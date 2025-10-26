Full Spectrum Dominance Explainer

This explainer video delves into the book “Full Spectrum Dominance”, the geopolitical strategy pursued by the U.S. establishment, as analyzed by F. William Engdahl. It meticulously details how the architects of the American Century continued a New Cold War against the Eurasian Heartland following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Key Concepts & Strategies Explored:

The video examines the relentless push for global military and political hegemony, a strategy driven by the post-Cold War expansion of NATO and the powerful military-industrial complex.

Nuclear Primacy and Missile Defense: Learn how figures like Presidents George W. Bush and Dick Cheney advanced the pursuit of Nuclear Primacy, seeking the capacity for unchallenged global destruction. This involved the unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty and plans to deploy provocative Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) installations in former Warsaw Pact nations, specifically in Poland and the Czech Republic. Russian leaders, including Vladimir Putin, warned that this infrastructure represented a serious provocation aimed directly at Russia, not rogue states like Iran.

Covert Regime Change & The Color Revolutions: The video uncovers the U.S. intelligence community’s perfected methods for “non-violent” coup d’états, often referred to as the “Color Revolutions”. These campaigns employed “swarming” techniques developed by organizations such as the RAND Corporation and implemented by US-funded NGOs. Featured operations include:

The overthrow of Slobodan Milosevic in Serbia by the youth group Otpor! .

The “Rose Revolution” in Georgia , overseen by US Ambassador Richard Miles, launched the career of US-trained President Mikheil Saakashvili .

The “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine backed Viktor Yushchenko .

The “Saffron Revolution” in Myanmar .

The destabilization efforts in Tibet (the “Crimson Revolution”).

Organizations instrumental in these efforts include the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), George Soros’ Open Society Institute, Freedom House, and Gene Sharp’s Albert Einstein Institution.

Geopolitical Control and Resource Wars: Discover how these conflicts were centrally linked to energy dominance. Key strategic goals included encircling Russia and China and controlling vital global oil and gas flows, particularly in the Eurasian Heartland. This focus drove Washington’s actions in:

The Yukos affair in Russia, where Vladimir Putin blocked a major buy-in attempt by US oil giants (ExxonMobil, ChevronTexaco).

The creation of AFRICOM to counter Chinese influence and secure strategic resources like Coltan and oil in regions such as Darfur, Sudan.

Key Figures and Architects:

The video highlights the architects of this aggressive policy, including Zbigniew Brzezinski (a student of Sir Halford Mackinder), Donald Rumsfeld, Vice President Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz (architect of the controversial Wolfowitz Doctrine), and the reclusive strategic planner, Andrew Marshall, known as the Pentagon’s “Yoda”. The permanent war state lobby is further demonstrated by the seamless transition of power, such as President Barack Obama retaining Defense Secretary Robert Gates, a long-time ally of the Bush family.

