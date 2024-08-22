Lecture 1 • Lecture 2 • Lecture 3 • Lecture 4

Hegelian Mysticism: The Secret Engine of Marxist Ideology 🧙🏻‍♂️📜

Stephen Coughlin is a strategist whose deep dives into political warfare are essential reading in think tanks and military circles. His work often focuses on how narratives are crafted and deployed to shape public opinion, influence policy, and control the direction of entire societies. The complexity of the ideas in his presentations might make it tough to grasp for those of us outside the Pentagon or Think Tanks.

This series is designed to bridge that gap. The purpose of these posts is to take Coughlin’s vital insights and make them more accessible to “Normies”— everyday people who aren’t professional analysts but who still want to understand how the world really works. By simplifying and breaking down these concepts, we aim to empower you with the knowledge to see through the spin and recognize the strategies at play in today’s political and social battles.

Across four posts, we’ll boil down Coughlin’s critical ideas in clear, straightforward language, focusing on how these concepts affect your life and the world around you. Whether you’re new to these topics or looking for a better understanding, this series will give you the tools to navigate the complex landscape of modern political warfare.

🎩 Marxism’s Deep Roots in Hegelian Philosophy

Marxism is entirely based on the ideas of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel. Hegel’s metaphysical framework is the foundation of Marxist ideology. Marxism cannot be understood without recognizing that Hegel’s ideas drive it. Hegelian dialectics, which involve a triadic structure of threes, are central to Hegel’s worldview and, therefore, to Marxism. This connection between Hegel and Marxism is absolute and inseparable. [01:20]

🧙‍♂️ Hegel’s Philosophy as Sorcery

Eric Voegelin, a political philosopher, categorizes Hegel as a “sorcerer” and his philosophy as a “grimoire,” a book of spells. Hegel’s ideas are a covert expression of mystical beliefs, acknowledged by key figures like Marx, Lenin, and Mao. Entering the “magic circle” created by Hegel’s philosophy leads to becoming trapped in a false reality. Voegelin’s critique exposes Hegel's work's coded and esoteric nature, making it difficult to understand without a specific key to decode it. This complexity is intentional, designed to mislead those who cannot decipher its true meaning. [01:53] [03:01]

🔑 The Deceptive Complexity of Hegel’s Language

Hegel’s language is deliberately complex and over-engineered to create the appearance of depth. When simplified, Hegel’s philosophy is revealed to be nonsensical. This complexity is a smokescreen to hide his ideas' mystical and esoteric nature. Bertrand Russell and Hegel both employ complex language to obscure the fundamental absurdity of their ideas. This tactic of obfuscation creates an illusion of depth, masking the inherent flaws and nonsensical nature of their philosophies. This deceptive complexity is a key feature of Hegelian and Marxist thought, used to confuse and manipulate those who lack the necessary understanding to see through it. [04:12] [09:34]

🏛️ The State as the Ultimate Authority

Hegel asserts that the state is the embodiment of the ethical idea, representing the ethical mind and the substantial will. The state is described as “absolutely rational” and is equated with the divine, taking on the role traditionally assigned to God. This philosophy leads to the conclusion that the state has supreme rights over the individual, whose highest duty is to be a member of the state. The Prussian State adopted Hegel’s philosophy to unify Germany and establish a strong, centralized authority. This concept of the state as a divine entity directly influences Marxist thought, where the state is seen as the ultimate authority. [13:41] [14:21] [15:01]

📚 Hegel’s Influence on American Progressivism

Woodrow Wilson, a self-professed Hegelian, applied Hegelian principles to American governance. Wilson’s concept of a “living constitution” reflects Hegel’s idea that the state is a living entity that evolves over time. This alignment with Hegelian thought is evident in Wilson’s progressive reforms, prioritizing the state over individual rights. Wilson’s application of Hegelian philosophy marks a significant departure from the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, shifting the source of rights from being endowed by the Creator to being granted by the state. This shift represents the infiltration of Hegelian ideas into American political thought. [16:13] [19:14]

🌍 Pseudo-Science as a Tool for State Control

Hegel’s “science of reason” is not actual science but a metaphysical claim designed to establish state authority. This pseudo-science opposes observed science, which Hegel viewed as inferior. The example of global warming illustrates how pseudo-science is employed to justify state intervention in the absence of any actual understanding. Once a political view is declared scientific (using reason), any opposition is labeled unscientific and defective, justifying ridicule and coercion. This tactic is central to Marxist political warfare, creating and enforcing false realities to manipulate public perception and policy. The battle against these false realities begins with recognizing them for what they are, akin to taking the red pill and seeing the truth. [17:22] [24:12] [24:51] [31:44]

🧩 Hegelian Dialectic and Cultural Transformation

The Hegelian dialectic involves creating false opposites to destroy real values, paving the way for a “perfect future world.” This process is not about discovering truth but about negating existing values. The dialectic subordinates real science to pseudo-science, as seen in global warming and COVID-19 issues. This method of cultural transformation is a direct application of Hegelian philosophy, adapted by Marxists to achieve ideological goals. The dialectic creates a fog of political warfare, disorienting citizens and preventing them from recognizing the coordinated attacks against them. [11:53] [12:32] [36:20]

🎯 The Threat to Individual Freedom

The deep connection between Hegelian philosophy and Marxist ideology significantly threatens individual freedom. Hegelian ideas, implemented through Marxism, prioritize the state over the individual and use deceptive, mystical, and pseudo-scientific methods to achieve their goals. Recognizing these threats and understanding the true nature of the Hegelian dialectic is essential to resisting its influence and preserving individual rights and freedoms. [35:39]

📖 Glossary of Terms

Archetype Form - Archetype Form refers to the underlying structure that drives Marxism, rooted in Hegel’s metaphysical ideas. This form is crucial for understanding how Marxism functions, revealing the dynamic elements that pull various aspects of society into its ideological framework. 01:20

Grimoire - Grimoire is a term used by Eric Voegelin to describe Hegel’s philosophy, likening it to a book of spells. It implies that Hegel’s ideas operate in a covert and esoteric manner, influencing the development of Marxist thought through complex, coded language. 01:53

Pseudo-Reality - Pseudo-Reality refers to a constructed reality created through Hegelian dialectics and Marxist ideology. It represents a false narrative that, once accepted, traps individuals in a worldview that distorts truth and reality to serve ideological purposes. 03:37

Dialectic - The Dialectic is a process of creating and resolving conflicts between opposing ideas (thesis and antithesis) to produce a synthesis. This method is central to Hegelian philosophy and Marxist strategy, systematically challenging and transforming societal values. 11:23

Triadic Nature - Triadic Nature refers to the recurring pattern of threes in Hegelian thought, where ideas and processes are structured in triads. This concept is integral to understanding the framework of Hegelian metaphysics and its application in Marxist theory. 01:20

Science of Reason - The Science of Reason, as described in Hegelian and Marxist thought, subordinates observed science to ideological goals. It operates under the guise of being scientifically derived but is used to impose a predetermined reality through state authority, often at the expense of true scientific inquiry. 17:22

Science of Understanding - The Science of Understanding refers to traditional observed science, which relies on observation, experimentation, and rational inquiry. It is often dismissed by Hegelian and Marxist thought as inferior to the Science of Reason, which prioritizes ideological over corporeal truths. 17:22

Living Constitution - Living Constitution is the concept that a constitution evolves over time and adapts to changing societal values. Rooted in Hegelian philosophy, this idea was adopted by Woodrow Wilson to justify the expansion of federal power and the reinterpretation of the U.S. Constitution to align with progressive ideals. 21:38

Group Rights - Group Rights are state-granted privileges that oppose and ultimately negate individual rights. This concept, embedded in Marxist theory, replaces constitutionally protected individual rights with collective rights that serve the state’s ideological objectives. 20:27

Cultural Darwinism - Cultural Darwinism applies Darwinian principles of evolution to cultural and legal structures. This concept is used within Marxist and progressive ideologies to justify the transformation of society by promoting the idea that cultures and laws must evolve to survive, often masking the underlying dialectical processes at work. 22:50

Bibliography

Hegel: A Study in Sorcery, Eric Voegelin - This book by Eric Voegelin critically examines Hegel’s philosophy, characterizing it as a form of sorcery. Voegelin argues that Hegel’s ideas are deeply mystical and esoteric, likening them to a grimoire or a book of magical spells. This work is used in the briefing to underscore the occult-like nature of Hegel’s metaphysical system, which underpins Marxist ideology. [01:53]

The Philosophy of Right, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel - In this foundational text, Hegel outlines his philosophy of the state, which he describes as the actualization of the ethical idea. The book is crucial to understanding Hegel’s view of the state as a divine entity that embodies universal will and rationality. Coughlin refers to this work to illustrate how Hegel’s ideas about the state have influenced Marxist thought and political systems that prioritize state power over individual rights. [13:41]

The Philosophy of History, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel - Hegel’s work explores the concept of history as a rational process where the state plays a central role in the realization of freedom. The book is referenced in the briefing to highlight Hegel’s belief that the state is the manifestation of the divine on earth, a concept that later influenced Marxist and totalitarian ideologies. [15:37]

The Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right, Karl Marx - In this critical work, Karl Marx critiques Hegel’s philosophy, particularly his idealistic notions about the state and religion. Marx argues that Hegel’s ideas are mystified and need to be grounded in material conditions. Despite his criticism, Marx’s own ideology is deeply rooted in Hegelian dialectics, as noted in the briefing. [07:42]

The New Freedom, Woodrow Wilson - This book by Woodrow Wilson outlines his vision for American democracy, which includes the application of Darwinian principles to politics and governance. Coughlin uses this work to demonstrate Wilson’s alignment with Hegelian thought, particularly the idea of a “living constitution” that evolves over time, reflecting Hegel’s influence on Wilson’s progressive reforms. [19:14]

Principia Mathematica, Isaac Newton - Although not directly cited in the briefing, Newton’s work is discussed in the context of Hegel’s disdain for observed science. Hegel viewed Newtonian physics as an inferior form of knowledge compared to his “science of reason,” which Hegel believed could deduce the ideal state of being through dialectical reasoning. This contrast highlights the philosophical battle between corporeal and metaphysical sciences, as discussed by Coughlin. [17:22]

Unrestricted Warfare, Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui - This Chinese military treatise discusses strategies for modern warfare, including the use of political, economic, and technological tactics. Coughlin references this book to draw parallels between Marxist political warfare and the strategies outlined by the Chinese colonels, emphasizing the importance of understanding these tactics in the context of modern ideological battles. [35:39]