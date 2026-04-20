In August 1943, while Milton H. Erickson was consulting for U.S. intelligence services on weaponizing hypnotic technique for intelligence purposes, three Hollywood screenwriters sat down at the MGM lot and rewrote a British stage play about a controlling husband. They stripped out the brute-force psychology and replaced it — scene by scene, line by line — with the clinical hypnotic methods Erickson was simultaneously refining for the Office of Strategic Services.

The question this article asks: Did the U.S. military use a Hollywood film to test whether Ericksonian hypnotic techniques could operate on a mass audience through cinema?

You can hear it in the dialogue. Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play Gas Light is a study in Victorian domestic cruelty — blunt, claustrophobic, set entirely in one room. The 1944 MGM film Gaslight, directed by George Cukor, kept the bones of the plot but replaced the psychology wholesale. Where Hamilton wrote a bully, the screenwriters wrote a hypnotist. The manipulation techniques they added to Hamilton’s original — techniques absent from his play — map onto Erickson’s clinical methods.

A Quick Primer: Who Was Milton Erickson?

For readers unfamiliar with the name: Milton H. Erickson was an American psychiatrist who, between the 1930s and his death in 1980, transformed the practice of clinical hypnosis. His central insight was that hypnosis could work without a swinging watch and a commanding voice. Erickson demonstrated that he could induce trance through ordinary conversation — through the strategic use of stories, truisms, ambiguity, and carefully structured language patterns through which he bypassed the conscious mind's defenses and addressed the unconscious directly.

Milton H. Erickson

Richard Bandler and John Grinder later codified Erickson’s techniques as the “Milton Model,” one of the foundational pillars of Neuro-Linguistic Programming. But long before NLP existed as a discipline, Erickson was demonstrating — in clinical settings, in published papers, and in wartime intelligence work for the U.S. government — that a sufficiently skilled communicator could alter another person’s perception of reality in ways that person might not recognize as alteration.

Explainer Video:

During World War II, Erickson consulted for U.S. intelligence services. He worked alongside OSS officer Gregory Bateson and anthropologist Margaret Mead on projects involving interrogation psychology and the effort to weaponize hypnotic technique for intelligence purposes. Declassified documents from both Bateson’s archive at UC Santa Cruz and Mead’s archive at the Library of Congress contain records of experiments in which Erickson and Bateson used hypnosis on subjects as apparent trial runs for prisoner-of-war interrogation.

The Gaslight screenplay is dated August 10, 1943. Erickson’s intelligence work was active at that time.

What Hamilton Wrote vs. What Hollywood Rewrote

Understanding what follows requires understanding what the screenwriters changed — because the screenwriters embedded the Ericksonian fingerprints in those changes.

Hamilton’s play is set entirely in a Victorian sitting room. The husband, Jack Manningham, is a domestic tyrant from the first line. He berates his wife Bella openly. He flirts with the servants in front of her. He hides household objects and then accuses her of losing them. His cruelty is hot-blooded and obvious. The audience never wonders whether Jack might be sincere, because Hamilton never asks them to.

Hamilton skips the courtship entirely — the honeymoon, Italy, the seduction, the question of how Bella came to be in this marriage, or how Jack gained enough psychological purchase to break her down. The play begins with a woman already under siege and ends when a retired detective exposes the husband’s scheme. It is a thriller about coercive control through brute force.

The 1944 screenwriters — John Van Druten, Walter Reisch, and John L. Balderston — restructured everything. They renamed the characters (Jack became Gregory Anton; Bella became Paula Alquist). They replaced the murdered old woman upstairs with a glamorous opera singer — Paula’s aunt — adding layers of identity, inheritance, and obsession. They invented a detective with personal motivation (Brian Cameron, played by Joseph Cotten, who had idolized the murdered aunt since childhood).

And they added roughly thirty minutes of entirely new material set in Italy, depicting the courtship and honeymoon — material Hamilton never wrote and the 1940 British film never included.

Technique 1: Pacing and Leading — The Piano Accompanist

Erickson’s most foundational technique was pacing and leading. The hypnotist typically begins by matching the subject’s current experience — describing what they can already verify as true, mirroring their emotional state, synchronizing with their rhythm. Through this matching, the hypnotist builds unconscious rapport. The subject feels understood. Once a pattern of agreement and trust is established, the hypnotist begins introducing new material — leading — and the subject follows because the channel of trust is already open.

Yet Another Piano Hypnotist:

The screenwriters’ first invention is Gregory’s profession: piano accompanist. In Hamilton’s play, there is no mention of how the couple met. The film screenwriters chose to make Gregory the man who plays piano while Paula sings.

Consider what an accompanist does. He listens to the singer’s breathing. He matches her tempo. He anticipates her phrasing and adjusts to it in real time. He follows her rhythm so precisely that his playing and her voice sound like a single instrument. An accompanist paces for a living — synchronizing with another person’s body, breathing, and emotional state.

Before Gregory speaks a single manipulative word, the screenwriters have placed him — through his profession — in the exact relationship to Paula that an Ericksonian hypnotist occupies at the start of an induction. They built the pacing phase into the plot structure itself.

Paula’s voice teacher notices that her singing has deteriorated. She is distracted, flushed, unable to concentrate. She confesses she is in love. Gregory has been playing alongside her for weeks, and in that time, without any overt move, he has become the rhythm she follows. When he finally proposes — after only two weeks — she accepts immediately.

I’ll build the case from the dialogue itself, which contains additional Ericksonian structures. When Paula says she needs to go away for a week to think, Gregory paces her decision, accepting her frame and redirecting it: "The sooner you go, the sooner you will come back." Classical pacing and leading compressed into a single sentence. Her departure becomes, in his reframing, a step toward him rather than away.

Then he plants what Erickson would utilize as a post-hypnotic suggestion — an instruction designed to operate during the subject’s absence from the practitioner: “But while you’re away, never forget for one moment I’m here waiting... and in love with you.” The embedded commands stack: never forget, I’m here, waiting, in love with you. Paula carries these instructions with her to Lake Como. When she arrives, she is already primed. Gregory has programmed her experience of the separation before it begins.

The two-week courtship is the timeline of a successful pacing operation. Gregory matched her world long enough for Paula to experience his presence as natural and self-chosen. By the time he leads, she shows no sign of recognizing it as leading.

Technique 2: The Lake Como Honeymoon — Seven Techniques in One Scene

The honeymoon scene on Lake Como exists nowhere in Hamilton’s play. The Hollywood writers invented it wholesale — and in doing so, they staged the most densely layered Ericksonian sequence in the film. At least seven identifiable techniques operate simultaneously in a single conversation.

Utilization

Erickson wrote extensively about utilization — the principle that the practitioner should use whatever the subject and the environment offer rather than imposing a predetermined induction method. If the subject is anxious, use the anxiety. If the room is noisy, incorporate the noise. Work with what is already present.

The screenwriters open the scene with Gregory standing on a sunlit portico overlooking the lake. Paula is still in bed, in the liminal space between sleep and waking — the hypnopompic period, when the conscious mind’s critical faculties have not yet fully engaged. Any clinical hypnotist would recognize this as a state of heightened suggestibility. Gregory begins the conversation while she is still in that state.

Mode-Switching Across Representational Systems

Erickson and the NLP practitioners who codified his techniques identified that people process experience through distinct representational channels — visual, auditory, and kinesthetic. A skilled practitioner switches between these channels to keep the conscious mind tracking the shifts rather than evaluating the content.

Gregory’s dialogue in this scene cycles through all three systems in rapid succession:

He begins in the visual channel. “What were you dreaming of?” he asks, and Paula answers: “I saw all the places where we’ll be together.” He matches her visual mode.

Then he switches to auditory: “I was thinking of our life together, too, only I heard it in music. Something that I want to write.” He has moved the conversation from seeing to hearing.

Then kinesthetic: “I want a feeling of the early morning. This morning.” Feeling. Sensation. Embodied experience.

Then back to visual: “With the sun rising, lighting your hair as it is now.” He anchors the present sensory moment — Paula’s actual body, the actual morning light — to the imagined future he is constructing.

Each shift forces Paula to recalibrate which processing channel she is using. Her conscious mind spends its energy tracking these transitions. Paula processes Gregory’s actual content — his vision of their shared life, the embedded suggestion about where they will live — with reduced scrutiny.

Presupposition Loading

Gregory asks: “Where would you like us to settle?” The question presupposes that they will settle somewhere together. The question of whether has already been decided; only where remains open. Paula enters the exchange choosing between options, all of which lead to the outcome Gregory intends — a domestic life under his control.

Erickson used this structure constantly in clinical settings. “Would you like to go into trance now, or in a few minutes?” The presupposition that trance will occur is baked into the grammar of the question.

Indirect Suggestion via Narrative

From this position, Gregory introduces the idea of moving to London — not as an instruction, but as a personal story. He shares a dream: “I was in London once in the winter... How I used to long for a home of my own in one of those quiet houses in the little London squares, with the woman I should one day come to love.”

He paints the picture. He lets it hang in the air between the lake breeze and the morning light. He narrates a longing — and waits. He lets her feel it.

Erickson described this mechanism in his clinical papers — structuring the environment, the emotional state, and the conversational frame so that the subject generates the desired behavior internally. The practitioner tells a story. The subject, listening, finds herself inside it.

The Refuse-the-Lead Technique

What happens next is the most technically precise moment in the scene. Paula — moved by Gregory’s story, still half-asleep, two weeks deep in a rhythm of trust — volunteers the specific thing Gregory wants: “Because there is a house in a square... She left it to me.”

Gregory’s response: “No, Paula, beloved. I would not ask that of you.”

He refuses. He pulls back from the very outcome he has spent the entire conversation engineering. By refusing, Gregory deepens the suggestion rather than weakening it. Paula now has to overcome his reluctance. She insists: “Yes, you shall have your dream. You shall have your house in a square.”

The decision has been made. Paula experiences it as her gift to him — something she had to persuade him to accept. Gregory has led from behind so effectively that Paula processes his desired outcome as her own generous idea.

Future Pacing and Anchoring

Throughout the scene, Gregory ties present sensory experience to an imagined future. “This morning” becomes the feeling he wants to capture in music. Paula’s hair in the sunlight becomes part of the composition. The lake, the warmth, the intimacy of the half-waking conversation — Gregory folds all of it into a vision of their life together that Paula is living in real time as he describes it.

Erickson called this future pacing — constructing a vivid sensory experience of a desired future state so that the subject begins responding to the imagined future as though it were already real.

The Scene as a Whole

The screenwriters invented this scene from scratch — Hamilton’s Jack Manningham controlled Bella through intimidation, and his play never asked the audience to understand how that control was initially established. By choosing to show the mechanism of control being built from its first moment, the screenwriters revealed a specific understanding of how a practitioner builds indirect influence in sequence — utilization, mode-switching, presupposition, narrative, refusal, anchoring, future pacing. That understanding belongs to Erickson. The density of technique in this single scene is difficult to attribute to a screenwriter’s generic intuition about seduction.

Technique 3: The Yes-Set — The Brooch

Erickson documented a technique he called the yes-set: a sequence of truisms — statements so obviously true the subject agrees reflexively — stacked before a suggestion. Each truism produces an internal “yes.” After three or four of these, the subject carries that agreement forward with enough momentum to sweep the suggestion past her own critical checkpoint.

The Erickson Foundation’s own description states it plainly: begin with three or four statements that are absolutely true and relevant to the subject’s experience, then weave in the therapeutic suggestion. The subject’s mind, primed by a run of agreement, processes the suggestion as one more thing to agree with.

Gregory gives Paula a brooch that belonged to his mother. He presents it lovingly — and then, in the same breath, plants a negative suggestion: “I’m afraid the pin is not very strong... You better not wear it until I have [it mended]. You might lose it. You know, you are inclined to lose things.”

Erickson documented extensively how negative formulations — “don’t think about X” — reliably produce the very response they appear to prohibit. The conscious mind processes the content before it processes the negation. “You might lose it” installs “lose it” as an active concept in Paula’s mind. Gregory has seeded the very outcome he will later use against her.

He then softens what he has installed by minimizing: “Just little things.” The smaller the claim, the less resistance Paula can mount against it. And when she pushes back — “Don’t be silly. Of course I’ll remember” — Gregory reframes the entire exchange as affection: “I was teasing you, my dear.” He hides the manipulation behind a smile. Paula cannot later point to this moment as the place where Gregory told her she was forgetful, because he has retroactively classified it as a joke.

Then — because Gregory has secretly taken the brooch back — it disappears.

His dialogue in the aftermath follows the yes-set structure with clinical precision:

You were wearing the brooch. True. She was.

I asked you to be careful with it. True. He did.

You’ve been forgetful lately. Partially true — she has misplaced other items, because Gregory has been secretly moving them. But the statement tracks with her recent experience, so it lands as confirmable.

You’re inclined to lose things. The suggestion. A characterization of identity — “you are the kind of person who loses things” — smuggled in on the momentum of three preceding truths.

Hamilton’s Jack Manningham hides objects too, and accuses Bella of losing them. But Hamilton’s version is a direct accusation — a fist, not a needle. Jack tells Bella she lost the item and dares her to disagree. The 1944 screenplay layers the accusation inside a stack of verifiable truths so that the false conclusion arrives with the same weight as the true premises.

The difference between these two approaches is the difference between coercion and induction. Hamilton wrote coercion. The 1944 screenwriters wrote induction.

Technique 4: The Confusion Technique — The Missing Picture

Erickson’s signature contribution to hypnotic practice was the confusion technique. He described it in a 1948 paper as “a presentation of a whole series of individually differing, contradictory suggestions, apparently all at variance with each other, differently directed, and requiring a constant shift in orientation by the subject.” The result: the conscious mind, overwhelmed by the effort to parse contradictory information, suspends its critical function. In that window of cognitive overload, the subject becomes receptive to whatever suggestion the hypnotist introduces next.

The technique operates through seven documented linguistic characteristics: antonyms, homonyms, synonyms, elaboration, interruption, echoing, and uncommon words. The common thread is that each element forces the conscious mind to work harder, draining its resources for critical evaluation.

The screenwriters deploy this structure in the missing-picture scene.

Gregory removes a painting from the wall and hides it. When he draws Paula’s attention to the empty space — the shadow on the wallpaper where the painting hung — he initiates a sequence designed to fragment her ability to reason, a deliberate move to manufacture dissociation:

The scene begins with a double bind built on an embedded presupposition. Gregory tells Paula: “If you will put things right when I’m not looking, we’ll assume it did not happen.” The grammar of the sentence presupposes that she did it — “put things right” can only apply to someone who made them wrong. And the choice architecture forecloses every exit: to accept the amnesty, Paula must accept the guilt; to reject the guilt, she must refuse the amnesty and face the investigation. Either path confirms Gregory’s frame. Gregory has constructed a choice in which every available response confirms his conclusion.

When Paula denies taking the picture, Gregory escalates — but the escalation itself deploys additional techniques. He calls in the servants and makes Elizabeth swear on a Bible that she did not take the picture down. Then he turns to Paula: “Shall I ask her to kiss the Bible, Paula, or will you accept her word?” This is yet another double bind within the confusion sequence: if Paula demands Nancy swear too, she is acting paranoid; if she accepts Nancy’s word, she has eliminated every suspect except herself.

Gregory generates a swirl of contradictory frames throughout — concern, investigation, sympathy, bewilderment — that forces Paula to hold multiple conflicting interpretations simultaneously. Anger at Gregory would be misplaced — his manner is sympathetic. Self-defense is foreclosed — the painting is behind the grandfather clock. Reasoning through it is impossible — each new element from Gregory contradicts the frame Paula was building from the previous one.

And when Paula finds the painting — because she knows from previous incidents where to look — Gregory flips her own logic against her: “So you knew where it was all the time.” Her knowledge of the pattern becomes evidence of her complicity. This is a conversational reframe: he takes the very fact that supports Paula’s innocence (she has noticed a pattern) and restructures it as proof of her guilt (she knew because she did it).

Gregory operates through contradictory inputs that drain Paula's cognitive resources. In that drained moment, his central claim — you are losing your mind — plants itself without meeting resistance.

Technique 5: Negative Hallucination Induction — The Gaslights

Erickson demonstrated, in controlled clinical settings, that he could induce hypnotic subjects to overlook stimuli that were objectively present. A subject in deep trance could be told that a chair in the room did not exist, and would then walk around the space where the chair sat, unable to see it. This is a negative hallucination — failing to perceive something that is there.

The gaslight-dimming sequences are the film’s central set-piece, and the screenwriters replicate, step by step, a protocol for inducing a negative hallucination through conversational means:

Step 1: Denial of the percept. Paula notices the gaslight dim in the parlor and asks Nancy: "Did you turn the gas up in there?" Nancy denies it. Paula insists: "But this went down." The percept is real — the gas did dim — but no one in the room will confirm it. Later, when Paula reports the same phenomenon to Gregory, he substitutes his verbal description of reality for her direct sensory experience: the light is steady, the gas has not changed. She is imagining it.

Step 2: Reattribution to internal state. When Paula tells Gregory she is frightened — "I hear noises and footsteps. I imagine things, that there are people over the house" — Gregory does not investigate. He tells her she is tired. "You get tired," he says. "I'm sure it doesn't mean anything. Don't worry so, Paula. Don't worry." He relocates the cause of her perception from the external environment (where the percept is real) to her internal condition (where it can be classified as a symptom). And when Paula notices Nancy's contempt — "Her whole manner! The way she talks to me, the way she looks at me" — Gregory applies the same reattribution: "I hope you're not starting to imagine things again. You're not, are you, Paula?" He has made "imagining things" Paula's diagnosis, applicable to any accurate perception he needs to neutralize.

Step 3: Installing the frame. Gregory tells Paula her mother was mad. His language is precise and clinical: "Your mother was mad. She died in an asylum when you were a year old... It began with her imagining things, that she heard noises, footsteps, voices... and then the voices began to speak to her. In the end, she died in an asylum with no brain at all." Gregory constructs a narrative frame in which Paula's accurate perceptions are the first symptoms of hereditary insanity. After this, every time Paula correctly perceives the gaslights dimming or hears real footsteps, she processes the accurate perception as evidence of her own deterioration. Gregory has given her a story about herself — and the story converts every piece of sensory evidence into proof that the story is true.

Step 4: Authority through warmth. Gregory delivers all of this with tenderness. He is worried about her. He has spoken with a doctor. “Now perhaps you will understand a lot of things about yourself and me. Now perhaps you will understand why I cannot let you meet people.” He frames his cruelty as protection, his control as care.

This fourth step is critical and specifically Ericksonian. Unlike classical authoritarian hypnotists, who maintained control through dominance — the commanding voice, the penetrating stare — Erickson maintained the influence relationship through warmth, through apparent care, through the posture of someone who wants to help. The subject accepts the influence because it presents as care, as concern, as love.

Running through the gaslight sequences is an additional technique: incongruent communication. Gregory says “I’m not cross with you” while his tone, posture, and behavior communicate unmistakable displeasure. He tells Paula “Don’t worry” while constructing the very situation that produces her worry. Bandler and Grinder identified incongruent communication — where verbal content and nonverbal delivery carry contradictory messages — as a key element of Erickson’s work. When the two channels conflict, the subject must choose which one to believe. Over time, Paula learns to distrust her own reading of Gregory’s emotions, just as she has learned to distrust her own reading of the gaslights. The incongruence trains her to defer to Gregory’s words over her own perception — which is the foundational operation of the entire gaslight protocol.

The cumulative result: Paula stops trusting her own eyes. She accepts that the lights are steady when they are visibly flickering. She has begun overriding her own perceptual apparatus in favor of Gregory’s account of what is real — a negative hallucination, sustained, conversationally induced, and maintained through the ongoing authority of a trusted figure.

Hamilton’s play includes the gaslight-dimming business. But Hamilton’s Jack simply denies what Bella sees and intimidates her into silence. The four-step sequence — denial, reattribution, frame installation, warmth — is the screenwriters’ addition. It is the difference between a man telling his wife to shut up and a clinician systematically restructuring another person’s relationship with sensory evidence.

Technique 6: The Double Bind — The Watch at the Recital

Erickson formalized the double bind as a therapeutic tool: offer the subject a choice between two options, both of which lead to the outcome the hypnotist intends. “Would you like to go into trance now, or in a few minutes?” Either answer presupposes that trance will occur. The subject experiences agency — they are choosing — but the choice architecture has already foreclosed every exit.

At Lord and Lady Dalroy’s piano recital, Gregory leans close and whispers in Paula’s ear: his watch is missing. In public, surrounded by the very people whose good opinion Paula desperately needs, Gregory stages an intimate accusation. He searches her purse. He finds the watch — because he planted it there.

The bind snaps shut:

If Paula took the watch without knowing it, she is losing her mind — a kleptomaniac acting on impulses beyond her awareness. If she took it deliberately, she is a thief and a liar. If she insists she did not take it, the watch is right there in her purse — she is delusional, rejecting physical evidence.

Each response available to Paula within the frame Gregory has constructed confirms his conclusion. There is no third option, no appeal to an external authority (Gregory has systematically isolated her from anyone who might offer one), and no time to reason through the logic — the accusation arrives as a whisper during a public event, when emotional pressure and social shame are at their peak.

Gregory’s choice of timing mirrors a documented Ericksonian principle: suggestions delivered during moments of heightened emotion — surprise, embarrassment, fear — bypass conscious processing more effectively than suggestions delivered in neutral states. Gregory chooses the most exposed, most emotionally charged moment possible to spring his bind.

Technique 7: Fractionation — The Cycle of Cruelty and Tenderness

Across the full runtime of the film, Gregory’s operations follow a rhythm: destabilize, then comfort. Accuse, then embrace. Torment, then soothe. Each reprieve binds Paula more tightly to Gregory as her sole source of emotional safety. And each subsequent destabilization takes her deeper than the last.

Erickson documented a principle he called fractionation: bringing a subject in and out of trance repeatedly, with each re-induction producing a deeper state than the previous one. The mechanism is straightforward — each cycle of trance and waking reinforces the subject’s responsiveness to the induction cue. The trance becomes easier to enter and harder to leave.

Gregory’s alternating cruelty and tenderness replicates this structure outside a clinical setting. When he torments Paula and then shows her affection, he cycles her between destabilized states (confusion, self-doubt, fear) and stabilized ones (safety, love, connection to him). Each time she “wakes” from a destabilization into his comfort, the comfort itself becomes the trance cue. His warmth becomes the signal her nervous system responds to. And each subsequent destabilization reaches deeper because the previous cycle has worn down one more layer of her autonomous judgment.

The screenwriters demonstrate this pattern with particular precision in the theater sequence. Gregory has been isolating Paula for months — refusing visitors, declining invitations on her behalf. Then he surprises her: they are going to the theater tonight. Paula’s relief is immediate: “How wonderful!” Gregory responds by voicing her own accurate perceptions and reframing them as misperceptions: “And you thought I was being cruel to you... Keeping people away from you, making you a prisoner.” He names exactly what he has been doing — and by naming it in a tone of gentle reproach, he reclassifies her accurate reading of the situation as an unfair accusation. Paula, overwhelmed by relief, provides the counter-narrative herself: “You’re the kindest man in the world.”

Minutes later, Gregory takes the picture down and the cycle plunges her into the deepest destabilization yet. The reprieve (theater) was the setup for the drop (confrontation). Each cycle — comfort followed by cruelty, liberation followed by confinement — takes her deeper. This is fractionation operating at the level of plot structure.

By the time the film reaches its crisis point, Paula relies entirely on Gregory’s account of what is real. The screenwriters have shown the fractionation cycle repeating with enough regularity that any practitioner watching the film could identify the pattern, predict the deepening, and understand the mechanism. They have, in effect, demonstrated the technique.

Technique 8: Environmental Induction Control — The Sealed House

Erickson’s clinical work took place in controlled environments — a quiet office, reduced external stimuli, the therapist’s voice as the dominant sensory input. He emphasized repeatedly that hypnotic suggestion operates with greater effect when competing sources of information are minimized. The fewer external reference points available to the subject, the more the hypnotist’s account of reality becomes the only account the subject can access.

Gregory constructs the domestic equivalent of a clinical induction environment.

He forbids visitors. He tells callers that Paula is too unwell for company. He restricts her movements outside the house. He intercepts correspondence. When Lord and Lady Dalroy invite the couple to their recital, Gregory writes a decline on Paula’s behalf, citing her illness.

But the screenwriters show Gregory doing something more sophisticated than simply isolating Paula. He installs his frame in other people’s minds before Paula interacts with them. When he hires Nancy, his first instruction is: “I don’t want you to bother your mistress about anything, ever. If you have any questions, just come to me.” He establishes himself as the sole communication channel — a bottleneck through which all information in the household must pass. Then he adds: “Your mistress is inclined to be rather highly strung.” Nancy has now been briefed to perceive Paula as unstable before the two women have exchanged a single word. Every interaction Nancy has with Paula from this point forward will be filtered through Gregory’s pre-installed frame.

He weaponizes Nancy further by flirting with her in front of Paula — comparing Nancy’s complexion to Paula’s “pallor,” treating Nancy as an ally and Paula as a patient. Nancy (Angela Lansbury in her screen debut) becomes openly contemptuous of her mistress, and Gregory encourages the contempt. The result is a servant who actively reinforces Gregory’s narrative rather than offering Paula an alternative perspective. The older servant, Elizabeth, is sympathetic but deaf — the screenwriters chose a physical limitation that prevents Elizabeth from serving as a confidant.

Gregory also controls the flow of information about the household. When Miss Thwaites, the neighbor, presses Elizabeth for details, Elizabeth repeats Gregory’s frame: “Master says seeing people isn’t good for her. She hasn’t been feeling too well lately.” Gregory’s account of Paula’s condition has become the household’s account. He has recruited the entire domestic staff as unwitting reinforcement for his induction.

The result is a closed system. The Victorian house at Thornton Square becomes a sealed induction chamber in which Gregory is the only authoritative voice, the only source of emotional regulation, and the only narrator of what is and is not real. Gregory has shut down every external channel through which Paula might have checked his account of reality against someone else’s — friends, family, outings, servants, correspondence.

Erickson worked with willing patients in a structured clinical setting — his office was already the controlled environment. Gregory, operating covertly against a subject who does not know she is being influenced, has to build his induction environment brick by brick. The screenwriters depicted this construction — an isolation protocol as a necessary precondition for the perceptual manipulation that follows — with enough specificity to raise the question: where did they learn that influence operations require environmental control? A playwright writing about a controlling husband might show him locking the doors. These screenwriters showed him engineering the information environment, recruiting unwitting reinforcement from the household staff, and pre-installing his frame in other people’s perceptions before the subject encounters them. Where did that level of hypnotic specificity come from?

The Reversal: Paula Breaks the Trance

The film’s climax is as Ericksonian as its setup — but in reverse.

Brian Cameron, the detective, gains access to Paula. Instead of using force or overpowering Gregory, he does something far more precise: he repaces her.

Cameron tells Paula what she already perceives to be true but has been trained to deny. The lights are dimming. There are footsteps upstairs. She is not insane. He validates the perceptions Gregory taught her to distrust and reinstates her access to her own sensory evidence. He becomes an alternative authority figure who narrates reality accurately, providing the external reference point that Gregory spent the entire film eliminating.

The final scene between Paula and the captured Gregory completes the reversal. With Gregory tied to a chair and a knife within reach, Paula delivers a speech that uses Gregory’s own techniques against him — she pretends to be the mad wife he created, taunting him with the possibility that she might use the knife. She performs the very identity he manufactured for her, and in doing so reverses the frame Gregory spent the entire film constructing. The patient has become the practitioner.

This reversal, too, was invented by the screenwriters. Hamilton’s ending is simpler: Bella turns the tables verbally, but the mechanism is revenge — Hamilton never structured it as counter-induction. The screenwriters structured the 1944 film’s climax on the principle that the way to undo a hypnotic operation is to repattern the subject’s relationship with her own perceptions. That understanding appears clinical.

The Structure of a Training Film

Step back from any individual scene and look at the film as a whole. What the screenwriters produced has five characteristics that distinguish a pedagogical demonstration from a dramatic narrative.

First, each technique appears in relative isolation before combining with others. The accompanist premise introduces pacing. The Lake Como scene introduces indirect suggestion, mode-switching, and utilization. The brooch introduces the yes-set and negative suggestion. The missing picture introduces the confusion technique. Each new method receives its own showcase scene — a sequence in which the audience can watch it operate clearly before the film layers it with techniques introduced earlier. A thriller would not need this structure. A training film would.

Second, every technique produces a visible, measurable effect on the subject. After each Ericksonian operation, the screenwriters show Paula’s response — her confusion, her capitulation, her adoption of Gregory’s frame as her own. The audience watches cause and effect. Paula volunteers to move to Thornton Square. Paula accepts that she is forgetful. Paula stops trusting the evidence of her own eyes. The film demonstrates the efficacy of each technique on a human subject in real time. A practitioner watching this film would see each method validated by the subject’s response.

Third, the techniques build in operational sequence. The film follows the same progression a clinical trainer would use: establish rapport (pacing), deepen influence (indirect suggestion, yes-set), overwhelm critical faculties (confusion technique), restructure perception (negative hallucination induction), foreclose resistance (double bind), maintain and deepen the state (fractionation), and control the information environment to prevent external disruption (environmental induction control). A clinical trainer would teach these methods in this order — rapport first, then deepening, then perceptual restructuring, then maintenance — building toward total perceptual control.

Fourth, the techniques layer with increasing density as the film progresses. The early scenes use one or two methods per sequence. By the middle of the film, Gregory deploys three or four simultaneously — the missing-picture scene alone contains the confusion technique, a presupposition trap, a double bind, and a conversational reframe. By the film’s crisis point, every line Gregory delivers operates on multiple Ericksonian levels at once. The screenwriters ramp the complexity in the way a curriculum ramps — fundamentals first, then combinations, then advanced application.

Fifth, the film ends by demonstrating the counter-operation. Cameron’s intervention shows how to reverse the induction: revalidate the subject’s perceptual evidence, provide an external reference point, and break the environmental seal. A thriller needs a resolution. A training film needs the counter-technique — because a student learning the practice also needs to learn how to disrupt it.

Any one of these characteristics could be coincidence. A well-constructed thriller could, independently, arrive at isolated technique demonstration, or visible cause-and-effect, or an escalating structure. All five together — in a film whose dialogue maps scene by scene onto a specific clinical methodology, written during the months that methodology was being developed for military intelligence applications — describe something that looks less like a screenplay and more like a demonstration reel.

Back to the Question

More than a dozen identifiable Ericksonian techniques — pacing and leading, embedded commands, post-hypnotic suggestion, utilization, mode-switching across representational systems, presupposition loading, indirect suggestion via narrative, the refuse-the-lead technique, future pacing, the yes-set, negative suggestion planting, the confusion technique, conversational reframing, negative hallucination induction, incongruent communication, the double bind, fractionation, and environmental induction control — are embedded in a screenplay dated August 10, 1943. They correspond to Milton Erickson’s specific clinical methodology with a precision that is difficult to attribute to chance or generic writerly intuition about manipulation. They are absent from the source material. And the film presents them in the structure of a training demonstration — isolated, sequenced, escalating, with visible cause and effect.

So: did the U.S. military use this film to test whether hypnotic technique could operate on a mass audience through cinema?

Here is what the historical record supports.

Erickson was consulting for U.S. intelligence during the exact period the screenplay was written. He was working with OSS officer Gregory Bateson on projects that included experimental applications of hypnosis to interrogation and influence. One of the three screenwriters, John L. Balderston, had served as director of information for the U.S. Committee on Public Information — the American government’s WWI propaganda agency — and had spent a career moving between the entertainment industry and government influence operations. The U.S. Army was simultaneously constructing a classified facility at Lookout Mountain in Laurel Canyon, less than ten miles from the MGM lot, which would become a top-secret military film studio producing classified films for the Department of Defense and the Atomic Energy Commission. The boundary between Hollywood and the intelligence apparatus, during 1943–1944, was porous to the point of being nominal.

Here is what the historical record does not yet support: direct contact between the screenwriters and Erickson or his circle. Balderston’s papers sit in the New York Public Library. Bateson’s archive is at UC Santa Cruz. Mead’s papers are at the Library of Congress. If a paper trail exists — a memo, a meeting note, a consultant’s invoice — those archives are where researchers would find it.

A missing paper trail settles nothing — intelligence professionals, by design, avoid leaving clean documentation of their most sensitive experiments. The dialogue itself contains evidence that someone involved in the production of this screenplay possessed a working knowledge of Ericksonian hypnotic technique — knowledge specific enough to deploy more than a dozen distinct clinical methods in sequence, each calibrated to a different stage of the influence operation Gregory conducts on Paula.

Three possibilities remain open. The screenwriters acquired this knowledge independently, through extraordinary intuition about the psychology of coercive influence. The screenwriters acquired it through contact with Erickson’s circle — directly or through intermediaries in the intelligence community. Or the military used the production as a controlled test of whether Erickson’s techniques, translated into cinematic dialogue, could produce measurable psychological effects on a theater audience.

To accept the first explanation, we would have to believe that three Hollywood writers, working from a blunt-force stage thriller, independently reinvented a clinical methodology that Erickson spent decades developing — and did so with scene-by-scene precision, in the correct operational sequence, during the exact months Erickson was refining those techniques for the government. The second and third explanations require only that people who were already working together continued to work together.

Hamilton wrote a play about a bully. Someone turned it into a film about a hypnotist. That transformation was deliberate — and the question of who ordered it, and why, remains open for an investigator with access to the archives.

The original stage play Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton premiered in 1938. The 1944 MGM film was directed by George Cukor, with a screenplay by John Van Druten, Walter Reisch, and John L. Balderston. Ingrid Bergman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Paula.

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Footnotes

Gaslight, directed by George Cukor (1944; Beverly Hills, CA: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer). Screenplay by John Van Druten, Walter Reisch, and John L. Balderston. The screenplay is dated August 10, 1943. ↩ Milton H. Erickson’s techniques were codified by Richard Bandler and John Grinder as the “Milton Model” in Patterns of the Hypnotic Techniques of Milton H. Erickson, M.D., vol. 1 (Cupertino, CA: Meta Publications, 1975). ↩ For a comprehensive overview of Erickson’s career and methods, see Ernest L. Rossi, ed., The Collected Papers of Milton H. Erickson on Hypnosis, 4 vols. (New York: Irvington, 1980). See also “Milton H. Erickson,” Wikipedia, accessed April 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milton_H._Erickson. ↩ Bandler and Grinder, Patterns of the Hypnotic Techniques of Milton H. Erickson, M.D., vol. 1. ↩ “Gregory Bateson,” Wikipedia, accessed April 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregory_Bateson. Bateson served in the OSS during World War II, designing “black propaganda” radio broadcasts. His collaboration with Erickson on wartime intelligence projects is documented in multiple sources. ↩ Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi, as discussed in “How Margaret Mead’s Research into Utopias Helped Usher in the Psychedelic Era,” NPR, November 20, 2024. The mimeographed documents describing hypnosis experiments with Bateson and Erickson exist in duplicate at Bateson’s archive (UC Santa Cruz) and Mead’s archive (Library of Congress). ↩ The screenplay’s August 10, 1943, dating is documented in the WalterFilm catalog listing: “GASLIGHT (Aug 10, 1943) Screenplay by John Van Druten, Walter Reisch,” WalterFilm, accessed April 2026, https://www.walterfilm.com/shop/movie-scripts/gaslight-screenplay-by-john-van-druten-and-walter-reisch-8-10-43/. ↩ For a detailed comparison of the play and its adaptations, see “Gas Light,” Wikipedia, accessed April 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gas_Light. See also the comparative review at “Head to Head: Gaslight (1940 vs 1944),” Morbidly Beautiful, accessed April 2026, https://morbidlybeautiful.com/head-to-head-gaslight/. ↩ “Gaslight (1944 film),” Wikipedia, accessed April 2026, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaslight_(1944_film). ↩ The 1940 British adaptation, directed by Thorold Dickinson, follows Hamilton’s play more closely and does not include the Italy sequences. See “Gaslight: A Comparison Review (1940 Version vs. 1944 Version),” TheaterByte, accessed April 2026, https://www.theaterbyte.com/gaslight-a-comparison-review-1940-version-vs-1944-version/. ↩ “Pacing and Leading,” Ericksonian.com, accessed April 2026, https://ericksonian.com/pacing-and-leading. Erickson described pacing as matching a subject’s current experience to build rapport, then gradually introducing changes or suggestions (leading) that guide the subject toward desired outcomes. ↩ Scene detail drawn from “Gaslight (1944) Beat Sheet Analysis,” Save the Cat!, accessed April 2026, https://savethecat.com/beat-sheets/gaslight-1944-beat-sheet-analysis. See also Linh Vu, “Gaslight (1944): A Cinematic Study of Psychological Manipulation,” accessed April 2026, https://www.linhvufilm.com/words-on-film/gaslight-1944-a-cinematic-study-of-psychological-manipulation. ↩ For a scholarly treatment of Erickson’s indirect suggestion methodology, see Milton H. Erickson and Ernest L. Rossi, Hypnotherapy: An Exploratory Casebook (New York: Irvington, 1979). See also “Ericksonian Hypnosis Guide: The Milton Model, Indirect Suggestion & Advanced Techniques,” LCCH Asia, accessed April 2026, https://www.lcchasia.com/post/beyond-the-script-understanding-milton-erickson-and-the-art-of-indirect-hypnosis. ↩ Milton H. Erickson, “Naturalistic Techniques of Hypnosis,” American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis 1, no. 1 (1958): 3–8. Erickson wrote: “The naturalistic approach is meant the acceptance of the situation encountered and the utilization of it, without endeavoring to restructure it psychologically.” See also “5 Key Elements to Ericksonian Inductions,” Hypnosis101, accessed April 2026, https://hypnosis101.com/hypnosis/ericksonian-hypnosis/ericksonian-inductions/. ↩ Bandler and Grinder codified Erickson’s use of representational systems (visual, auditory, kinesthetic) in Patterns of the Hypnotic Techniques of Milton H. Erickson, M.D., vol. 1. For a summary of representational system switching in the Milton Model, see “NLP Milton Model,” Mind Tools, accessed April 2026, https://www.mindtools.co.th/personal-development/neuro-linguistic-programming/nlp-milton-model/. ↩ Erickson’s use of presuppositions in clinical induction is discussed in Bandler and Grinder, Patterns of the Hypnotic Techniques of Milton H. Erickson, M.D., vol. 1. See also “Mastering Milton: Erickson’s Hypnotic Language Patterns,” Jacquin Hypnosis Academy, accessed April 2026, https://www.jacquinhypnosisacademy.com/blog/miltonerickson. ↩ Erickson and Rossi, Hypnotherapy: An Exploratory Casebook. The technique of “leading from behind” describes the therapist’s posture of creating conditions for the subject to generate the desired response internally. ↩ Erickson’s future pacing technique is discussed in Erickson, Rossi, and Rossi, Hypnotic Realities: The Induction of Clinical Hypnosis and Forms of Indirect Suggestion (New York: Irvington, 1976). See also “Ericksonian Hypnosis Guide: The Milton Model, Indirect Suggestion & Advanced Techniques,” LCCH Asia, accessed April 2026, https://www.lcchasia.com/post/beyond-the-script-understanding-milton-erickson-and-the-art-of-indirect-hypnosis. ↩ “Yes Set,” Milton H. Erickson Foundation, accessed April 2026, https://catalog.erickson-foundation.org/topicarea/yes-set. Erickson wrote: “Much initial effort in every trance induction is to evoke a set or framework of associations that will facilitate the work that is to be accomplished.” ↩ “Master the Yes Set Technique,” International Hypnosis Association, accessed April 2026, https://hypnosiscredentials.com/techniques/yes-set/. ↩ Erickson documented the paradoxical effect of negative suggestions in multiple clinical papers. The principle is discussed in Rossi, ed., The Collected Papers of Milton H. Erickson on Hypnosis, vol. 1 (New York: Irvington, 1980). See also “Ericksonian Language Patterns and Indirect Hypnotic Suggestions,” HypnoTC, accessed April 2026, https://hypnotc.com/ericksonian-language-patterns-indirect-hypnotic-suggestions/. ↩ Dialogue reconstructed from film. See “Gaslight (1944) — Quotes,” IMDb, accessed April 2026, https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0036855/quotes/. Gregory’s specific language: “I’ve been noticing, Paula, that you’ve been forgetful lately. Losing things... You know, you are inclined to lose things.” ↩ Milton H. Erickson, “The Confusion Technique in Hypnosis,” in Experimental Hypnosis, ed. Leslie M. LeCron (New York: Macmillan, 1948). See also “Confusion Technique,” Milton H. Erickson Foundation, accessed April 2026, https://catalog.erickson-foundation.org/topicarea/confusion-technique. ↩ The seven linguistic characteristics are identified in G. W. Burns, “The Confusion Technique Untangled: Its Theoretical Rationale and Preliminary Classification,” American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis 31, no. 4 (1989): 229–34. ↩ The missing-picture scene is titled “Gaslight (1944) — The Missing Painting Scene (3/8)” on Movieclips (YouTube). For detailed description, see Jim Carroll, “Gaslight: A Case Study in Psychological Abuse,” Jim Carroll’s Blog, November 24, 2020, https://www.jimcarrollsblog.com/blog/2020/11/24/gaslight-a-case-study-in-psychological-abuse. ↩ Ernest L. Rossi, ed., The Collected Papers of Milton H. Erickson on Hypnosis, vol. 2, Hypnotic Alteration of Sensory, Perceptual, and Psychophysiological Processes (New York: Irvington, 1980), 36–40. See also Dahlia Terhune, “Can Someone Negatively Hallucinate?,” Psychology Today, May 2024, https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/up-and-running/202405/can-someone-negatively-hallucinate. ↩ Dialogue drawn from film transcript. Gregory’s repeated denials of Paula’s perceptions are documented across multiple analyses. See “The Origins of the Word ‘Gaslighting’: Scenes from the 1944 Film Gaslight,” Open Culture, January 2022, https://www.openculture.com/2022/01/the-origins-of-the-word-gaslighting-scenes-from-the-1944-film.html. ↩ Gregory’s specific dialogue: “Your mother was mad. She died in an asylum when you were a year old. It began with her imagining things, that she heard noises, footsteps, voices, and then the voices began to speak to her. And in the end, she died in an asylum with no brain at all.” Quoted in “Top 25 Iconic Gaslight Movie Quotes That Define Psychological Thriller Cinema,” Snugfam, accessed April 2026, https://snugfam.com/top-25-iconic-gaslight-movie-quotes-that-define-psychological-thriller-cinema/. ↩ Erickson’s shift from authoritarian to permissive and indirect methods is discussed at length in Jay Haley, ed., Advanced Techniques of Hypnosis and Therapy: Selected Papers of Milton H. Erickson, M.D. (New York: Grune & Stratton, 1967). See also “How Milton H. Erickson Revolutionized Hypnotherapy,” Psychology Today, July 2023, https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/understanding-narcissism/202307/how-milton-h-erickson-revolutionized-hypnotherapy. ↩ Bandler and Grinder’s analysis of incongruent communication — where verbal content and nonverbal delivery carry contradictory messages — appears in Patterns of the Hypnotic Techniques of Milton H. Erickson, M.D., vol. 1. They identified Erickson’s deliberate use of tonal and gestural incongruence as a method of delivering simultaneous messages to the conscious and unconscious minds. ↩ Milton H. Erickson, “Varieties of Double Bind,” American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis 17, no. 3 (1975): 143–57. See also “Double Binds,” Ericksonian.com, accessed April 2026, https://ericksonian.com/double-binds. ↩ Scene details from “Gaslight (1944),” Filmsite.org, accessed April 2026, https://www.filmsite.org/gasl.html. Also “Gaslight,” CINEACTION, no. 100, accessed April 2026, https://cineaction.ca/issue-100/gaslight/. ↩ Erickson’s observations on emotional state and suggestibility are discussed in Erickson and Rossi, Hypnotherapy: An Exploratory Casebook, and in Milton H. Erickson, Ernest L. Rossi, and Sheila I. Rossi, Hypnotic Realities: The Induction of Clinical Hypnosis and Forms of Indirect Suggestion (New York: Irvington, 1976). ↩ “Fractionation in Hypnosis: Making Trance or Meditations Deeper,” roXiva, accessed April 2026, https://roxiva.com/fractionation-in-hypnosis-making-trance-or-meditations-deeper/. Erickson’s early-career work on trance depth, including fractionation, is documented in his 1952 paper on depth of trance; see Rossi, Collected Papers, vol. 1. ↩ Erickson, Rossi, and Rossi, Hypnotic Realities, passim. The importance of controlled environments for effective suggestion is a recurring theme in Erickson’s clinical documentation. ↩ Scene details from “A Portrait of Narcissistic Manipulation in ‘Gaslight’ (1944),” Second Sentence (Substack), accessed April 2026,