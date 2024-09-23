Introduction

Geopolitics and Empire: The Legacy of Halford Mackinder by Gerry Kearns explores how Halford Mackinder’s geopolitical theories, particularly his “Heartland Theory,” shaped imperial and global strategies from the early 20th century to today. Mackinder argued that control over the Eurasian landmass — what he called the Heartland — was key to global dominance. The book examines the influence of Mackinder’s ideas on British imperialism, Nazi expansionism, Cold War policies, and modern U.S. and Russian foreign strategies, while critiquing the underlying imperialist assumptions of his theories.