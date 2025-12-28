The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cookie's avatar
cookie
3h

This book is about such things. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_Famous_(novel). Actually all his books are interesting, I'm surprised more people don't mention him. Be interesting to know his background story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Duke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture