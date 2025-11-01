History of Monetary Systems Explainer

Unlock the comprehensive HISTORY OF MONETARY SYSTEMS in this detailed explainer video based on the scholarly work of Alexander Del Mar. Del Mar, an American citizen and former Director of the Bureau of Statistics and Mining Commissioner, dedicated years to original research to produce this authoritative record of actual experiments in money.

This video dissects the fundamental principles of currency, arguing that Money is a Measure and necessarily an Institution of Law, historically referred to as Nomisma or Nummus in the Greek and Roman republics. Delve into global experiments drawn from ancient and modern statutes, customs, treaties, archaeology, coins, and nummulary systems.

Key Systems, Figures, and Conflicts Covered:

Ancient Rome and Byzantium: Trace the evolution of Roman systems, including the supposed silver coins of Servius Tullius and the systems established by Augustus , Caligula , Caracalla , Diocletian , and Constantine . Examine the Byzantine systems from the Fall of Constantinople in A.D. 1204 to the present day . Key monetary terms, such as As (derived from Sanskrit), Aureus , Denarius , and Sesterce, are explained.

The Ratio and Its Legal Control: A central theme is the historical development of the Ratio between gold and silver. Explore conflicts over the value ratio in the ancient world (e.g., the Roman 12 for 1 Ratio versus the Moslem 6¼ for 1 Ratio).

Medieval Europe: Analyze the systems of Britain from the earliest times to the reign of Edward III. , detailing the complexities of £. s. d. (Pounds, Shillings, and Pence), Marks , Scats , and the influence of the Merovingian and Carlovingian systems .

Moslem Monetary Influence: Understand the impact of Moslem moneys (Dinar and Dirhem) on Western coinages and how Arabian ratios influenced Saxony and Scandinavia .

The Rise of Private Coinage: Learn about the destructive license of Private Coinage (euphemistically called ‘free coinage’). This practice, which allows individuals to compel the State to coin their metal, led to the corruption of the measure of value and is ultimately held responsible for the Demonetization of Silver in the Western world.

This essential video debunks the fallacy that money consists of a metal or metals and provides critical insight into how monetary policy, driven by figures from Aristotle and Plato to Locke and Newton, distributes the burdens and opportunities of life. Discover why the practical Essence of money is Limitation.

