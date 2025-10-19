How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews) Explainer

Uncover the shocking true history of political subversion in this detailed explainer video based on Richard Poe’s book, How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews). The video explores the thesis that communism is a tool of the state, developed by British intelligence for the cynical purpose of subverting governments and controlling populations.

Key Revelations and Historical Figures

The Invention of Revolutionary Ideologies: Learn how British secret services harvested ideas from early English socialists and weaponized them, transforming them into destructive ideologies suitable for destabilizing nations. This dark art of disguising foreign-sponsored coups as spontaneous uprisings—what we now call “color revolutions”—dates back centuries.

The Russian Revolution (1917) Exposed: Dive deep into the Russian Revolution, where the hidden hand of British intelligence manipulated events.

Lord Alfred Milner: Discover the central role of Lord Alfred Milner , who was called the “wicked genius of Russia” by Alexander Kerensky. Milner praised socialism as the British Empire’s greatest secret weapon and traveled to Petrograd in February 1917 to deliver a final ultimatum to Tsar Nicholas II before the monarchy fell.

Leon Trotsky, British Agent: Explore the mysterious ties of Leon Trotsky to British intelligence, including his release from a Canadian internment camp in 1917 on the orders of MI6’s US station chief, William Wiseman . Trotsky, who later led the Red Army to victory, was suspected of being a British asset by 1924.

The Cover-Up: Understand how British War Secretary Winston Churchill spearheaded the propaganda campaign in 1920. In his Illustrated Sunday Herald article, Churchill accused a “worldwide conspiracy” of “International and for the most part atheistical Jews”—naming figures like Trotsky, Litvinoff, Zinoviev, and Radek—of masterminding the revolution. This was allegedly done to deflect attention from British complicity.

Britain’s War Prize: See how Trotsky’s revolutionary actions—unilaterally repudiating Tsarist secret treaties like the Constantinople Agreement—directly enriched Great Britain by clearing the way for the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC) (later British Petroleum) to acquire a de facto monopoly over vast Persian oil fields.

The Roots of Communism (18th-19th Century): Trace the origins of communism to the French Revolution, orchestrated in part by intelligence operatives infiltrating French liberals.

French Revolution: Learn how the hidden hand of British intelligence influenced the Jacobin radicals who brought down King Louis XVI . Thomas Jefferson accused Britain of using “hired pretenders” to subvert the French Revolution and blamed Danton and Marat by name of being on the British payroll. Early communists like Gracchus Babeuf derived ideas from British mentors, including figures connected to a British intelligence front newspaper, the Courrier de l’Europe.

Karl Marx and the Aristocracy: Examine the unexpected alliance between communist ideologue Karl Marx and arch-reactionary Scottish aristocrat David Urquhart. What united them was a shared hatred for the middle class or bourgeoisie. This “natural alliance” between nobility and peasantry against the chaotic “middle” originated with the aristocratic Young England movement, which sought a return to feudalism.

From the Round Table to Globalism: See how this aristocratic agenda was carried into the 20th century by the Round Table movement.

Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner ‘s movement, rooted in the doctrine of “liberal imperialism” (or “socialist imperialism”), sought a worldwide federation of English-speaking countries and the “ultimate recovery of the United States”.

Modern Globalism: Follow the direct line of influence connecting Milner to William Yandell Elliott (recruited at Oxford’s Balliol College), Elliott to Henry Kissinger (Kissinger’s Harvard mentor), and Kissinger to Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF). This network continues to pursue centralized power and the goal of global governance, fulfilling the prophecy of a “new form of stealth communism” called globalism.

This video reveals the long-term historical strategy that links the French and Russian Revolutions to today’s push for global control and the implementation of “feudalism 2.0”.

