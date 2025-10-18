Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War Explainer

This explainer video delves into the explosive historical thesis presented in Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War by Gerry Docherty and Jim Macgregor, arguing that the history of World War I (WWI) is a “deliberately concocted lie.” The narrative reveals how a clandestine group, which the authors call the Secret Elite, orchestrated the global catastrophe to serve their financial and imperial goals.

The foundation of this history rests upon the disclosures of Professor Carroll Quigley of Georgetown, who exposed the existence of a secret society established in London in 1891. Led initially by diamond millionaire Cecil Rhodes, the core ambition of this cabal was nothing less than taking control of the entire world and spreading “Anglo-Saxon” influence globally. Early members, including William Stead, Lord Esher, and the influential international banker Lord Nathaniel Rothschild, provided the necessary influence, capital, and media control. The Secret Elite first tested their methods by deliberately fomenting the Boer War (1899–1902) to secure control of the Transvaal’s gold mines, serving as a template for future aggression.

The video spotlights Alfred Milner, Rhodes’ chosen successor and the dominant figure of the Elite from 1902, who orchestrated the drive to crush Germany, seeing its economic growth as an intolerable threat to British supremacy. Diplomacy was weaponized by King Edward VII, who used his royal position to establish the Entente Cordiale with France in 1904, followed by an alignment with Russia in 1907, deliberately creating an “encirclement” strategy against Germany. The Secret Elite ensured continuous war preparations through agents placed strategically throughout the political establishment, notably the Relugas Three — Sir Edward Grey (Foreign Secretary), Richard Haldane (War Secretary), and H. H. Asquith (Prime Minister). They repeatedly lied to the Cabinet and Parliament about secret Anglo-French military conversations that committed Britain to war.

Further manipulation saw the Secret Elite cultivate foreign collaborators, such as the Revanchist French President Raymond Poincaré and Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Isvolsky, who actively coordinated military plans and secured funding to increase Russia’s readiness for war against Germany. The video details how figures like David Lloyd George and Winston Churchill were drawn into the conspiratorial inner circle, securing their silence and participation. Finally, the long-planned conflict was ignited by steering Europe through repeated Balkan crises. The ultimate justification for Britain’s entry — the supposed defense of “gallant little Belgium” following the German Schlieffen Plan — is revealed as a sham, covering years of secret Anglo-Belgian military arrangements. This is the story of how power, finance, and political deception cost the world millions of lives.

