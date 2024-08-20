We’re excited to introduce the first seven titles of Two-Page University, and we need your help to get them into the hands of thinkers everywhere. We invite you to download, print, and distribute these two-page summaries, each offering a powerful introduction to some of our time's most crucial ideas and hidden histories. But your involvement doesn’t stop there — we want your feedback on what comes next.

Our initial offerings include:

Two-Page University is designed to foster Cognitive Liberty — the freedom to think critically, ask questions, and challenge the dominant narratives. In a world filled with surface-level content and media manipulation, these two-page editions provide a much-needed antidote: concise, insightful explorations of ideas that matter.

But we’re not just asking you to read — we’re asking you to take action. Download these PDFs, print them, and place them in Little Libraries, community centers, coffee shops, or any venue where curious minds might stumble upon them. By doing this, you’re spreading the message of Cognitive Liberty and helping others discover the power of independent thought.

We also want to hear from you. After you’ve explored these titles, share your thoughts on what topics you think should be covered next. Your feedback will directly shape the future of Two-Page University, ensuring it remains a relevant and powerful tool for fostering true intellectual freedom.

Join the movement. Download, print, and distribute these summaries to Little Libraries and other venues—and don’t forget to share your ideas. Your participation is essential to making Two-Page University a catalyst for change in communities worldwide.