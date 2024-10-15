“Newspapers are cowardly… there are things that they want to say, things that they dare not say themselves, but things they will willingly quote if somebody else says it, and if necessary, they can put exclamations at front and center, and they can say how disgusting it is, that somebody has dared to say this, but they’ve said it all the same…” ~ David Irving

🎙️ Introduction and Purpose of the Recording

In this video, David Irving begins by explaining his motivation for creating this recording, which is to offer a candid overview of his life, the controversies surrounding his work, and his perspective on historical events as he approaches the final phase of his career. Irving emphasizes his dedication to “Real History,” a term he uses to describe his approach to historical research focused on primary sources and firsthand accounts. His current projects include the third volume of his Winston Churchill biography, a biography on Heinrich Himmler, and his autobiography, which he views as a capstone on his career 00:00:00.

👨‍👦 Family Background and Influence

Irving details his family history, highlighting his father’s service as a Royal Navy Commander in World War I, including the Battle of Jutland, and in World War II, where he escorted Arctic convoys. He attributes his own interest in military history and writing to his father, who wrote books about naval battles. Irving sees his father’s military career as pivotal in shaping his worldview and sense of duty in documenting history 00:01:04.

📚 Major Works and Historical Figures

Irving recounts his body of work, particularly his biographies on figures such as Adolf Hitler, which he claims offer a humanized perspective on controversial individuals. His first major success, The Destruction of Dresden, chronicles the Allied bombing campaign during World War II. His biography on Hitler sparked substantial controversy and marked a turning point in his career, leading to accusations of Holocaust denial. Irving maintains that his approach, which he calls “Real History,” relies exclusively on primary sources and eyewitness accounts, in contrast to what he views as biased mainstream narratives 00:10:50.

📜 Legal Challenges and Imprisonments

Irving reflects on his various legal battles and imprisonments, including his 1995 sentence for contempt of court in England and his 2005 arrest in Austria under the Banning Law. He discusses the Austrian court’s charges, citing statements he made about the Nazi government, which led to over a year of solitary confinement. Irving also elaborates on his 2000 libel lawsuit against historian Deborah Lipstadt, who accused him of Holocaust denial. He represented himself in court, a decision he feels disadvantaged him against Lipstadt’s well-funded defense, and the trial concluded with a judgment that resulted in the seizure of his assets 00:04:18.

📖 Philosophy of “Real History”

Irving describes his methodology as one that emphasizes accuracy through primary sources, which he views as the most credible basis for historical truth. He contrasts this with what he perceives as the biases of other historians who rely on secondary sources. He asserts that his work on figures like Heinrich Himmler, Field Marshal Rommel, and Joseph Goebbels contributes to a deeper understanding of these individuals beyond their roles in the Third Reich. Irving emphasizes that his portrayal is focused solely on factual accuracy, without concern for prevailing public opinions or reputations 00:22:10.

🕊️ Controversy and the Consequences of Free Speech

Irving addresses the controversies that have surrounded his work, particularly accusations of Holocaust denial, which have resulted in legal challenges and public criticism. He speaks out against what he views as restrictions on free speech, especially in the context of his legal struggles, claiming that these challenges are indicative of a broader campaign to silence dissenting historical narratives. Irving argues that his right to freely express his interpretation of history has been infringed upon by those who seek to suppress what he considers the objective truth 00:26:30.

🏛️ Impact of the Lipstadt Trial

Irving provides a detailed account of his defamation lawsuit against Deborah Lipstadt, describing the trial as a defining moment in his career. The trial’s outcome, which he describes as heavily biased due to Lipstadt’s financial and legal resources, led to his financial ruin. He expresses frustration over what he perceives as an unfair process, claiming the trial was less about legal justice and more about discrediting him personally and professionally 00:31:00.

🕰️ Post-Trial Life and Ongoing Projects

After his release from Austrian prison, Irving returned to England and continued his research and writing, including work on his autobiography and a biography on Himmler. Despite his legal and financial difficulties, he resumed his writing in Windsor, drawing from his extensive collection of firsthand sources. He continues to advocate for what he describes as truthful historical documentation and expresses his desire to leave a lasting impact through his remaining projects 00:05:55.

📍 Perspective on Historical Memory and Influence

Irving emphasizes the significance of understanding history through the experiences of those who lived it, a perspective he claims has been overshadowed by mainstream interpretations. He cites his work on the bombing of Dresden and his interactions with former Nazis, such as Otto Günsche and Field Marshal Keitel, as examples of his commitment to this approach. Irving’s focus on personal testimonies is intended to provide what he considers a more authentic and accurate portrayal of historical events 00:24:50.

Q: What does David Irving attribute to the motivation for his autobiographical recording?

A: David Irving states he created this recording to discuss his life, beliefs, books, and the challenges he has faced, particularly with those he describes as “traditional enemies of free speech,” who have attempted to hinder his research, writing, and publishing efforts. He reflects on his life and works as he approaches the final chapters of his career, with three remaining books in progress: a third volume of his biography on Winston Churchill, a biography on Heinrich Himmler, and his own autobiography 00:00:00.

Q: What does Irving reveal about his family background and early influences?

A: David Irving describes his father as a Royal Navy Commander who fought in both World War I and World War II, which Irving believes instilled a sense of purpose and writing ability in him. He recounts his father’s contributions as a naval officer and a writer of historical accounts, including works on the Battle of Jutland and the Falkland Islands 00:01:04.

Q: How does Irving describe his experience with imprisonment in Austria and England?

A: Irving recounts two periods of imprisonment: a two-week sentence in England for contempt of court in 1995 and a subsequent arrest in Austria in 2005 under the “Banning Law,” which he claims was due to statements considered favorable to the Nazi government. He was held in solitary confinement for over a year before his release, and he reflects on the hardships and isolation he faced during this time 00:02:35.

Q: What are some of the topics and individuals Irving has written about?

A: David Irving has authored books on a range of World War II-related subjects, including a biography of Adolf Hitler and accounts of significant battles like the destruction of Dresden. He mentions speaking directly to historical figures connected to his subjects, including Hitler’s personal staff and British Air Marshal Arthur Harris 00:10:50.

Q: How does Irving describe his views on historical accuracy in his work?

A: Irving claims a dedication to uncovering “Real History,” which he distinguishes from mainstream interpretations. He emphasizes relying on original documents and firsthand accounts and criticizes other historians for not doing the same. He portrays his methodology as a search for absolute truth, striving for accuracy based on primary sources 00:22:10.

Q: What does Irving say about the controversy surrounding his work?

A: Irving acknowledges that his work, particularly his portrayal of Adolf Hitler, has led to significant backlash. He describes how he went from being a well-respected and published historian to a marginalized figure due to accusations of Holocaust denial. He asserts that his pursuit of a truthful historical account has resulted in personal and professional challenges 00:26:30.

Q: How does Irving explain the impact of his legal battle with Deborah Lipstadt?

A: Irving recounts his defamation lawsuit against historian Deborah Lipstadt, who accused him of Holocaust denial. He describes the trial as a financial and personal loss, with the outcome being a judgment against him. He criticizes the trial’s fairness, citing the vast resources Lipstadt’s defense team had compared to his self-representation 00:31:00.

Q: What are Irving’s views on the role of personal experience in historical writing?

A: Irving reflects on how his personal experiences, such as meeting those affected by the bombing of Dresden, have influenced his understanding of history. He describes history as deeply personal and emphasizes the importance of recognizing the human impact behind historical events 00:13:00.

Q: How does Irving describe his financial success and challenges as an author?

A: David Irving details periods of financial success, especially following the publication of books like his Dresden account and the Hitler biography. However, he also recounts the significant financial setbacks due to his legal battles and losses, particularly the seizure of his assets in the early 2000s 00:37:20.

Q: What is Irving’s perspective on censorship and free speech?

A: Irving emphasizes his belief in the importance of free speech and condemns what he describes as attempts to silence his work. He reflects on his struggles to publish and distribute his books due to opposition from those he labels as enemies of free speech, particularly in the context of his writings on controversial historical subjects 00:40:45.

Adolph Hitler

Limited Anti-Semitism

Irving argues that Adolf Hitler was not fundamentally anti-Semitic during the war years. He reflects on his own position, saying, “For a long time I was way out alone on…my opinion that Adolf Hitler was not an antisemite during the War years.” He cites the work of Austrian professor Brigitte Hamann, who published Hitler in Vienna, and agrees with her view that “during World War II, after he came to power, Adolf Hitler was not an anti-semite, not anti-Jewish” 01:56:37​.

Reactions to the “Night of Broken Glass”

According to Irving, Hitler was “totally in the dark” about Kristallnacht until he was informed of the events in the early hours of November 10, 1938. He references an order from Hitler’s office around 3:00 AM, stating that “there are to be no…outrages against Jewish property under any circumstances whatsoever.” Irving notes that after hearing of the attacks, Hitler immediately summoned Goebbels and Himmler, ordering them to stop the violence, as documented in a directive signed by Rudolph Hess at 2:58 AM 02:06:17​.

The Schlegelberger Memorandum

Irving mentions a memorandum from Dr. Franz Schlegelberger, a German Ministry of Justice official, stating Hitler’s intention to delay the “solution of the Jewish problem until after the war.” Irving interprets this as evidence of Hitler’s desire to postpone extreme measures, purportedly saying, “Let’s win this war first…then we can deal with the Jews and all the other little subsidiary problems.” He claims this document has been concealed by other historians, despite its existence in German government archives 02:03:40​.

Hitler’s Orders in 1941

Irving asserts that Hitler’s orders on the treatment of Jewish people showed reluctance to engage in violence. For instance, on November 30, 1941, Heinrich Himmler allegedly sought Hitler’s permission to liquidate a trainload of Jews heading to Riga. Irving says Hitler responded, “That’s out of the question,” which Himmler documented. This interaction, according to Irving, illustrates Hitler’s hesitation toward endorsing extreme actions during the war 01:58:05​.

Hitler’s Final Testament

In his political testament, dictated shortly before his death in April 1945, Hitler supposedly directed his successor to “carry on the remorseless fight against the Jews,” yet described the methods used as “far more humane than those of the Allies.” Irving highlights this as evidence of Hitler’s unawareness of the full extent of atrocities, suggesting that Himmler and others may have carried out actions without Hitler’s knowledge 02:12:22​.

Portrayal of the Holocaust

Irving maintains that no wartime document directly links Hitler to the Holocaust’s planning. He mentions having offered a financial reward for any document proving Hitler’s direct involvement. He claims other Nazi officials, such as Himmler and Goebbels, orchestrated the policies independently of Hitler’s orders, describing his findings as contradictory to mainstream historical interpretations 01:55:00​.

Irving’s Methodology and Evidence

Irving discusses his strict methodology for researching Hitler, emphasizing the use of primary documents, which he states provide a different portrayal of Hitler compared to other historians. He believes that these documents depict Hitler as a figure removed from many of the war’s most violent acts, thus presenting a narrative that he claims is often ignored by what he refers to as “conformist historians” 01:56:45​.

People

David Irving - David Irving is the central figure in this recording, sharing his life story, discussing his books on World War II topics, and describing the obstacles he has faced, including multiple imprisonments and legal battles related to his controversial historical views. He emphasizes his commitment to what he calls “Real History,” which relies on primary documents and firsthand accounts. 00:00:00

Royal Navy Commander (Irving’s Father) - Irving’s father, a Royal Navy Commander, served in World War I at the Battle of Jutland and later in World War II, escorting Arctic convoys. His father’s literary pursuits inspired Irving’s own writing career, as he authored several historical books about significant naval battles. 00:01:04

Heinrich Himmler - Mentioned as the subject of one of Irving’s upcoming books, Heinrich Himmler was a leading figure in Nazi Germany, serving as Reichsführer of the SS. Irving references Himmler as part of his broader studies of high-ranking Nazi officials and their influence during World War II. 00:00:25

Arthur Harris (Bomber Harris) - Arthur Harris, Air Marshal of the British Royal Air Force Bomber Command, was responsible for several strategic bombing raids during World War II, including the bombing of Dresden. Irving describes Harris as a “great commander” and shares a detailed account of his interview with him, where Harris discusses the political motivations behind the bombing campaigns. 00:10:50

Adolf Hitler - Irving’s biography of Adolf Hitler, based on firsthand accounts from Hitler’s close associates, is one of his most controversial works. He claims to offer a more humanized portrayal of Hitler, relying on interviews with members of Hitler’s inner circle. Irving describes this work as a turning point in his career, after which he faced substantial criticism and financial losses. 00:22:10

Deborah Lipstadt - Deborah Lipstadt is the American academic whom Irving sued for defamation after she accused him of Holocaust denial. He recounts his trial against her, where he represented himself, and describes the legal and financial consequences that followed. He criticizes the resources available to Lipstadt’s defense team, which he claims gave them an unfair advantage. 00:31:00

Otto Günsche - Otto Günsche, an SS officer who served as Hitler’s personal assistant, is noted for his role in burning Hitler’s body after his death. Irving met Günsche during his research on Hitler and describes how his own prior work on Dresden helped him gain Günsche’s trust. 00:24:50

Field Marshal Erwin Rommel - Erwin Rommel, also known as the “Desert Fox,” was a renowned German Field Marshal. Irving mentions obtaining Rommel’s private letters and papers during his research, emphasizing the value of such firsthand materials in his work. 00:35:10

Max Becker - Max Becker was an American literary agent who supported Irving for nearly 20 years, providing a significant source of income until his death in 1992. Irving reflects on Becker’s role in his financial success, especially during the early years of his writing career. 00:13:30

Mr. Justice Gray - Mr. Justice Gray presided over Irving’s libel case against Deborah Lipstadt. He ruled against Irving, a decision that led to severe financial consequences for Irving, including the seizure of his assets. Irving expresses his dissatisfaction with the judge’s ruling, which he describes as “spiteful.” 00:33:00

Organizations

Royal Navy - The Royal Navy is significant to Irving’s personal history, as his father served as a Commander and participated in major battles, including the Battle of Jutland and World War II Arctic convoys. Irving credits his father’s military service as a strong influence on his own life and historical perspective. 00:01:04

BBC - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) conducted an interview with Irving during his imprisonment in Austria. Irving used a prison phone to speak with the BBC, an act which led to additional charges under the Austrian Banning Law. He describes this interview as part of his ongoing efforts to share his views despite legal and governmental obstacles. 00:04:18

Krupp Steel - Krupp Steel, a major German industrial company known for producing armaments for Nazi Germany, is mentioned in relation to Irving’s time working as a steelworker in Germany. Though initially denied employment at Krupp, Irving was later hired by another German steel company, Fritz Thyssen’s firm. His experience in Germany became a formative part of his early career and interest in German history. 00:07:00

Sunday Telegraph - The Sunday Telegraph played a key role in promoting Irving’s early works, serializing several of his books, including the one on Dresden. Irving emphasizes how this platform allowed him to reach a broad audience and contributed to his initial success as a historian. 00:13:00

High Court of Justice, London - The High Court of Justice in London was the venue for Irving’s libel case against Deborah Lipstadt. He describes his self-representation in court and criticizes the court system for what he perceives as bias, especially in the face of the considerable financial resources marshaled by Lipstadt’s defense team. 00:31:00

Hoffmann and Campe - Hoffmann and Campe, a well-known German publishing house, published Irving’s biography on Hitler. Irving notes that the book sold tens of thousands of copies in Germany, contributing to his reputation as a historian focused on World War II figures. 00:36:00

Pentonville Prison - Pentonville Prison in England is where Irving was held for two weeks in 1995 due to contempt of court. He reflects on his experience in this historically significant prison, known for high-profile executions, which he uses to underscore the challenges he has faced as a controversial historian. 00:02:35

Austrian Court of Appeal - The Austrian Court of Appeal eventually ordered Irving’s release from an Austrian prison, where he had been held under the Banning Law. Irving details the efforts of his lawyer and describes the appeal as a critical moment in his legal struggles with authorities over free speech issues. 00:04:47

Little, Brown and Company - This American publishing house offered Irving a substantial advance for his book on Field Marshal Milch, a deputy of Hermann Göring. Irving highlights the financial success this deal brought him in the 1960s, marking a high point in his writing career. 00:13:30

Locations

Battle of Jutland - The Battle of Jutland is significant to Irving’s family history, as his father fought in this World War I naval battle as a Royal Navy Commander. This experience influenced Irving’s interest in military history and writing about major wartime events. 00:01:04

Dresden, Germany - Dresden holds a central place in Irving’s career, as he wrote a book about the 1945 bombing of the city by Allied forces. He describes the city’s destruction and how he gathered accounts from survivors and former military personnel to write his book. Dresden is also noted as a place where Irving was treated as a celebrity while he researched the city’s history behind the Iron Curtain. 00:10:50

Vienna, Austria - Vienna was the site of Irving’s imprisonment under the Austrian Banning Law in 2005. He describes spending over a year in solitary confinement in Vienna’s oldest prison. He was eventually released following an appeal, but he recounts the harsh conditions he endured there. 00:04:47

Pentonville Prison, England - Located in London, Pentonville Prison is where Irving was held for two weeks in 1995 for contempt of court. He refers to this institution’s history, noting that it is known for high-profile executions and reflects on his brief time there as part of his ongoing legal troubles. 00:02:35

Windsor, England - Irving mentions Windsor as the location of his residence following his release from Austrian prison. He lives in a country house near Windsor Castle, where he resumed his writing career, attempting to rebuild his life amidst the surrounding English countryside. 00:05:55

Mayfair, London - Mayfair is where Irving resided in an apartment for 38 years, an upscale area near Grosvenor Square. He reflects on this as a period of financial success in his life, having purchased the apartment during his peak as a published historian before his assets were seized in 2002. 00:14:30

Soviet Zone, East Germany - Irving traveled to the Soviet-occupied zone of East Germany multiple times while researching his book on Dresden. He describes how Dresden residents viewed him as a unique historian for documenting their perspective on the city’s wartime destruction, an area typically restricted during the Cold War. 00:16:00

Nuremberg, Germany - Irving references Nuremberg in relation to the trials of Nazi officials, particularly when discussing his work on the memoirs of Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel, who was executed following his conviction at the Nuremberg Trials. This site symbolizes post-war accountability and has been significant in Irving’s studies on Nazi Germany. 00:24:00

Rhineland, Germany - Irving worked as a steelworker in the Rhineland area, where he lived in shared housing with other workers. This experience, he says, marked a formative time in his early life, allowing him to observe the remnants of post-war Germany and influencing his career as a historian focusing on German history. 00:07:00

The High Court, London - The High Court is where Irving’s libel case against Deborah Lipstadt took place. He describes his self-representation at the trial and the vast legal battle that ensued, which culminated in a significant judgment against him and the seizure of his assets. 00:31:00

Timeline

1916 - David Irving’s father serves in the Royal Navy during World War I, participating in the Battle of Jutland, which later influences Irving’s interest in military history and writing. 00:01:04

1942 - Irving’s father is invalided out of the Royal Navy after escorting Arctic convoys in World War II, marking the end of his military career and contributing to the family’s strong naval legacy. 00:01:35

1962 - Irving interviews Air Marshal Arthur Harris about the bombing of Dresden, gathering firsthand insights for his future book on the subject. This interview is crucial to Irving’s research and later work. 00:10:50

1963 - Irving publishes his book on the Dresden bombings, which becomes a bestseller. This work establishes his reputation as a historian and sparks a career focused on World War II topics. 00:12:40

1977 - The publication of Irving’s biography on Adolf Hitler marks a turning point in his career. This book generates significant controversy and criticism due to its sympathetic portrayal of Hitler, resulting in widespread backlash. 00:22:10

1992 - Max Becker, Irving’s literary agent and key financial supporter, passes away. Irving reflects on Becker’s role in his career, especially during his early years of writing. 00:13:30

1995 - Irving is sentenced to two weeks in England’s Pentonville Prison for contempt of court, marking the first of several imprisonments he faces due to his controversial views. 00:02:35

2000 - Irving sues Deborah Lipstadt for libel in the High Court, London, following her accusation of Holocaust denial. The court rules against him, leading to financial ruin, including the seizure of his assets. 00:31:00

2005 - Irving is arrested in Austria under the Banning Law for statements favorable to the Nazi regime. He spends over a year in solitary confinement in Vienna’s oldest prison before being released on appeal. 00:04:47

2006 - Released from Austrian prison, Irving returns to England and reflects on the challenges he has faced, particularly the effects on his health and the impact of his legal battles. 00:05:55

Bibliography

The Smoke Screen of Jutland - Written by David Irving’s father, this book covers the naval battle in which he participated during World War I. This work represents one of several historical books his father authored, influencing Irving’s own path as a writer. 00:01:15

The Destruction of Dresden - This book by David Irving documents the 1945 bombing of Dresden by Allied forces. It was based on interviews and personal testimonies Irving collected, providing an account of the city’s devastation. The book marked Irving’s first major success as a historian and brought him international attention. 00:12:40

Hitler’s War - In this biography of Adolf Hitler, Irving presents what he claims to be a more objective, humanized perspective on Hitler, based on firsthand interviews with people in Hitler’s inner circle. The book is controversial, leading to severe criticism and claims of Holocaust denial. 00:22:10

The Destruction of Convoy PQ17 - Irving’s book recounts the fate of an Arctic convoy during World War II. He describes the disaster, where numerous ships were sunk due to the British Admiralty’s misjudgment, and shares survivor accounts and the perspectives of submarine commanders involved. 00:19:40

Rommel: The Trail of the Fox - This biography of German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel includes details from Rommel’s personal letters and other primary documents Irving obtained during his research on Hitler. The book portrays Rommel’s military career and is one of Irving’s financially successful works. 00:35:10

Goebbels: Mastermind of the Third Reich - In this book, Irving profiles Joseph Goebbels, exploring his role as Nazi Germany’s chief propagandist. Irving claims the book is based on Goebbels’s diaries and other primary sources, continuing his focus on controversial Nazi figures. 00:36:20

Churchill’s War - Irving began a multi-volume biography on Winston Churchill, examining his wartime leadership. He mentions that he has yet to complete the third volume, citing the extensive time required to research and write each book. 00:00:25

Nuremberg: The Last Battle - This work explores the Nuremberg Trials, focusing on the prosecution of Nazi war criminals. Irving discusses both the courtroom proceedings and the broader implications of the trials, framing them as examples of “victor’s justice.” 00:25:50

True Himmler - Irving is working on a biography of Heinrich Himmler, which he has been researching for over ten years. The book aims to explore Himmler’s role within the Nazi hierarchy, adding to Irving’s series on prominent World War II figures. 00:00:40

The Memoirs of Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel - Irving translated the memoirs of Wilhelm Keitel, who was Hitler’s chief military advisor. The English edition includes segments omitted from the German publication, with Irving asserting that these sections were censored due to political sensitivity. 00:24:00

Glossary

Real History - Real History, as defined by Irving, emphasizes a historical methodology based on primary documents and firsthand accounts, which he contrasts with what he considers biased, mainstream narratives. Irving claims this approach reveals the unvarnished truth, often challenging widely accepted historical interpretations. 00:00:30

Banning Law - The Banning Law in Austria is the legal framework under which Irving was arrested in 2005. This law prohibits any statements that are deemed supportive of Nazi ideology or Holocaust denial. Irving’s arrest under this law resulted in over a year of solitary confinement. 00:04:47

Nazi - The term refers to the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, led by Adolf Hitler. Irving’s work often focuses on prominent Nazi figures and events related to the Nazi regime, aiming to provide what he describes as a factual and humanized portrayal. 00:22:10

Holocaust Denial - This term describes the act of denying or minimizing the events of the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany. Irving has been labeled a Holocaust denier due to certain statements and interpretations in his works, leading to significant legal and social repercussions. 00:31:00

Victor’s Justice - Victor’s Justice refers to the concept that the winners of a conflict impose their own legal and moral standards on the defeated. Irving uses this term in his discussion of the Nuremberg Trials, suggesting that these trials were a form of justice executed by the Allied forces over Nazi officials, based on the victors’ standards. 00:25:50

The Third Reich - The Third Reich refers to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler’s rule from 1933 to 1945. Irving’s work frequently examines leaders of the Third Reich, such as Hitler, Goebbels, and Himmler, focusing on their roles within the regime. 00:36:20

Contempt of Court - Contempt of court is an offense involving disobedience or disrespect toward a court of law and its officers. Irving was convicted of contempt of court in England in 1995, which resulted in a two-week prison sentence. 00:02:35

Libel - Libel refers to the act of publishing a false statement that damages a person’s reputation. Irving’s libel lawsuit against Deborah Lipstadt stemmed from her accusation that he was a Holocaust denier, which Irving claimed was defamatory and harmful to his career. 00:31:00

Primary Source - A primary source is an original document or firsthand account used in historical research. Irving emphasizes the use of primary sources in his works, asserting that they provide the most accurate and unbiased portrayal of historical events. 00:22:10

Iron Curtain - The Iron Curtain refers to the political boundary that divided Eastern and Western Europe during the Cold War. Irving describes how this division influenced his research in cities like Dresden, where access to primary sources was limited by Soviet control. 00:16:00