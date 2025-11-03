Geopolitics and Empire Explainer

Book: Halford Mackinder’s Geopolitics and Empire Legacy by Gerry Kerns.

Explore the profound and lasting influence of Sir Halford Mackinder (1861–1947) with this comprehensive explainer video, based on the authoritative study Geopolitics and Empire: The Legacy of Halford Mackinder by Gerry Kearns.

This video digs into the foundational concepts of modern Geopolitics and its deep links to imperialism. Mackinder’s theories provided geographical reasoning that made the projection of force seem not only logical but “unavoidable” in the early twentieth century.

Key Concepts Explored:

Heartland Theory: Understand the critical importance of Inner Asia (Eurasia), identified by Mackinder as the Geographical Pivot of History . This resource-rich area, immune to sea-power , was the key to global dominance.

The World-Island: Learn Mackinder’s famous dictums: “ Who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island ,” and crucially, “ Who rules the World-island commands the World “. The World-Island comprises the great landmass of Eurasia and Africa.

Land-Power vs. Sea-Power: Discover Mackinder’s argument that the rise of the railroad enabled land-based power to challenge traditional British maritime dominance.

Historical and Modern Echoes:

The video traces Mackinder’s intellectual lineage and impact:

Foundational Thinkers: Explore connections to German geographer Friedrich Ratzel (on Lebensraum and anthropogeography) and Swedish political scientist Rudolf Kjellén , credited with coining the term Geopolitik.

Nazi Influence: Learn how Mackinder’s “Heartland concept” was refracted by figures such as Karl Haushofer and even influenced theoreticians of realpolitik like Hitler .

Cold War and Modern Strategy: See how Mackinder’s framework continues to shape contemporary Conservative Geopolitics . Strategists like Zbigniew Brzezinski explicitly cite Mackinder’s view that preventing the emergence of a continental hegemon in Eurasia is crucial for U.S. primacy .

Imperial Practice: Detail Mackinder’s own application of his theories during his dramatic mission as British High Commissioner to South Russia (1919–20). This intervention, supported by officials like Winston Churchill and George Curzon, aimed to coordinate campaigns against the Bolshevik Revolution.

Challenging Imperialism:

We juxtapose Mackinder’s philosophy—a form of Colonial Imperialism focused on force and racial competition—with the visions of his contemporaries, laying the groundwork for Progressive Geopolitics:

John Hobson: The economist who saw imperialism as a corrupt form of capitalism driven by sectional interests, challenging the idea of “divine right of force”.

Mary Kingsley: The geographer and anthropologist whose focus on empathy challenged Mackinder’s gendered and racialized view of Empire.

Élisée Reclus: The anarchist geographer who promoted global human community and solidarity, rejecting the notion that international relations must rest solely upon force.

This video is essential for understanding the historical roots of modern global conflicts, the tension between Colonial and Liberal Imperialism, and the ongoing debate over the power of states, resources, and geography in world affairs.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share