Book: History of the Protestant Reformation in England and Ireland by William Cobbett

Uncover the shocking true history of the Protestant Reformation in England, as detailed by William Cobbett. This comprehensive explainer video challenges conventional narratives, arguing that the Reformation was not a spiritual improvement but a brutal “devastation”—a movement “engendered in lust, brought forth in hypocrisy and perfidy, and cherished and fed by plunder”.

Key Figures and Royal Tyranny: Explore the tyrannical reign of King Henry VIII, whose desire to divorce his virtuous wife, Catherine of Arragon, led him to declare himself the Supreme Head of the Church. Witness the cold-blooded actions of his chief agents: Thomas Cranmer, the Archbishop who granted the King multiple divorces and was instrumental in persecuting both Catholics and Protestants, and Thomas Cromwell, the “Royal Vicegerent” who executed the wholesale “work of plunder and devastation”.

The Destruction of Monasteries and Community Life: Learn how the immense wealth of the Catholic Church was confiscated through parliamentary acts based on manufactured reports. Over 645 Monasteries, 90 colleges, 110 hospitals, and 2,374 chantries and free chapels were seized. These institutions, which acted as hospitals, schools (teaching poor children gratis), and centers for the poor, employing a system where labor was lightened by co-operation, were demolished using gunpowder. The transfer of their estates, often through forced “voluntary surrender” or the murder of abbots like those at Glastonbury, destroyed traditional English hospitality and resulted in the vast confiscation of prescriptive rights.

A Cycle of Cruelty and Confiscation: Follow the subsequent reigns, which cemented the Protestant establishment:

Edward VI: The reign of “robbery and hypocrisy” saw further plunder, stripping parish altars, and passing ferocious laws, including one that branded beggars with hot irons and made them slaves.

Queen Mary I: Despite being labeled “bloody,” Mary I was a virtuous Queen who restored confiscated Church lands in her possession and endured harassment from powerful plunderers.

Queen Elizabeth I: The “good Queen Bess” established her power through the infamous Court of High Commission, an “Inquisition the most horrible that ever was heard of”, using torture devices like “the rack” and “the Scavenger’s Daughter” to coerce Catholics. Her ministers included the immensely corrupt Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester, and the cunning and ruthless Sir William Cecil (Lord Burleigh). Her persecution of Catholics far exceeded anything seen under Mary I.

The Legacy of the Reformation: Pauperism and Debt: Crucially, the video demonstrates that this change resulted in a massive decline in public welfare. While Catholic forefathers were “fed in great abundance with all sorts of flesh and fish”, the main body of the English people were reduced to unprecedented misery. The destruction of the charitable structure of the Catholic Church directly led to the rise of pauperism. Furthermore, hostility towards Catholicism drove the “Glorious Revolution” (Reformation the third) and the subsequent “no-popery” wars, leading to the invention of the usury-based National Debt by Protestant Bishop Burnet in 1694.

Discover why Cobbett argued that the nation was more populous, wealthy, powerful, and free before the “Reformation” than it ever has been since.

