Stephen Coughlin is a strategist whose deep dives into political warfare are essential reading in think tanks and military circles. His work often focuses on how narratives are crafted and deployed to shape public opinion, influence policy, and control the direction of entire societies. The complexity of the ideas in his presentations might make it tough for those of us outside the Pentagon or Think Tanks to grasp.

This series is designed to bridge that gap. The purpose of these posts is to take Coughlin’s vital insights and make them more accessible to “Normies”— everyday people who aren’t professional analysts but who still want to understand how the world really works. By simplifying and breaking down these concepts, we aim to empower you with the knowledge to see through the spin and recognize the strategies at play in today’s political and social battles.

Across four posts, we’ll boil down Coughlin’s critical ideas in clear, straightforward language, focusing on how these concepts affect your life and the world around you. Whether you’re new to these topics or looking for a better understanding, this series will give you the tools to navigate the complex landscape of modern political warfare.

🔍 Understanding the Dialogue/Praxis Process

The Dialogue/Praxis Process is the purest form of Marxism, directly aligned with political warfare strategies. This process, deeply rooted in ancient practices connected to the Roman Empire and early Christian Church, has evolved over centuries. It is essential to recognize this method as a key component of how Marxist strategies are executed through a series of continuous and deliberate events, aimed at altering societal structures over time. 00:03

🧩 The Hegelian Dialectic in Cultural Transformation

Hegelian dialectics form the philosophical backbone of Marxist theory. This method operates on the principle of continuous motion and transformation, where change is achieved through the conflict of opposites. In the context of the Dialogue/Praxis Process, societal values are systematically challenged and redefined through a series of dialectical events. These events are carefully orchestrated to bring about a predetermined outcome that aligns with Marxist goals. 03:39

📚 The Science of Understanding vs. The Science of Reason

The shift from the Science of Understanding to the Science of Reason is a critical element of the Marxist strategy. The Science of Understanding is based on traditional scientific methods —observed or corporeal evidence, objective observation, and rational inquiry. It is the foundation of Western scientific progress. However, the Science of Reason, as applied in Marxist thought, rejects these principles. Instead, it imposes a pseudo-scientific approach that serves ideological ends, demanding authority for enforcement and relying on power rather than truth to assert its version of reality. This shift subverts and replaces the established scientific and cultural norms that underpin society. 30:26

🛑 Infiltration through Dialogue

Dialogue is a tool of subversion within this process. Engaging in dialogue often leads to the gradual erosion of one’s original beliefs. Through a series of structured and sustained dialogues, individuals and societies are subtly guided away from their initial positions. The ultimate goal is to replace the original worldview with one that aligns with Marxist ideology. This transformation is achieved without participants fully realizing the extent of the change until it is too late. 17:55

📅 The Historical Context and Evolution of Praxis

Praxis, which refers to the practical application of theory, has been central to Marxist thought since the 19th century. Karl Marx, in his 1845 Theses on Feuerbach, established praxis as the link between theory and action, stating that “all social life is essentially practical.” This concept has been developed by various Marxist thinkers, including Lenin and Mao Zedong, who emphasized the need to adapt Marxist theory to the specific conditions of their revolutions. The Frankfurt School played a crucial role in refining and reintroducing these concepts, particularly in the context of cultural and ideological infiltration. 06:49

🔄 Continuous Revolution: The Maoist Model

The Maoist insurgency model is a modern application of Marxist praxis, emphasizing continuous revolution, where the process of cultural and ideological subversion is ongoing. It adapts and evolves, always pushing towards further transformation. Movements such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) use sustained ideological pressure to achieve their objectives, drawing directly from Maoist strategies. 11:35

🚨 The Strategic Use of the Interfaith Movement

The interfaith movement is a significant point of entry for Marxist infiltration. Organizations like the Industrial Areas Foundation, founded by Saul Alinsky in 1940, use interfaith dialogue to spread Marxist principles under the guise of religious unity. This tactic allows Marxist ideas to penetrate religious institutions without immediate resistance, gradually introducing Marxist concepts and leading to the subversion of traditional religious values. 34:16

🕊️ The Role of Praxis in Religion

Praxis also plays a role in religious transformation. The Greek word “praxis,” used in the Acts of the Apostles, is connected to the dialectical strategies employed by Marxist movements. This connection shows how deeply embedded the concept of praxis is in both religious and revolutionary contexts. Applying praxis in religious settings aligns religious beliefs and practices with Marxist ideology, furthering the goal of cultural and societal transformation. 16:50

🎭 Creating Pseudo-Realities: The Marxist Narrative

The creation of pseudo-realities is a key tactic in Marxist strategy. These are alternative narratives imposed on society to replace existing worldviews. Constructed through the Dialogue/Praxis Process, pseudo-realities incrementally replace objective truth with ideological fiction. Over time, these become accepted as the new norm, effectively erasing society's original cultural and scientific foundations, which is essential for the Marxist goal of ideological dominance. 31:45

📈 The Endgame: Total Ideological Transformation

The ultimate goal of the Dialogue/Praxis Process is the complete transformation of society’s ideological landscape. Marxist strategies aim to establish a new reality that aligns with their ideology by systematically subverting and redefining cultural, scientific, and religious norms. This process is ongoing and requires constant vigilance to recognize and counteract. Understanding the mechanisms of this process is crucial to resisting the subtle yet pervasive influence of Marxist thought in contemporary society. 35:27

📖 Glossary of Terms

Praxis - Praxis refers to the practical application of theoretical concepts. In Marxist theory, it represents the process of implementing revolutionary ideas into real-world actions. Praxis is essential for the transition from ideological concepts to tangible societal change, embodying the idea that “all social life is essentially practical.” 07:24

Dialectical Event - A dialectical event is an occurrence or series of occurrences where opposing ideas or forces come into conflict, leading to a synthesis that advances a particular ideological agenda. These events are critical in Marxist strategies, serving as mechanisms through which societal change is orchestrated over time. 03:07

Hegelian Dialectic - The Hegelian dialectic is a philosophical framework that involves the conflict of opposites (thesis and antithesis) leading to a synthesis. This method of continuous motion and transformation is foundational in Marxist theory, where it is used to challenge and redefine societal values systematically. 01:12

Science of Understanding - The Science of Understanding represents the traditional scientific method grounded in observed or corporeal evidence, objective observation, and rational inquiry. It forms the basis of Western scientific progress, focusing on discovering and explaining truths about the natural world through a rigorous, evidence-based approach. 30:26

Science of Reason - The Science of Reason, as applied in Marxist thought, rejects traditional scientific principles in favor of a pseudo-scientific approach that aligns with ideological goals. It imposes its version of reality through authority rather than evidence, serving as a tool to subvert and replace established cultural and scientific norms. 30:26

Negation - Negation is the process of denying or invalidating existing societal structures, beliefs, or ideas. In Marxist theory, negation is a critical step in the dialectical process, where the existing order is systematically dismantled to pave the way for a new, ideologically aligned reality. 06:09

Pseudo-Reality - A pseudo-reality is an artificial narrative or construct imposed on society to replace the existing worldview. Created through the Dialogue/Praxis Process, pseudo-realities gradually supplant objective truth with ideological fiction, ultimately becoming accepted as the new norm. 31:45

Interfaith Movement - The interfaith movement is identified as a significant point of penetration for Marxist infiltration. Through interfaith dialogue, Marxist principles are introduced into religious institutions under the guise of promoting religious unity, leading to the gradual subversion of traditional religious values. 34:16

Cultural Subversion - Cultural subversion refers to the process of undermining and gradually replacing the existing cultural norms and values of a society with those that align with Marxist ideology. This is achieved through sustained ideological pressure and infiltration of cultural institutions, such as education, media, and religion. 11:35

Hegelian Metaphysic - The Hegelian Metaphysic involves the philosophical idea that reality is shaped by the dialectical process of conflict and resolution. In Marxist strategy, this concept is applied to understand and manipulate the underlying structures of society, using conflict to drive change towards a predetermined ideological goal. 20:52

Bibliography

Contemporary Socialism, John Rae - This book, published in 1884, examines the socialist movements of the 19th century and includes significant quotes from earlier works on secret societies. It emphasizes the revolutionary goals of these movements, particularly their intent to dismantle religion, the state, and societal structures through dialectical negation. 04:57

Theses on Feuerbach, Karl Marx - Written in 1845, this work by Karl Marx lays the foundation for the concept of praxis in Marxist theory. Marx states that “all social life is essentially practical,” linking theory directly to action in the revolutionary process. This text is a cornerstone in understanding how Marxism connects philosophical ideas with real-world practices. 07:24

On Practice, Mao Zedong - This text explores the concept of praxis within the context of the Chinese revolution. Mao Zedong emphasizes the importance of adapting Marxist theory to practical realities, criticizing dogmatism within the Communist Party. The work is key to understanding how Marxist principles are applied in real-world revolutionary activities. 12:49

On Contradiction, Mao Zedong - Written shortly after On Practice, this work delves into the dialectical method and its role in revolutionary practice. Mao further develops his critique of dogmatism and stresses the importance of understanding contradictions as a driving force in the revolutionary process. 12:49

Rules for Radicals, Saul Alinsky - Written by Saul Alinsky, this book outlines strategies for community organizing and cultural subversion, which have had a lasting impact on American political and religious institutions. The principles in this book are integral to the interfaith movement and the broader Marxist strategy of ideological infiltration. 34:16

The Acts of the Apostles - A book of the New Testament, The Acts of the Apostles is referenced in the video to demonstrate the historical roots of the concept of praxis. The Greek word “praxis” used in this text is linked to the dialectical strategies employed by Marxist movements, showing how deeply embedded the concept is in both religious and revolutionary contexts. 16:50