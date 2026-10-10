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Alexandre A. Zindel's avatar
Alexandre A. Zindel
Oct 11

I am a Swiss lawyer and suggest considering the following for proposed XXVII Amendment:

(i) Abolishment of corporate entities - except the cooperative: This whole mess we are all in started with the City of London Corporation in 1067 (or 1111). The legal fiction of a corporation is the root cause of all problems We the People have to deal with since almost a thousand years. Every existing corporation would have to dissolve or to register as a cooperative.

(ii) The Cooperative: The official German name of Switzerland is Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft, i.e. the Swiss Cooperative of the Oath Comrades. This name refers to the solemn pledge of loyalty, mutual support, and shared destiny of the Rütli Oath (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C3%BCtli_Oath).

Today, not only major Swiss insurance companies, banks and large retailers are cooperatives, but also very small cooperatives exist, for example farmers create cooperatives for processing their milk. A cooperative provides its members with direct economic benefits, democratic control, and shared bargaining power. This is why this form of incorporation should not be prohibited.

(iii) Legislative Referendum: To my knowledge, Switzerland is the only country, where approx. one percent of the citizenry can ask the People to veto a law voted by our Parliament:

Swiss Federal Constitution, Art. 141 Optional referendum

If within 100 days of the official publication of the enactment any 50,000 persons eligible to vote or any eight Cantons request it, the following shall be submitted to a vote of the People:

a. federal acts;

b. emergency federal acts whose term of validity exceeds one year;

c. federal decrees, provided the Constitution or an act so requires;

d. international treaties that:

1. are of unlimited duration and may not be terminated,

2. provide for accession to an international organisation,

3. contain important legislative provisions or whose implementation requires the enactment of federal legislation.

The Constitution of the United States largely inspired the drafting of the Constitution of the Swiss Confederation. It would be nice if the Swiss Cooperative of the Oath Comrades could return the favor.

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Just Puppets's avatar
Just Puppets
Oct 11

Quote by Tolkien:

“Many that live deserve death.  And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement. For even the very wise cannot see all ends.” 

Perhaps a large billboard displaying the shameful act might be as effective?

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