Gold, Gigawatts, or Gold

A Thought Experiment on the Trajectory of Empire

It is a common historical fallacy to view “Empire” as a static geographic entity — a splash of color on a map defined by borders and flags. For the purposes of this thought experiment, we must discard that notion.

Empire is not a nation; it is an epistemological and financial mechanism of thalassocratic (sea-based) oligarchic command. It is a mobile, parasitic force designed to conquer a locality, strip it of its vitality, and migrate to a new host.

We are currently witnessing the convulsions of this mechanism as it attempts its final and most dangerous transition. But this time, a schism has formed. A civil war has erupted between the Old Guard, who worship the scarcity of Gold, and the Rising Technocracy, who worship the efficiency of Gigawatts. Both are forms of Gnostic reductionism, and both are destined to fail because they ignore the self-evident truth of God.

The Lineage of the Parasite

To understand the current crisis, one must trace the infection vector. The “Phoenician Method” of management does not build civilizations; it exploits them. Once a center of power is established, economic necessity dictates that new frontiers be opened. Once the frontier is secured, the old empire is hollowed out, its assets stripped and moved to the new center of command.

History indicates a clear, unbroken pattern of this migration:

Phoenicia → Babylon → Persia → Greece → Macedonia → Rome → Constantinople → Venice → Amsterdam → London → New York → Singapore/Qatar.

Today, the asset-stripping of the American host is nearly complete, and the mechanism is looking East, potentially toward Singapore and Qatar, to establish its new citadel.

The Mechanism of Capture

How is this accomplished? The method relies on a fusion of financial sorcery and epistemological control, drawing on mechanics detailed by economists such as Richard A. Werner, D.Phil. and financial commentators such as Simon Dixon.

Financially, the mechanism acts as a precise extraction tool:

Establish Belief: Create a belief in the tangible value of gold (or a reserve currency) to anchor the system. Debt Enslavement: As Werner’s “Credit Creation Theory” illustrates, banks do not lend existing money; they create it ex nihilo. This allows the lending of money to the host government at interest, ensuring the debt is mathematically unrepayable. The Boom-Bust Cycle: Inflate the debt through fractional reserve lending and compound interest to manufacture an artificial boom. The Harvest: When the host is fattened, contract the money supply, move the reserves to the new frontier, collapse the economy, and strip the assets for pennies on the dollar.

Epistemologically, the control is even more insidious. Government is downstream from belief. If the oligarchy can control the media, education, and religious institutions, they control the “Belief” of the populace. If you control what a people believe, they will honor the government that their manufactured beliefs dictate.

The Civil War: Gold vs. Gigawatts

The road from Phoenicia to New York was paved with the assumption that Gold and a monopoly on violence were the ultimate arbiters of power. However, the current transition has hit a snag. The asset-stripping of the Anglo-American Empire is underway, but the oligarchy has fractured into several warring camps regarding the future of money.

The Thalassocratic Oligarchs (Gold): This is the Old World Order. They remain committed to the material reality of bullion. They seek a Neo-Feudalism where they hold the hard assets while the masses drown in debt.

The Silicon Valley Technocrats (Gigawatts): This is the purported “New World Order.” They have partnered with the gold-backed empire to dismantle the old system, but they have no intention of retaining gold as the standard. They believe in a control grid based on Watts of energy. Their vision is a digitized, permission-based reality where currency is energy, and your ability to transact is tied to your carbon footprint or energy allocation.

The Gnostic Trap

The conflict between Gold and Gigawatts is being sold as a battle for humanity's future. In reality, it is a dispute between two distinct forms of Godless materialism.

Both factions suffer from a fatal error: Gnostic reductionism. They view the universe as a closed loop of material causes. To the Oligarch, man is a debtor; to the Technocrat, man is a battery or a data point. They make the catastrophic mistake of confusing the Brain (material hardware) with the Mind (transcendent connection).

Because their understanding is entirely material, they make no accommodation for God, or what physicist Wolfgang Smith called “Vertical Causation.” They believe that if they can control the atoms (Gold) or the electrons (Gigawatts), they can control reality.

They utilize the term “Liberty” as a weapon of epistemic manipulation. To the Gold faction, liberty is the freedom to trade within their debt-based ledger. To the Gigawatt faction, liberty is freedom from labor, provided you submit to their digital panopticon.

Without an explicit acknowledgement that Liberty is “Freedom bestowed by God,” the word is merely a leash.

The Resolution: John 1:1

The collapse of this millennia-old system will not come from a better financial model or a new energy source. It will come from the re-assertion of the metaphysical reality they have ignored.

Both the Gold and Watt systems are fragile because they are lies. They deny the foundational truth of John 1:1: “In the beginning was that which can be realized with words, and that which can be realized with words was with God, and that which can be realized with words was God.”

They deny the logos (λόγος) — the divine reason and order that undergirds all reality, including the material world.

Resistance to the Phoenician Method is not about hoarding gold or building microgrids; it is a spiritual disposition. It requires:

krisis (κρίσις): The discernment to judge these systems not by their promises of safety or convenience, but by their Godless fruits.

praus (πραΰς): The reserved strength—power under perfect control—that refuses to panic when the financial or energy markets are manipulated to induce fear.

agape (ἀγάπη): A transcendent love that operates outside the transactional, zero-sum logic of the Empire.

If the Technocrats discover infinite energy, their scarcity model collapses. But more importantly, if human beings reclaim their status as Christos (Χριστός) — anointed, vertically connected to the Creator, and operating with the Mind rather than just the Brain — the entire epistemological control grid dissolves.

The ultimate battle is not between the bank and the server farm. It is between the materialist delusion that seeks to manage humanity like cattle, and the spiritual reality that humanity is made in the image of God. The Empire can steal the gold and ration the gigawatts, but it cannot confiscate the logos (λόγος).

