

Covert action: a finding under 50 U.S.C. §3093 has legal effect only when published at the time of the act. Officers carrying out unpublished covert action act without legal authority, and Section 3 applies to them.

Surveillance and compelled disclosure FISA orders, Section 702 directives, and National Security Letters (12 U.S.C. §3414, 15 U.S.C. §1681u, 18 U.S.C. §2709) each need a published record naming the issuing official and the act. Gag orders need the same record.

Undercover identities: the record of who acted names undercover officers and informants acting under color of authority.

Sealed process: sealed warrants, sealed indictments, and grand jury subpoenas take legal effect only on publication.

Classification: each classification decision is an exercise of authority and needs a published record of who classified what.

Congress: Section 2 supersedes Journal secrecy under Article I, §5. Actions of closed intelligence committee sessions need published records.

Pardons: each pardon needs a published record of who granted it and to whom.

Section 3: Officer protection

“Law” and “doctrine” bring statutory and judge-made shields within Section 3, and earlier constitutional text counts as law. These end as to natural persons:

Westfall Act substitution of the United States as defendant (28 U.S.C. §2679(d))

Retroactive telecom immunity (50 U.S.C. §1885a)

The good-faith defense of Detainee Treatment Act of 2005 §1004, and government-paid counsel insofar as it indemnifies criminal liability

Good-faith reliance on Office of Legal Counsel opinions

Qualified immunity

Absolute prosecutorial and judicial immunity

The Feres doctrine

State secrets dismissal under United States v. Reynolds (1953), as applied to claims against natural persons

Speech or Debate immunity under Article I, §6

The presidential immunity recognized in Trump v. United States (2024)

Further effects:

Superiors: “acquiescence” makes superiors who knew of an act and allowed it personally liable, with their property answerable.

Insurance: professional liability insurance reimbursed under Pub. L. 104-208 §636 covers civil claims and stays permissible. Criminal exposure becomes uninsurable.

Section 4: Finance and custody

Covert finance: nominee holdings and pooled covert accounts held for another fall under the commingling and as-its-own bars.

Foreign official custody: under Section 1, foreign central banks lose the capacity to own the gold and securities held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Blocked property: OFAC-blocked property stays with US banks, recorded in the sanctioned living owner’s name.

Seized property: pooled forfeiture holdings fall under the commingling bar.

How the sections interlock

Each section names or binds the human at one point where institutions have interposed a structure.

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CHAT-GPT

The revised draft would impose a constitutional system of human attribution on corporations and government. Section 5 greatly increases its force. Courts would have to enforce the text despite market disruption, operational danger, administrative burden, or institutional reliance.

The amendment would produce four structural changes:

Every private institution must identify the living people who own, benefit from, or control it. Every exercise of governmental authority must carry a contemporaneous public record identifying the actor and the act. Every participating decision-maker remains personally answerable for the consequences. Every custodian must preserve direct title, segregate property, and refrain from lending or pledging it.

The Importance of Section 5

Courts traditionally use context, constitutional structure, purpose, historical practice, precedent, and interpretive canons when legal language creates extreme results. The absurdity canon allows a court to reject a literal reading that produces an outcome the lawmakers could not reasonably have intended. supremecourt.gov

Section 5 expressly removes three judicial escape routes:

Absurd consequences

Practical impossibility

Conflict with the amendment’s perceived purpose

A court could still determine what words such as “interest,” “benefit,” “publishing,” “authority,” “acquiescence,” and “entitled” mean. Plain meaning requires interpretation whenever ordinary usage permits several readings. Section 5 directs the court to choose among plausible meanings without rewriting the amendment to protect existing institutions.

This would make the amendment immediately disruptive because it contains no delayed effective date, implementing clause, emergency exception, classified-record procedure, or transition period.

Impact on corporations

Corporate existence becomes conditional

Section 1 would allow an organization to exercise legal rights only while it maintains a current sworn statement tracing ownership, benefit, and control to living people.

A noncompliant entity would lose the legal capacity to:

Own or acquire property

Hold professional, commercial, broadcast, banking, or operating licenses

Enforce contracts

Sue to collect debts

Enforce intellectual-property rights

Foreclose liens

Assert ownership in court

Demand constitutional protections connected to its property or legal rights

A filing error could therefore affect the corporation’s entire legal capacity. Section 5 would prevent a court from excusing the omission because forfeiture appeared disproportionate or commercially destructive.

Ownership would become radically transparent

The disclosure requirement reaches more than formal shareholders. It covers every interest that confers:

Ownership

Benefit

Control

That language would expose voting agreements, nominee arrangements, trust interests, derivative positions, private-equity structures, foundations, offshore chains, family offices, creditor control arrangements, management agreements, proxy voting, and contractual rights capable of influencing corporate decisions.

Current securities systems commonly place registered title in a depository, broker, bank, or nominee while the investor holds a beneficial interest. www.sec.gov Section 1 would require the disclosure chain to continue through every intermediary until it reaches living people.

The amendment supplies no ownership threshold. A shareholder with one share appears to hold an interest conferring ownership and benefit. A public company could therefore need to publish and continuously update millions of names.

The phrase “keep that statement current” may require real-time or near-real-time reporting. Every trade, death, trust distribution, proxy transfer, fund redemption, option exercise, and change in control could alter the statement.

Institutional investors would require human tracing

A corporation whose shareholders include pension funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, foundations, trusts, foreign companies, or sovereign wealth funds would have to trace those interests through each layer.

For example:

Each intermediary would have its own Section 1 duties. The final published statement would identify the living people whose interests produce ownership, benefit, or control.

Index funds and pension plans would present difficult allocation questions. Participants usually own claims against the fund or plan rather than direct fractional interests in each portfolio company. Sections 1 and 4 would pressure the law toward direct attribution.

Limited liability would contract sharply

The revised Section 3 adds “law, rule, doctrine.” That addition directly reaches legal protections created through legislation and judicial precedent.

A corporate officer, director, controlling shareholder, manager, or supervisor could face personal liability for an act performed:

At that person’s direction

With that person’s knowledge

By that person’s acquiescence

Corporate personality, limited liability, indemnification, bankruptcy structuring, the business-judgment rule, and contractual risk allocation could no longer prevent liability from reaching a participating natural person.

Passive ownership could remain protected when the investor lacked direction, knowledge, and acquiescence. The meaning of acquiescence would determine the boundary. Ordinary meaning suggests awareness combined with acceptance or silent permission. Directors would create extensive records of objections, dissents, compliance demands, and remedial action to establish that they withheld acquiescence.

Corporate governance would change accordingly:

Boards would demand detailed operational information.

Directors would record individual votes and objections.

Executives would investigate warnings more aggressively.

Parent-company officers would monitor subsidiaries closely.

Compliance officers would acquire greater power.

High-risk enterprises would struggle to recruit decision-makers.

Directors-and-officers insurance would face constitutional limits when coverage effectively places personal property beyond an attached liability.

Section 3 expressly prohibits insurance or indemnification of criminal liability. It leaves civil insurance textually possible until insurance operates to “prevent liability from attaching” or places the person’s property beyond it. Courts could distinguish compensation of victims from protection of the wrongdoer’s assets.

Section 4 and the corporate financial system

Section 4 would transform custody, trusts, securities settlement, pensions, and possibly banking.

A custodian must:

Segregate each person’s property

Preserve title in the living owner

Record that owner

Refrain from lending the property

Refrain from pledging it

Keep the property beyond the custodian’s creditors

Modern securities markets rely heavily on omnibus accounts and street-name ownership. The SEC explains that securities held in street name appear under the broker’s or nominee’s name while the customer remains the beneficial owner. www.sec.gov Section 4 would constitutionally require direct title in the living investor.

That would affect:

The Depository Trust Company and Cede & Co.

Brokerage omnibus accounts

Securities lending

Short-selling inventory

Rehypothecation

Mutual funds

Exchange-traded funds

Pension trusts

Pooled investment vehicles

Escrow accounts

Client trust accounts

Depositary receipts

Collateral custody

Bankruptcy-remote special-purpose vehicles

Direct registration already exists as a securities-holding method. Section 4 would make its central principle constitutionally mandatory across custodial ownership.

Corporate assets probably remain corporate property

Section 1 expressly contemplates that a corporation may own property after making the required disclosure. Section 4 applies when someone holds property “for another.”

Under the ordinary legal meaning, a corporation owns its assets in its own right. Shareholders own shares; they lack direct title to individual corporate assets. Reading Sections 1 and 4 together therefore preserves corporate ownership of operating property.

Section 4 reaches property held in a fiduciary, custodial, nominee, or agency capacity. An expansive judicial definition of “for another” could treat corporate property as held for shareholders. That interpretation would conflict with Section 1’s express authorization of entity ownership. Plain-meaning analysis would probably preserve the distinction between ownership of shares and ownership of corporate assets.

Banking could become a full-reserve custody system

Bank deposits create the amendment’s largest unresolved question.

A bank ordinarily records a deposit as its liability to the depositor and uses the received funds in lending and investment. If a deposit qualifies as “property held for another,” the bank would have to:

Preserve the depositor’s title

Segregate the money

Refrain from lending or pledging it

Protect it from the bank’s creditors

That interpretation would end ordinary lending from transaction deposits and create a warehouse or full-reserve structure. Banks would finance loans through investment accounts, bonds, equity, or expressly risk-bearing capital.

A court could classify an ordinary deposit as a debt owed by the bank, with the bank holding title to the received money. Section 4 would then govern custodial accounts, escrow funds, trust property, brokerage assets, and similar fiduciary holdings. Section 5 prevents reliance on economic disruption as the reason for choosing that construction. The legal character of the transaction would control.

Impact on the national-security state

The amendment would confront the national-security state at every level: ownership, authority, secrecy, liability, and financial operations.

Section 1 would expose front organizations and contractor control

Intelligence and defense operations frequently work through corporations, contractors, research organizations, financial vehicles, nonprofit entities, and foreign intermediaries.

Section 1 would require each organization operating within the United States to publish its human ownership, beneficiaries, and controllers. It would reveal:

Intelligence proprietaries and front companies

Defense-contractor ownership

Private intelligence-company principals

Foreign beneficial ownership

Hidden control through investment funds

Foundation and nonprofit influence

Contractual control exercised through financing arrangements

Individuals behind shell companies receiving government funds

The government could lose the ability to conceal its relationship with a proprietary company if that relationship conferred control or benefit.

Section 2 would make secret official action legally ineffective

Section 2 reaches every person exercising federal, state, or local authority through office, employment, or contract. The contractor language is especially important because it covers privatized governmental power.

An official act acquires legal effect only when the actor publishes a contemporaneous record stating:

Who acted What was done

Current law permits classified intelligence reporting, restricted congressional notification, secret legal interpretations, and covert action. Federal law defines covert action as activity intended to influence conditions abroad where the American role remains unacknowledged. uscode.house.gov The amendment’s publication requirement would collide directly with that system.

Under the plain public meaning of “publish,” the following acts would require disclosure when performed:

Surveillance authorizations

Search and arrest operations

Covert-action findings

Military targeting decisions

Cyber operations

Intelligence tasking

Payments to informants

Undercover operations

Interrogation directives

Foreign intelligence cooperation

Classified procurement decisions

Counterintelligence investigations

Special-access programs

Emergency executive orders

The constitutional consequence is legal invalidity. A secret search authorization would have no legal effect. A secret delegation would confer no operative authority. A classified contractor directive would fail to authorize the contractor’s conduct.

Physical consequences would still occur. A weapon can fire under an unpublished order. Section 2 would deprive the act of lawful governmental authority, exposing the individuals involved to personal liability under Section 3.

Section 5 makes a classified-record solution difficult

A court might ordinarily interpret “publishing” to include entry in a classified official register. Section 5 forces attention to ordinary meaning and bars reliance on operational necessity.

“Publish” commonly means making information available to the public. It can also mean formally issuing or promulgating a document. The ambiguity remains linguistic. The amendment’s sponsors and ratification record would matter less if “plain meaning” excludes purposive interpretation.

If courts select public availability as the plain meaning, conventional covert operations become constitutionally impossible.

If courts select formal issuance as the plain meaning, a secure classified publication system could satisfy Section 2. The system would still create permanent attribution and an auditable record available to courts or designated overseers.

The draft should expressly say “publish to the public” if universal public disclosure is the intended rule.

Immunity doctrines would lose force

Section 3’s reference to “doctrine” targets judicially created protections. It could override:

Qualified immunity

Absolute executive immunity

Judicial immunity

Prosecutorial immunity

Official-act immunity

Government-contractor immunity

State-secrets dismissal

Derivative sovereign immunity

Doctrines restricting direct constitutional damages claims

Qualified immunity currently protects officials from damages unless their conduct violates clearly established law. Library of Congress Presidential immunity doctrine also protects categories of official conduct from criminal prosecution. Library of Congress As a later constitutional amendment, Section 3 would provide strong textual grounds for displacing those doctrines when they prevent liability from attaching to a responsible natural person.

The state-secrets privilege could no longer serve as a mechanism that prevents liability. Courts might still protect particular evidence while using the mandatory Section 2 record to adjudicate the claim.

Responsibility would travel up the chain of command

Section 3 would reach more than the immediate operator.

Potential defendants could include:

The officer who performed the act

The supervisor who authorized it

The official who knew of it

The policymaker who accepted the practice

The contractor who implemented it

The corporate officer who directed the contractor

The President when the relevant immunity doctrine conflicts with Section 3

The national-security bureaucracy would respond by generating detailed records of authorization, knowledge, objections, and withdrawal of approval. Oral orders would carry extreme personal risk. Deliberate ignorance would provide weak protection because evidence of warnings could establish knowledge or acquiescence.

Immediate systemic effects

Upon ratification, the amendment could produce:

Suspension of rights held by entities lacking complete sworn disclosures

Challenges to corporate title and licenses

Securities-settlement disruption

Conversion of nominee holdings into direct registration

Termination of securities lending from custodial accounts

Litigation over bank deposits

Restructuring of pensions and trusts

Disclosure of classified contractors and ownership chains

Legal invalidity of unpublished governmental acts

Personal claims against officials previously protected by immunity

Emergency demands for public records of military and intelligence acts

Constitutional challenges to black-budget and covert programs

Section 5 tells courts that these consequences supply no ground for narrowing or declining enforcement.

Overall effect

For corporations, the amendment would preserve organizational existence while stripping away anonymous beneficial ownership, nominee opacity, broad liability insulation, and custodial control over other people’s assets. Corporations would continue to own operating property after disclosure. The natural persons who direct, know of, or acquiesce in wrongful acts would face personal exposure.

For the national-security state, the amendment would replace secrecy and institutional attribution with named human action. Covert operations, secret legal authorities, concealed contracting relationships, immunity doctrines, and plausible deniability would face direct constitutional prohibitions.

The revised draft therefore reaches deeper than a transparency amendment. It changes the legal unit of accountability from the institution to the living person. Section 5 makes that transformation enforceable even when it interrupts established markets or disables established state practices.

GROK

This draft amendment would fundamentally restructure corporate forms and the national-security apparatus by mandating ultimate beneficial-ownership transparency to living persons, contemporaneous public attribution of all governmental (and contractor) acts, personal liability that cannot be limited or insured for criminal matters, and strict separation of property held for others.

It prioritizes natural-person accountability and eliminates many intermediary shields. Existing limited-liability entities, layered ownership structures, classified operations, and modern banking/fiduciary practices would face existential constraints under a plain-meaning, non-absurdity reading (Section 5).

Impact on Corporations

Section 1 requires every corporation, trust, partnership, association, foundation, fund, or other arrangement operating in the United States to publish and continuously update a sworn statement that traces every interest conferring ownership, benefit, or control—through every intermediary—to a living natural person. Non-compliant entities cannot own property, hold licenses, or enforce rights.

This goes far beyond the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) regime. The CTA required reporting of beneficial owners (generally those with substantial control or ≥25% ownership interests) to FinCEN for certain entities; by 2026 domestic companies were largely exempted. This draft makes the tracing public, sworn, continuous, and applicable to a broader set of arrangements (including many trusts and foundations). Shell companies, nominee arrangements, and complex multi-layer structures used by private equity, venture capital, family offices, real-estate holding companies, and some public companies would become effectively unusable for anonymity or opacity. Foreign ownership would also be fully exposed. Compliance costs would rise sharply; privacy for owners would diminish (creating doxxing and security risks); capital formation and certain investment vehicles would be disrupted.

Section 3 bars any law, rule, doctrine, contract, or arrangement from preventing liability from attaching to a natural person for acts done at their direction, with their knowledge, or by their acquiescence, and forbids placing that person’s property beyond the liability. Criminal liability specifically “shall not be insured, indemnified, or transferred.”

This largely eliminates the practical effect of limited liability for controlling or knowing persons (directors, officers, significant shareholders, managers). Corporate veils would be routinely pierced for both civil and criminal matters involving direction, knowledge, or acquiescence. Executives and owners would face personal asset exposure. Indemnification agreements, D&O insurance for criminal matters, and related shields would be void. Risk-taking, innovation in high-liability sectors, and willingness to serve in governance roles would decline. Corporate governance would shift toward more direct personal accountability (and potentially more conservative decision-making).

Section 4 prohibits persons or entities holding property for another from treating it as their own, commingling it, pledging or lending it, or allowing it to answer for the holder’s debts. Title must vest in the living person entitled to it, with recording of that owner; contrary laws or agreements are ineffective.

This strikes at core practices of banks (deposit commingling and lending of customer funds is foundational to fractional-reserve banking and the payments system), investment funds, custodians, brokers, and many trusts. Intermediaries would be forced into strict, non-commingled, non-pledged holding with immediate vesting of title in the beneficial living person. Modern finance, mutual funds, ETFs, and much of the fiduciary industry would require radical redesign or become non-viable in current form. Asset segregation would be absolute.

Public companies and large private entities could continue if they fully disclose ultimate owners and accept the liability regime, but anonymous or layered structures and limited-liability shields for knowing actors would end. Smaller, transparent, personally accountable businesses would face relatively fewer structural barriers.

Impact on the National Security State

“National Security State” here refers to the post-World War II complex of intelligence agencies, classified programs, military special operations, surveillance systems, defense contractors, and related secrecy/black-budget practices.

Section 2 is the most direct constraint: no person exercising authority under the United States, any state, or subdivision—by office, employment, or contract—may do so without publishing, at the time of the act, a record stating who acted and what was done. Acts lacking such a record have no legal effect.

This requires contemporaneous, attributable publication of every governmental or contractor act. Covert intelligence operations, classified military actions, secret surveillance, unacknowledged special-access programs, and many contractor activities would be legally void if they cannot be publicly attributed in real time. The operational model of the CIA, NSA, special forces, and similar entities depends on secrecy and non-attribution; those practices would be incompatible with the text. Contractors (defense, intelligence support, private security) are explicitly included. Combined with Section 3’s personal-liability rules, officials and contractors would face individual exposure without the usual immunities or indemnities for knowing or directing actions.

Section 1 would also force full public beneficial-ownership disclosure on defense and intelligence contractors and their ownership chains, reducing opportunities for hidden foreign influence or opaque ownership but exposing ownership details that agencies currently treat as sensitive.

Overall, the amendment would dismantle the practical ability to conduct unattributed or secret operations and would impose personal accountability on those who direct, know of, or acquiesce in them. The national-security apparatus as currently constituted (reliant on classification, compartmentation, and limited personal exposure) would be severely constrained or forced into fully public, attributable operations.

Broader and Practical Considerations

The provisions interact: transparent ownership + personal liability + no property shielding + strict fiduciary rules + mandatory act attribution create a system in which both large corporations and secretive state actors lose the ability to diffuse responsibility or hide actors. Section 5 locks in a strict plain-meaning application and forbids courts from refusing enforcement on absurdity, impracticality, or purpose grounds, reducing the scope for judicial narrowing.

Likely effects include reduced use of shell entities for illicit finance or influence, greater personal responsibility in both private and public spheres, and higher transparency. Countervailing effects include substantial compliance and restructuring costs, potential capital flight or reduced investment, privacy losses, operational constraints on legitimate security functions, and challenges defining “living person,” “publishing,” “acquiescence,” and continuous updating for perpetual entities. Enforcement would depend on private litigation, state action, and the willingness of actors to operate under the new regime.

In short, the draft is a comprehensive attack on intermediary opacity and limited accountability. Corporations would lose anonymity and limited-liability protections for knowing actors and would face basic restructuring of property-holding and finance; the national-security state would lose the ability to act secretly or without real-time public attribution and personal exposure.

GEMINI (Google)

Comprehensive Assessment: The Corporate & National Security Impacts of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment.

This analysis evaluates the combined operational, systemic, and legal impacts of the proposed amendment (Sections 1 through 5).

1. Impact on Corporations & Financial Markets

Destruction of Limited Liability (Section 3)

Eradication of the Corporate Veil: The amendment eliminates the foundational legal doctrine separating a corporation’s liabilities from its owners and officers. Executives, board members, and major shareholders face direct, unshielded personal civil and criminal liability for corporate acts they directed, knew about, or acquiesced to.

Prohibition of Risk Transfer: Section 3 explicitly bans insurance, indemnification, or transfer of criminal liability (including Directors & Officers / D&O insurance).

Paralysis of Governance: Few individuals would agree to serve on corporate boards or in executive roles if a company-wide environmental accident, regulatory violation, or accounting fraud could lead to personal bankruptcy or imprisonment.

Dismantling of Banking and Capital Markets (Section 4)

Abolition of Fractional Reserve Banking: Modern banking relies on pooling (commingling) deposits to extend loans. Section 4 forbids holding property for another as one’s own, commingling it, pledging it, or lending it. Banks would be reduced to paid safe-deposit vaults rather than financial intermediaries.

Disruption of Securities Clearing: Public markets rely on “street name” share ownership (e.g., Cede & Co. holding stock on behalf of brokerages and individual retail investors). Mandating that legal title immediately vest in a living person breaks the speed, liquidity, and clearing mechanisms of modern algorithmic and exchange-based trading.

End of Institutional Investment & Beneficial Ownership (Section 1)

Traceability Requirement: To hold property, enter contracts, or retain licenses, every entity must publish and continuously update a sworn ledger tracing every ownership interest, benefit, or control through every intermediary to a living person.

Elimination of Anonymous Vehicles: Anonymous LLCs, Cayman Island trusts, and opaque holding structures would cease to exist within the United States.

Institutional Unworkability: Mutual funds, pension funds, and ETFs holding equities in publicly traded companies would face an impossible compliance burden attempting to trace holdings to ultimate retail beneficiaries in real time.

2. Impact on the National Security State

Elimination of Covert Operations and Classified Intelligence (Section 2)

Mandatory Real-Time Public Disclosure: Anyone exercising federal or state authority (officers, employees, contractors) must publish a record of who acted and what was done at the precise time of the act. Unrecorded acts carry “no legal effect.”

Prohibition of Covert Action: The CIA, NSA, FBI, and military special operations would be legally barred from conducting secret wiretaps, managing confidential human assets, or running undercover operations. Collecting intelligence without a concurrent public record renders gathered evidence legally void.

Invalidation of Secret Courts: Warrants issued under classified proceedings (such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court / FISA) would be unconstitutional under this framework.

Exposure of Operational Fronts (Section 1)

De-anonymization of Intelligence Fronts: Intelligence agencies routinely utilize front companies (e.g., private logistics firms, aviation operators, technology providers) to lease facilities or move personnel without revealing state involvement. The requirement to publish sworn statements tracing all entity control to living individuals would immediately expose these operational structures.

Elimination of Official Protections & Contractor Shielding (Sections 2 & 3)

Abolition of Immunity Doctrines: Judge-made doctrines like Qualified Immunity (protecting law enforcement and state officials) and Absolute Immunity would be completely abolished under Section 3.

Personal Contractor Liability: Private defense contractors executing military logistics, defense systems management, or intelligence analysis would face unshielded personal liability for collateral damage, foreign operations, or constitutional infractions.

3. The Judicial Lock: Sections 3, 4, and 5

Elimination of Judicial Discretion (Section 5)

Section 5 strictly mandates that the article be applied according to its plain meaning, explicitly forbidding courts from declining to enforce provisions because the result is “absurd, impractical, or contrary to purpose.”

Disabling the Absurdity Doctrine: Courts frequently rely on the Absurdity Doctrine to interpret statutes flexibly when a literal application would destroy a system or produce unworkable outcomes. Section 5 strips judges of this recourse, forcing strict enforcement even if it halts financial markets or paralyzes national defense.

Invalidation of Common-Law Defense Doctrines (Sections 3 & 4)

By explicitly including the word “doctrine” in Sections 3 and 4, the amendment targets judge-made rules that sustain standard operations across both sectors:

The Business Judgment Rule: This core corporate doctrine shields directors from personal liability for business decisions made in good faith. Section 3 bypasses it entirely.

State Secrets Privilege: The government routinely relies on the State Secrets Privilege to dismiss civil lawsuits or withhold evidence that would compromise national security. Section 3 prohibits any doctrine from placing a natural person’s property or liability beyond reach, effectively disarming the state secret defense in civil litigation.

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