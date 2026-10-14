Harry Truman's Letter to the Washington Post regarding the CIA after the JFK assassination.

On December 22, 1963, following the JFK assassination, the 33rd President of the United States and 33º Freemason Harry S. Truman wrote a letter to the Washington Post about his misgivings regarding his creation of the CIA.

This letter was not delivered as a speech.

To serve people who would rather hear the letter read aloud, this video used AI to synthetically render Truman’s voice.

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