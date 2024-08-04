An Emergency Public Service Announcement by Anton Chaitkin on WW3 and Reviving the Republic

Anton Chaitkin urgently addresses the critical and escalating global tensions, particularly with Russia. Highlighting the reckless proposals by globalist leaders, Chaitkin warns of an imminent World War III and calls for immediate action to return to peace-promoting American principles.

📢 Introduction and Urgency

Anton Chaitkin joins the Canadian Patriot podcast to deliver a dire warning about the world’s geostrategic situation. Chaitkin, known for his decades-long commitment to preventing war, emphasizes the immediate need for awareness and action to address a rapidly deteriorating global scenario. 00:00:51

📰 Council on Foreign Relations' Warmongering Proposal

Chaitkin exposes a dangerously provocative proposal from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in their magazine Foreign Affairs, advocating for a massive missile attack on Russia. This proposal aims to drastically escalate the Ukraine war by flooding Ukraine with American missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, including airports and defense installations. The CFR dismisses concerns about World War III, assuming Russia will back down due to America's superior technology and weapons. 00:02:02

"This is really an urgent appeal that I'm making to people to pay attention to a process that has really a good side to it and a bad side. The good side is that the people we're talking about in the leadership of the globalist elite are desperate, and it's shown very well by what we're going to discuss." 00:01:10

"The current issue of the magazine put out by the Council on Foreign Relations has a very dramatic and in a sense hysterical proposal... Their proposal is for a massive missile attack against Russia right away to escalate that war in Ukraine." 00:02:02

💣 Immediate Risks

This reckless plan risks provoking a direct and devastating confrontation with Russia. Chaitkin stresses that if not stopped, such an escalation will likely trigger World War III. He highlights recent Israeli military provocations against Lebanon and Iran as part of this larger, dangerous strategy to ignite broader conflict in the Middle East. 00:12:45

"This is an escalation that will bring Russia in if it's not stopped. If Israel keeps going and if you get a war going between Israel and Iran or other states in that region, Russia is going to take the decision as they did with Syria." 00:12:45

🇺🇸 Public Sentiment and Political Strategy

The Council's proposal is driven by a belief that the American public, weary of endless wars, will support a drastic escalation to quickly end the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, the proposal aims to counter Trump's promise to swiftly end the war if re-elected, viewing it as a threat to the globalist agenda. 00:03:53

"Their proposal is for a massive missile attack against Russia right away to escalate that war in Ukraine by supplying Ukraine with American missiles without any restraint to attack Russian airports, defense installations, and so forth all over Russia and not to worry about World War I." 00:02:02

📅 Historical Context and US Foreign Policy

Chaitkin reviews historical US foreign policy mistakes influenced by British imperialism. He discusses the 1953 overthrow of Iran's democratic government and the establishment of a theocratic state in Israel. These historical blunders have set a precedent for the destructive and interventionist policies we see today. 00:09:02

"The United States again in collaboration with British intelligence MI6, the US CIA, and overthrew the elected democratic government of Iran Muhammad Mosadek explicitly Democratic explicitly trying to help the people of that country." 00:09:02

🔫 Israel's Recent Provocations

Chaitkin discusses Israel's recent aggressive actions, including unprecedented military strikes on Lebanon and direct attacks inside Iran. He views these actions as calculated moves to escalate tensions and provoke a larger regional conflict, aligning with the dangerous agenda of the globalist elite. 00:12:45

"Israel has begun a strike, a military attack against both Lebanon and then Iran itself, inside Iran. Both of them very provocative." 00:12:45

🧠 Critique of the Globalist Elite

Chaitkin harshly criticizes the globalist elite for their dangerous and irresponsible behavior. He describes their mindset as "satanic," highlighting their complete disregard for future generations and their sole focus on maintaining power, regardless of the potential for catastrophic consequences. 00:15:58

"They don't look to the future of mankind. They are stone-cold about any future generations. As far as they're concerned, they have to hang on to power; there's no other consideration." 00:15:58

🌐 Reviving American Principles

Chaitkin calls for a return to the foundational American values that historically promoted global peace and constructive engagement. He contrasts these principles with the current destructive policies of the globalist leadership, urging a reevaluation of US foreign policy to avoid impending disaster. 00:25:54

"The point is that the United States needs to be corrected now in the interest of its own people and to go back to when the United States was a blessing and not a curse to mankind." 00:25:54

🔍 Lessons from Historical Leaders

Referencing leaders like Kennedy and Eisenhower, who experienced the horrors of war firsthand and consequently pursued peace, Chaitkin contrasts them with today's war-mongering pundits. He emphasizes the importance of leaders who understand the real costs of war and advocate for stability. 00:21:00

"These are leaders who had real experience with war, not like these pundits who are saying we should have an escalation and risk the incineration of the human race." 00:26:45

🗣️ Call to Prevent War

Chaitkin urgently calls for rational and sane leadership to avert catastrophic war. He stresses the immediate need for the public to reject the reckless proposals of the globalist elite and work towards a peaceful future. This urgent appeal is a clarion call for immediate action and awareness. 00:18:55

"We need sane people to come forward and say we have to back off of these two wars and prevent the disaster which this click is calling for." 00:18:55

🔄 Vision for America's Future

Chaitkin envisions a return to the positive influence America once had, highlighting the nation's contributions to global progress, such as electrification and the moon landing. He contrasts this hopeful vision with the current chaos promoted by the globalist elite, calling for a return to order and constructive policies. 00:27:45

"The USA gave the world electricity, the USA gave the world a moon landing, the USA gave the world a beautiful Constitution that we had as a good example of how you could have an orderly society." 00:27:45

💥 Critique of Current Policies

He criticizes the destructive policies of the globalist elite, which foster constant chaos, wars, and instability. Chaitkin calls for an immediate end to these policies and a restoration of peace and order, warning that failure to do so will result in unparalleled disaster. 00:28:45

"The present leadership of this transatlantic click these globalists do not believe in order... it's complete chaos, constant chaos, wars all the time, refugees all the time. [00:28:45]

Conclusion

Chaitkin concludes with an urgent plea for rational leadership to prevent catastrophic war. He implores the public to reject the reckless proposals of the globalist elite and work towards a peaceful future, grounded in the principles that once made America a beacon of hope and progress. 00:29:56

