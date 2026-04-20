The Duke Report

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Frank Miscione's avatar
Frank Miscione
1d

Changing the background in a scene to cause disassociation. Brings to my mind Bibi's speeches with a nose cone(missile) shaped Israeli flag in the background, sometimes more than one.

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