The Duke Report™ | EpiWar™ Series

For Courtenay Turner, who did the homework.

“We are as gods. We might as well get good at it.” — Stewart Brand, 1968 “The good news is that we are halfway to making a true NerveGear. The bad news is that so far, I have only figured out the half that kills you.” — Palmer Luckey, 2022 “I’m going to Trojan horse that thing right through the mouse’s ass.” — Jeff Gomez, Game B filmmaker, speaking about Walt Disney Company

I was three coffees into a Tuesday afternoon when Courtenay Turner sent me a three-hour-and-33-minute video link documenting the complete organizational chart of humanity’s self-appointed saviors. The Game B crowd. The meta-crisis managers. The conscious evolution consultants, complexity theorists, and blockchain bodhisattvas who have looked upon the smoldering wreckage of civilization and concluded — with the quiet confidence of an arsonist selling fire insurance — that what we really need is a new social operating system.

They have wikis. They have working groups. They have seventy-five names on a public roster, including evolutionary biologists, Harvard-trained lawyers, former DARPA contractors, Club of Rome inductees, and at least one man whose doctoral advisor was a Kabbalah revisionist. They have a film called “Initiation into Game B” that uses video-game aesthetics to hypnotize millennials into the collective noosphere. They have NFTs. They have something called the “Synergy Engine.” They have Jim Rutt, former CEO of Network Solutions, who presided over a $15 billion acquisition and now wants to build charter schools where your children learn about liquid democracy and the gift economy.

The meta-crisis, for the uninitiated, is the idea that everything — ecological collapse, political polarization, educational failure, identity confusion, and the general sense that someone left the gas on — constitutes a single interconnected emergency requiring a single interconnected solution. Game A is the old system. Rivalrous. Doomed. Game B is what comes next. Cooperative. Tokenized. Built on good values that remain conveniently undefined.

I read Jim Rutt’s “Journey to Game B” on Medium. I watched the film, which features zero character development but an extensive use of CGI fractals and a musical score designed to make you feel like you just ingested four grams of psilocybin while watching Spielberg’s Ready Player One. I listened to Daniel Schmachtenberger spew bafflegab for three hours about second-order effects while somehow saying nothing that could be falsified, tested, or acted upon by someone who has to pay rent.

And I thought: These people are diagnosing the disease while standing in the bioweapons lab that spawned it.

The Hegelian Two-Step, Performed at 120 Broadway

Here is the meta-model deletion:

In 1915, a building went up at 120 Broadway in Manhattan. The Equitable Building. Inside that building, on floors that shared elevator shafts and coatrooms and, one presumes, the occasional bottle of decent Scotch, you could find the American International Corporation, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Dillon Reed, Hunt Hill & Betts, Guaranty Trust Company, Chase Securities, National City Bank, and a young hustler named Franklin Delano Roosevelt operating as Vice President of the Fidelity & Deposit Company.

These were not office neighbors making small talk at the coffee machine. They were running super-state social and economic revolutions from the same address. Antony Sutton spent decades documenting what the syndicate did: financed the Bolshevik Revolution, maintained the only American bank branch in Petrograd that the Bolsheviks didn’t nationalize, funded Pancho Villa’s border raids through a $380,000 ammunition purchase routed from a check signed by German operative Von Papen through Guaranty Trust and the Western Cartridge Company — and they did all of this while simultaneously pioneering what Sutton called “corporate socialism” right here at home.

The model worked like this: fund the overthrow, capture the market, manage the reconstruction. The AIC refined the blueprint through Sun Yat-sen’s 1912 revolution in China — financial backing explicitly traded for railroad, banking, and commercial concessions — and pivoted it straight onto Russia. William Boyce Thompson, AIC director and Federal Reserve man, personally wrote a million-dollar check to the Bolsheviks, routed through J.P. Morgan, deposited at the National City Bank branch in Petrograd on December 8, 1917. His Red Cross Mission to Russia consisted almost entirely of financiers and lawyers. They brought almost no doctors. They didn’t need doctors. They needed contracts.

The goal was to transform revolutionary Russia into what Sutton called a “captive technical colony” — a centralized socialist state that provided a perfect captive market for monopolists, provided the revolutionaries remained technologically dependent on Western capital. And they did. Because that was the design.

Now. Read that paragraph again and replace “revolutionary Russia” with “Game B charter cities.” Replace “captive technical colony” with “regenerative bioregional mesh network.” Replace “technologically dependent on Western capital” with “running on blockchain infrastructure built by Peter Thiel’s portfolio companies.” Replace “William Boyce Thompson” with any of the seventy-five names on the Game B wiki whose funding trails run through Silicon Valley, the Santa Fe Institute, and the Club of Rome.

The game hasn’t changed.

The sales pitch got an upgrade.

Game B identifies a meta-crisis. Game B proposes cooperative, decentralized, bottom-up solutions. Game B requires advanced technology — Web3, tokenization, Holochain, digital identity, community-managed currencies, precision health biosensors, smart contracts — that can only be built and deployed by the same class of people who created, funded, and profited from every crisis in the meta-crisis bundle.

Courtenay Turner put it directly in her presentation: “The very same people suggesting the solutions are funding the problems.”

She mapped the personnel. Jim Rutt: MIT, Network Solutions CEO, Santa Fe Institute chairman. Jordan Hall: Harvard law degree, co-founder of Qualia Life Sciences with Tristan Harris and Daniel Schmachtenberger, the man who redefined “sovereignty” to mean something other than national self-determination. Nora Bateson: daughter of Gregory Bateson, MK-Ultra-adjacent cybernetics architect, recently inducted into the Club of Rome. Zach Stein: one-third of the pseudonym “David Temple,” co-author of the 157-page Cosmoerotic Humanism manifesto — a title that sounds like someone dared a graduate student to combine the two worst words in the English language — Club of Rome as of 2024. Jeff Gomez: CEO of Starlight Runner Entertainment, strategic advisor to the U.S. Department of State for “transmedia population activation projects in Afghanistan, Mexico, Colombia, and other nations.”

Transmedia population activation. That’s what they call it when you social-engineer an entire country using propaganda storytelling across multiple platforms. And this man sold something to the Walt Disney Company and promised, on camera, to “Trojan horse it right through the mouse’s ass” with Game B messaging.

These are the people who want to save you from the meta-crisis.

The 120 Broadway syndicate financed Lenin and then sold tractors to Russia. The Game B syndicate starts the fire, calls the fire department, and shows up driving the truck. Then, they present an invoice, which is a tokenized smart contract with an “I accept” button that you must click without reading the fine print, before they will put out the fire.

Thesis : Game A is destroying the world.

Antithesis : Game B will save it.

Synthesis: The same people own both games, and you just consented to the very expensive upgrade.

The Part Where We Get to the Volcano

So here is my counterproposal.

I call it Game C.

Game C accepts the Game B premise, with this caveat: that the current system is run by a self-perpetuating oligarchy that funds crises to consolidate power — and responds with the one mechanism the oligarchy has never permitted anyone to propose in polite company: actual consequences for the people at the top.

Read about the XXVIII Ammendment here:

I published Amendment XXVIII to the United States Constitution on March 7, 2026. It contains a Public Equity Ledger that traces every share of equity in every major corporation, through every layer of the holding structure, to the natural persons who ultimately benefit. It contains a Covenant Ledger that records every public promise made by every candidate and every controlling shareholder, sealed at the moment they obtain power. It contains a Covenant Plebiscite triggered at random intervals by a Verifiable Random Function, in which the relevant electorate judges whether those promises were kept. And it contains the Covenant Crown — a physical device placed on the Covered Person at investiture that executes Terminal Interrupt upon a breach verdict.

Terminal Interrupt means the Crown kills the person wearing it. I wanted to call it something friendlier, but the drafting convention voted me down.

This is, I will concede, a somewhat aggressive accountability mechanism. The Game B people prefer “consent-based governance” and “psychologically safe environments.” They would like you to enter the noosphere voluntarily and rate your experience on a scale of one to ten, transcendent. They have working groups on currency, permaculture, and something called “political metamodernism,” which appears to be a fancy way of saying “what if we did Hegel again, but on mushrooms.”

Amendment XXVIII skips the working groups. Politicians run for office; they make promises; those promises go on a blockchain; and at some point, determined by cryptographic randomness — not by people, not by donors, not by lawyers — the people who voted for the politician get to decide whether they kept their word. If a simple majority says they didn’t, the Crown executes. Their estate goes into a Restitution Fund. A ‘Concert Group’ of co-conspirators — the ones who hide behind holding companies so their individual stakes never crossed any threshold — lose everything too.

Palmer Luckey, bless his heart, already built the prototype. His NerveGear headset uses explosive charge modules connected to a photosensor. The game-over screen flashes at the right frequency, charges fire, and the user’s day takes a significant downturn. He published the design specification on the open internet in November 2022 and described it as “office art.” The kind of office art that kills you, but office art nonetheless. He noted that the final trigger should be “connected to a high-intelligence agent capable of readily determining if the conditions for termination are actually met.”

The Covenant Crown takes Palmer’s specification and replaces the game-over screen with a democratic verdict. The high-intelligence agent isn’t an AI. It’s the electorate. The adjudicating intelligence is — as Klaus Schwab would say — the stakeholders.

Palmer described his device as “the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can actually kill the user.”

He noted it would “not be the last.”

He was probably thinking about video games. We are thinking about senators, congressmen, judges, presidents, board members, and controlling interests.

Survivor: Oligarch Island

Now, I understand that a constitutional amendment requiring elected officials and controlling shareholders to wear explosive headgear might strike some readers as extreme. The Game B people prefer soft systems, nudge theory, and cooperative emergence through bioregional mesh networks.

But here’s the thing about the adults in the room: they funded Lenin, Trotsky, and Stalin. They funded Hitler. They funded FDR.

Sutton documented the 120 Broadway syndicate’s role in financing both sides of every major conflict of the twentieth century. The ledger of consequences: their epistemicide resulted in approximately 200 million people killed between 1820 and 1975. Two hundred million people dead because a self-perpetuating elite viewed human life as a rounding error in the spreadsheet of corporate socialism.

Two hundred million. And these people’s grandchildren want to sell us a “new social operating system” from a wiki page.

So yes, the Covenant Crown is extreme. The founders who signed the Declaration of Independence pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. Every republic since has inherited that pledge and let it go unenforced. Amendment XXVIII enforces it. You want to hold power over three hundred million people? Put the Crown on. Make your promises. Keep them.

But I am, at heart, a man of the people. And the people — correctly — have been trained by Mark Burnett to expect entertainment with their governance. Burnett gave us Survivor, where losers elect the winner, and The Apprentice, where one man fires everybody. Both used John Nash’s non-cooperative game theory as a mind-control device. Both reward deceit as a mechanism of advancement. Both used tell-a-vision to teach a national audience to accept authority and obedience, shaped through spectacle.

Burnett deserves a medal, or a Crown.

Possibly both.

If the oligarchy wants to program us through reality television, I say we program them right back.

I propose a companion broadcast to Amendment XXVIII: Survivor: Oligarch Island.

Here is the format.

Twenty-four Covered Persons — twelve elected officials, twelve controlling shareholders — are placed on an island. Each wears a Covenant Crown. Each has a sealed Covenant Ledger containing every promise they made to obtain their power. At random intervals, a Plebiscite fires. The relevant electorate — every voter, shareholder, employee, and pensioner with exposure to the Covered Person’s promises — votes from home. Kept, or breached. Simple majority. Democracy at its most intimate.

If the verdict is “kept,” the Covered Person stays on the island. Jeff Probst hands them a coconut and offers an encouraging note on collective intelligence and bioregional mesh networks. Maybe a hug.

If the verdict is “breached,” we get creative. Very creative.

A Menu of Consequences

The Game B people talk about “regenerative” solutions and “anti-fragile” systems. They want everything to be sustainable, resilient, and permanent. Brett Weinstein says “resilient” really means “permanent.” They want to phoenix the republic — destroy Game A, build Game B, make it last forever. They use a lot of words that sound like yoga instructions for civilizations.

Fine. Let’s make the consequences permanent, too. And let’s make them entertaining, because if there’s one thing the 120 Broadway syndicate’s descendants understand, it’s that the spectacle is the payload.

Option A: The Human Trebuchet (Volcanic)

Upon a breach verdict, the Covered Person is loaded into a purpose-built trebuchet — carbon-neutral, of course, because we respect the meta-crisis — and launched into an active volcano. The trebuchet is designed by the Army Corps of Engineers but assembled by a working group of Game B charter school students as part of their permaculture curriculum. The volcanic option satisfies both the environmental crowd (natural heat source, zero-carbon burial) and the classical-history crowd (several Roman emperors would have approved). The broadcast includes a slow-motion replay narrated by David Attenborough, or, if David is unavailable, Daniel Schmachtenberger, who can talk for forty-five minutes about the second-order effects of the trajectory without ever specifying what happened at the end of it.

Option B: Shark-Infested Waters (Marine Regenerative)

The breach verdict triggers deployment of the Covered Person into a designated marine sanctuary populated by great white sharks. This supports the regenerative ocean economy that Game B advocates while providing the sharks with a meal, which is more than the Covered Person’s Covenant Promises ever provided to their constituents. The broadcast rights alone could fund the Covenant Restitution Fund for a decade. The sharks, it should be noted, operate on a purely non-cooperative game-theoretic basis and have never once attended a symposium on metamodernism.

Option C: The Tokenized Gauntlet (Web3 Enhanced)

Since Game B is so enthusiastic about tokenization and smart contracts, let’s put it to use. Upon a breach verdict, the Covered Person enters a physical obstacle course — think American Ninja Warrior, designed by Forrest Landry’s classified-systems brain — where each station represents one of their broken Covenant Promises. At each station, the home audience votes in real time via blockchain on whether to activate the obstacle. Smart contracts execute automatically. No appeals. No judicial review. Programmable compliance — the thing they wanted to use on you — now applied to them. The Covered Person either completes the gauntlet or doesn’t. If they don’t, the Crown fires and the estate forfeits. If they do complete it — and here’s the Game B twist — they get to go back to the island and try again at the next Plebiscite. Resilience. Anti-fragility. Sustainability. See? The terms finally mean something when your life depends on them.

The home audience votes on Option A, B, or C via blockchain before each breach verdict. Revenue from the betting pool — because there will be a betting pool, paid in community-managed cryptocurrency — goes directly to the eligible electorate that returned the breach verdict, weighted by proportional exposure to the unkept promises. Mark Burnett would greenlight this in a heartbeat. The man produced a show where people ate insects for money. This is the same concept with better stakes and a more deserving cast.

Rhodes to Hell

Every good franchise needs a spinoff. Here’s the pitch.

Cecil Rhodes — diamond monopolist, architect of apartheid’s economic predecessor, and the man who wrote in his first will that he wanted to establish a secret society modeled on the Jesuits to bring the whole uncivilized world under British rule — endowed a scholarship. That scholarship has produced presidents, prime ministers, CIA directors, Supreme Court justices, cabinet secretaries, central bankers, and an extraordinary number of the people who appear at Davos every January to discuss how best to manage you. Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program — his personal finishing school — has “penetrated the cabinets,” as Schwab himself bragged on camera, of multiple national governments.

These two pipelines select, groom, and deploy the managerial class that staffs the oligarchy’s institutional layer. They run things without technically owning them. They have credentials instead of equity. Fellowships instead of shares. They are, in the language of the trade, assets — and no one has ever designed a game show for assets.

Until now.

RHODES TO HELL. Sixteen contestants — eight Rhodes Scholars, eight Young Global Leaders — in an active diamond mine. Picks. Shovels. Headlamps. Twelve-hour shifts. The labor that built Cecil Rhodes’s fortune was performed by the people who inherited his credentials. Non-cooperative game theory. Three elimination judges — a Survivor-style jury of the already eliminated, an Apprentice-style sovereign (a citizen from a southern African mining community, seated in a chair that deliberately echoes Trump’s boardroom throne, firing Rhodes Scholars with a word), and a live home audience. The diamonds they extract from the rock determine which judge eliminates them. You cannot choose your judge. You can only dig. The mine decides.

Schwab promised the rest of us we’d own nothing and be happy. Let’s find out if they are.

And the trophies. Every elimination show needs a trophy. On Survivor, it’s the immunity idol. On The Apprentice, it’s the job.

On Rhodes to Hell, it’s a diamond.

There exists, among certain Satanic cult practitioners — the sort of people who turn up with uncomfortable frequency in the footnotes of investigations into elite networks — a ritual custom. Survivor testimony and multiple independent accounts describe the same practice: the cremated remains of victims compressed into synthetic diamonds and returned to their perpetrators as trophies. The ashes of a human life, transformed under industrial pressure into a gemstone. A final act of possession that extends beyond death.

Rhodes to Hell inverts the trophy. Each eliminated contestant’s cremains are compressed into a diamond and presented — on camera, in a ceremony that would make Yuval Noah Harrari weep — to the community most damaged by that contestant’s institutional career. The diamond is set into a public monument, engraved with the contestant’s name and the verdict that sent them home. A permanent record, harder than stone, forged from the person who broke faith, placed where the people who bore the consequences can see it every day.

Cecil Rhodes wanted a secret society to rule the world. Schwab wanted to penetrate the cabinets. Rhodes to Hell gives the cabinets a chance to penetrate back — six hundred feet underground, in a numbered jumpsuit, with a pickaxe, and a citizen from Kimberley sitting in the big chair.

We’re taking pitches from networks now. The show runs itself. The only question is who produces it — and the obvious answer, of course, is Mark Burnett. The man who designed Survivor’s jury-of-the-expelled. Who engineered The Apprentice’s boardroom ritual. Who weaponized non-cooperative game theory as primetime entertainment, rehearsed a presidency on camera for thirteen seasons, and watched it walk into the Oval Office. Who then became president of MGM, the studio that owns the James Bond franchise — an intelligence mythology operation so obvious it barely qualifies as a metaphor.

Burnett is the only producer alive with the skill set to build this show. He’s also, arguably, a co-conspirator in the spectacle-to-governance pipeline it satirizes. So here’s the what-if: what if the Burnett Clause specifies he competes in Season Two?

His own format.

His own game theory.

His own elimination structure.

But this time, someone else runs the show.

The man who taught America that power flows from perception management finds out what happens when someone else manages the perception.

The Crown doesn’t care who’s wearing it.

The Fifth Amendment Doesn’t Apply (And They Know It)

I can hear the Game B legal working group sputtering into their oat milk lattes already. “Due process! Cruel and unusual punishment!”

Amendment XXVIII addresses this with the calm of a document that has already thought of you. The Fifth Amendment’s protection against deprivation of life without due process does not apply to Terminal Interrupt. No person is compelled to seek office. No person is compelled to hold a Controlling Interest. A person who does either has entered a voluntary contract with the public. The Plebiscite is the due process provided by the contract. This Amendment supersedes the Fifth Amendment to the extent of any conflict with respect to Covered Persons.

The Game B people love voluntary contracts.

They love opt-in governance.

They love consent-based systems.

They love smart contracts that execute automatically without human discretion.

They have been explaining these concepts to us for fifteen years, mostly in three-hour podcast episodes with no timestamps.

The Covenant Crown is all of those things — just shorter. Opt in by running for office or acquiring controlling equity. Consent by accepting the Crown at public investiture. Smart contract executes automatically upon breach verdict. Decentralized adjudication by the eligible electorate. Tokenized accountability on a permissionless blockchain that every citizen can read.

It’s Game B’s own technology stack, pointed upward instead of downward.

A Final Word for the Game B Community

I like Courtenay Turner. She is smart and brave and has done more forensic work on the Game B apparatus than anyone with a public profile. She traced the personnel, funding, technology stack, Hegelian structure, and transmedia population activation strategy.

She identified the cybernetics cult at its core — connecting it to Barbara Marx Hubbard, Maslow’s Upsychian network, Willis Harmon’s Changing Images of Man, and the Macy Conferences, which are being revived right now under the name “New Cybernetics.” She called it what it is: utopian technological socialism with opt-in tyranny and a spiritual veneer.

She did all of this while being repeatedly told that she “just doesn’t understand how decentralized technologies work.”

I understand how they work.

They work the same way every tool works: in the direction pointed by the hand that holds them. The blockchain that routes aid through programmable wallets in Gaza routes equity ownership through a public ledger that can’t be gapped. The behavioral scoring loop that tracks your compliance tracks the promises made by the people who designed it. The programmable enforcement that treats your dissent as a terms-of-service violation treats their breach of covenant as an automatic terminal event. Funny how that works when you flip the camera around.

The Game B community says they want a new social operating system. They say Game A is going to self-destruct. They say the meta-crisis demands radical transformation. They say the current power structure is unsustainable.

I agree.

I just think the radical transformation should start with the power structure, and the people who funded the meta-crisis should be the first ones fitted for a Crown.

Jim Rutt says Game B will arrive by 2045.

Ray Kurzweil says the singularity arrives in 2045.

The UN’s AI World Society plan targets 2045.

Everyone agrees: 2045 is the year.

Apparently, there’s a group calendar none of us were invited to.

Amendment XXVIII doesn’t require a twenty-year timeline. It requires ratification by three-fourths of the several states. The Public Equity Ledger makes ownership visible. The Covenant Ledger keeps track of promises. The Plebiscite fires when who knows when. The Crown executes when the people say promises broken.

No working groups. No charter cities. No metamodernism symposia. No transmedia population activation. No Trojan-horsing through the mouse’s ass. No letter from the future channeled through conscious evolution. No cosmoerotic humanism. No supra sex — and yes, that’s a real term; Barbara Marx Hubbard described it as better than the regular kind, which tells you everything you need to know about the caliber of intellect we’re dealing with. No Holochain. No seventy-five-name wiki roster of Harvard lawyers and DARPA contractors telling you the solution to the crisis they funded is a tokenized commune where you’d better hope you meet the collective’s definition of “spiritually evolved” or you get locked out of the only digital wallet that still works.

Just Crowns, Ledger, Plebiscites, and a volcano, if the mood strikes.

Our founders pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

Amendment XXVIII just keeps leadership to that standard.

Game C starts now.

Amendment XXVIII is published in full at dukereportbooks.com.

Courtenay Turner’s Game B research is available at her Substack.

Palmer Luckey’s November 6, 2022, blog post remains publicly available at his personal website.

Applications for Survivor: Oligarch Island are not yet open. Rhodes to Hell is currently in pre-production. If you are a Rhodes Scholar, a Young Global Leader, or a controlling shareholder in a Major Corporation and would like to volunteer, we respect your commitment to transparency and consent-based systems.

Mark Burnett has not yet been contacted about Season Two. We assume he’ll want to control the edit. He can’t.

No trebuchets were harmed in the writing of this article.

© 2026 Peter Duke — The Duke Report™ — EpiWar™ Series

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