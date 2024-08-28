GPT-Summary

Introduction

In this video, “Britain’s Invisible Empire: The Empire Today,” Jeff Steinberg presents an in-depth analysis of the continued influence and control exerted by the British Empire, albeit in a more concealed and insidious form. While the overt imperial structure of the British Empire has largely disappeared, its power has been transformed into a global network of financial, political, and psychological influence, referred to as the “Invisible Empire.” This empire operates through institutions like the British Monarchy, the Commonwealth, the Club of the Isles, and various global organizations and continues to manipulate global events to maintain its dominance.

Summary

🌍 The Unseen Continuation of the British Empire

The British Empire continues to operate as a hidden force, manipulating global events from behind the scenes. This “Invisible Empire” maintains control through a complex network of financial, political, and military strategies. Despite the formal end of its colonial rule, the Empire’s influence persists, with its power now exerted through entities like the British Commonwealth, the Club of the Isles, and the Privy Council. The transformation from a visible empire to an invisible one has enabled Britain to exert control without the overt presence of colonial governance, allowing it to influence global markets, instigate conflicts, and shape international policies while remaining largely unnoticed by the public. 00:54

👑 The British Monarchy: The Pillar of the Empire

The Monarch serves as the central pillar of the Invisible Empire. The Monarch wields significant power, including the authority to declare war, dissolve Parliament, and appoint military commanders. The influence of the Monarch extends beyond the United Kingdom, encompassing 16 other countries where the Monarch holds the position of head of state. This vast network of influence allows the Monarchy to play a central role in maintaining the Empire’s global dominance. The Privy Council, composed of members who serve at the Monarch’s pleasure, acts as the executive arm of the Monarchy, ensuring the Monarch’s decisions are implemented across the globe. The Monarch’s prerogative powers, which remain fully intact, enable swift and decisive action in global matters, often without the need for public or parliamentary approval. 16:53

🌐 The British Commonwealth: A Global Network of Influence

The British Commonwealth, an association of 53 member nations, serves as a crucial instrument of the Invisible Empire. These nations, though formally independent, remain under the influence of the British Monarchy. The Commonwealth operates as a unified bloc in international forums, such as the United Nations, where it advances the interests of the British Empire. The Commonwealth’s influence is vast, spanning over 1.6 billion people, and it plays a pivotal role in the global strategies of the British Empire. By maintaining close ties with these nations, the Monarchy ensures that British influence extends far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom. 09:15

💼 The “Club of the Isles”: The Financial Engine

The “Club of the Isles” is a powerful group of oligarchs, primarily composed of aristocratic and financial families with deep historical ties to the British Empire. These families control vast global resources, including diamonds, gold, and other strategic materials. The Club operates largely in the shadows, using its immense financial power to manipulate global markets, influence political decisions, and maintain the dominance of the Invisible Empire. The members of this club are interconnected through a web of corporations, banks, and financial institutions that span the globe, giving them the ability to destabilize economies, finance wars, and control the flow of critical resources. The Club’s operations are integral to the global financial and military strategies that uphold British control. 12:09

🛡 Privy Council: The Secret Power

The Privy Council, composed of approximately 400 individuals appointed by the Monarch, plays a critical role in maintaining the structure of the Invisible Empire. The Council includes senior politicians, judges, bishops, and other influential figures who serve for life and are privy to the most sensitive state matters. The Privy Council operates in secrecy, making decisions that affect millions without public oversight or accountability. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which acts as the highest court of appeal for the British Commonwealth, is described as a “secret Supreme Court” whose rulings are submitted directly to the Monarch and often kept confidential. The Privy Council ensures that the Monarchy’s interests are upheld in all matters of state, extending its influence across the Commonwealth and beyond. 17:37

🧠 Empire of the Mind: Psychological Control

The “Empire of the Mind” represents the psychological and cultural influence exerted by the British Empire to maintain global control. This influence is achieved through propaganda, education, and cultural manipulation, shaping global perceptions and reinforcing the Empire’s dominance. The British Empire’s psychological warfare machine, headquartered in London, is the most powerful propaganda ministry in history. It operates by instilling specific values, beliefs, and worldviews that align with the interests of the British Empire. This control over the narrative ensures that the global population remains unaware of the true extent of the Empire’s power, influencing thoughts and behaviors without the public’s awareness. 14:15

🐾 World Wildlife Fund (WWF): Environmental Front

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard, is a front for British imperial strategies. The WWF is involved in covert operations, including resource exploitation and population control, under the guise of environmentalism. The WWF’s activities in Africa, particularly in the Great Lakes region, are part of a broader strategy to destabilize governments and control valuable resources. The WWF’s conservation programs serve as a cover for more sinister activities, including the training and deployment of mercenaries, the manipulation of local conflicts, and the extraction of valuable natural resources. The WWF is a key tool of the Invisible Empire, using the noble cause of environmentalism to further the interests of the British oligarchy and maintain control over global resources. 41:58

🔫 Crown Agents and Corps of Commissionaires: Military and Financial Control

Crown Agents, established in the 19th century to administer the British Empire’s colonies, now operates as a privatized entity managing international projects and operations on behalf of the British crown. These activities include border security, customs services, and procurement for reconstruction in conflict zones. Crown Agents have maintained their influence by shifting from colonial administration to global management, often operating in regions of strategic importance to the British Empire.

The Corps of Commissionaires, founded in 1859, provides employment for demobilized British soldiers and recruits retired military personnel for mercenary operations globally. These soldiers are deployed in regions where the British Empire has strategic interests, ensuring that British control is maintained even in volatile areas. Both Crown Agents and the Corps of Commissionaires are essential in maintaining the financial and military control of the British Empire, operating under the direct supervision of the Monarchy. 29:20 | 33:08

📜 East India Company: The Foundation of Empire

The East India Company, established in 1600, laid the foundation for the British Empire’s expansion, particularly in India. The Company’s methods of resource exploitation, military conquest, and population control set the precedent for the strategies used by the British Empire throughout its history. The East India Company was not just a commercial enterprise; it was a powerful instrument of British imperialism, laying the groundwork for the global influence that continues today.

The Company’s operations in India led to widespread famine, economic devastation, and the subjugation of millions, tactics later replicated in other parts of the British Empire. The legacy of the East India Company continues to influence the strategies of the Invisible Empire, as its methods of control have been adapted to fit the modern context of global governance. 37:08

🎩 1001 Club: The Elite Network

The 1001 Club, established by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard, is a secretive organization composed of elite members from around the world. The club serves as a key network within the Invisible Empire, advancing the interests of the British oligarchy through environmental and economic initiatives. The 1001 Club’s membership includes top officials from multinational corporations and financial institutions, making it a crucial part of the Empire’s global strategy. The club’s focus on environmentalism is a strategic move to control global resources under the guise of conservation. By positioning itself as a leader in environmental initiatives, the 1001 Club exerts influence over key regions and industries, ensuring that the British Empire remains a dominant force in global affairs. 42:43

🔫 Mercenary Armies: Enforcers of the Invisible Empire

Mercenary armies, composed largely of retired soldiers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and other Commonwealth nations, play a critical role in enforcing the will of the Invisible Empire. These highly trained and well-equipped forces operate outside the constraints of national armies, providing the British Empire with a flexible and deniable means of exerting military power across the globe. The use of mercenary forces allows the Empire to maintain control over strategically important regions, protect its financial interests, and destabilize governments that resist its influence.

The Corps of Commissionaires, originally founded in 1859 to provide employment for demobilized British soldiers, has evolved into a key institution for recruiting and organizing these mercenary forces. These soldiers, often referred to as “private military contractors,” are deployed in conflict zones where the British Empire has significant interests. Their missions include protecting resource extraction operations, securing critical infrastructure, and carrying out covert operations that national armies cannot openly undertake.

In regions like Africa, these mercenary forces are used to enforce the Empire’s control over valuable resources such as minerals, oil, and diamonds. The presence of mercenaries in these areas often outguns and outmaneuvers local military forces, ensuring that the British Empire retains dominance over these strategic assets. The video highlights that these mercenary armies are not rogue actors but are directly tied to the financial and political networks of the British Empire, operating under the direction of entities like Crown Agents and the Privy Council.

Mercenaries provide the Invisible Empire with a means of waging war without the risks and responsibilities associated with deploying national forces. This allows the British Empire to engage in military actions that would otherwise be politically or diplomatically untenable, maintaining its global influence through force when necessary. The deployment of these forces is a clear demonstration of the Empire’s commitment to maintaining its dominance, regardless of the ethical or legal implications.

These mercenary armies are an essential component of the British Empire’s military strategy, ensuring that its interests are protected and its power remains unchallenged across the globe. They serve as the Empire’s enforcers, operating in the shadows to maintain the status quo and suppress any challenges to the Empire’s authority. 33:08

🔪 Presidential Assassinations: Eliminating Threats to the British Empire

Presidential assassinations have been a strategic tool employed by the British Empire to eliminate American leaders who threatened its global interests. These acts were not random but were calculated efforts to maintain British dominance over international affairs.

President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 because of his efforts to preserve the Union during the American Civil War and resist British influence. Lincoln’s policies were designed to strengthen the United States and prevent the British strategy of dividing the nation, which would have allowed Britain to maintain control over a fractured America. His assassination was a move to destabilize the U.S. and prevent the emergence of a strong, unified nation that could challenge British power.

President James A. Garfield was assassinated in 1881 due to his push to reform the banking system and reduce the influence of British-controlled financial interests in the United States. Garfield’s efforts to diminish the power of these financial institutions, which had long exerted control over the American economy in favor of British interests, made him a target. His assassination was intended to halt these reforms and ensure that British economic influence in America remained intact.

President William McKinley was assassinated in 1901 because his protectionist economic policies threatened British economic dominance. McKinley’s support for tariffs and his commitment to promoting American industrial growth directly challenged British interests by fostering economic independence in the United States. His removal was necessary to maintain British control over global trade and ensure that American markets remained dependent on British goods and financial systems.

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 because he posed a significant threat to British imperial strategies. Kennedy’s vision for a strong and independent America, along with his resistance to various aspects of British influence, made him a formidable adversary to the British Empire. His assassination was part of a broader strategy to eliminate leaders who challenged British dominance and to maintain control over global geopolitical dynamics.

FAQ

1. What is the nature of the British Empire?

The British Empire operates today as an “Invisible Empire,” exerting global control through financial, political, and military means without direct colonial rule. This empire influences international affairs through entities like the British Monarchy, the Commonwealth, and the Club of the Isles. 00:54

2. What is the role of the British Commonwealth in the global structure?

The British Commonwealth serves as a vehicle for the British Monarchy’s continued influence over 53 nations. It functions as a significant voting bloc in international organizations, extending British influence across the world. 09:15

3. Who are the “Club of the Isles,” and what is their significance?

The “Club of the Isles” is a named used by the Larouche organization which comprises oligarchs from old aristocratic and financial families, controlling vast global resources like diamonds, gold, and other strategic materials. They operate behind the scenes to maintain the power and influence of the Invisible Empire. 12:09

4. How does the Invisible Empire maintain economic dominance?

The Invisible Empire controls significant portions of the world’s strategic resources through the Club of the Isles, using their financial power to influence global markets and maintain economic dominance. 10:00

5. What is the role of private military forces in the Invisible Empire?

Private military forces, composed of retired soldiers from the UK, South Africa, and other nations, protect the commercial interests of the Invisible Empire. These forces often outgun official national armies, ensuring control over strategic regions and resources. 11:29

6. What is the “Empire of the Mind”?

The “Empire of the Mind” refers to the psychological and cultural influence exerted by the British Empire, shaping global perceptions through propaganda, education, and cultural manipulation to maintain its control. 14:15

7. How is the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) connected to the Invisible Empire?

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) operates as a tool of the Invisible Empire, using environmentalism to destabilize regions, control resources, and conduct covert operations under the guise of conservation. 16:00

People

Jeff Steinberg - The Counter Intelligence editor of Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) leads the discussion on Britain’s invisible empire. Steinberg emphasizes the global influence of the British Empire, hidden behind the façade of its formal dissolution. He asserts the continued dominance of Britain through financial and political structures like the British Monarchy, the Commonwealth, and the Club of the Isles. 01:34

Linda de Hoyos - Asia and Africa intelligence director for Executive Intelligence Review, contributes to the analysis of the British Empire’s influence, particularly in Africa and Asia. De Hoyos’ insights are integrated into the broader discussion led by Steinberg, offering specific examples of British intervention and control in these regions. 02:20

Dennis Small - Ibero-America intelligence director for Executive Intelligence Review, discusses the impact of British influence in Latin America. Small’s commentary is part of the broader analysis, connecting British strategies in Ibero-America to their global imperial goals. 02:20

Anton "Tony" Chaitkin - History editor for Executive Intelligence Review, examines the historical context and the legacy of British imperial strategies. Chen’s contributions provide historical depth to the discussion, highlighting the continuity of British imperial practices from the past to the present. 02:20

Irving Kristol - Describes the perceived decline of Europe and the shift of imperial responsibilities to the United States. Kristol’s perspective underscores the notion of an “American Imperium” taking shape as Europe withdraws from its traditional role in global affairs. 00:54

Queen Elizabeth II - Portrayed as the sovereign head of the British Empire’s visible structure, including the British Monarchy and the Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth II is presented as a figurehead whose authority encompasses significant global influence, underpinned by the Invisible Empire’s financial and political networks. 16:53

Prince Philip - Identified as a key figure in the environmentalist movement, specifically through his role in founding the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Prince Philip’s involvement is linked to broader strategies of population control and the exploitation of environmentalism as a tool of imperial dominance. 41:58

Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands - Co-founder of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) alongside Prince Philip, involved in the establishment of the 1001 Club, which plays a significant role in the operations of the Invisible Empire. 42:43

Tony Blair - Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, depicted as a successor to John Major who was selected by the elite powers within the Invisible Empire to maintain their influence over British governance. Blair’s induction into the Privy Council is highlighted as an example of the continuity of the Empire’s control. 21:49

John Major - Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who was replaced by Tony Blair as part of a strategy to shift public focus and maintain the soap opera narrative surrounding British politics. Major’s tenure and his role in the Privy Council are presented within the context of the Invisible Empire’s manipulation of political figures. 21:49

Meyer Lansky - American organized crime figure, mentioned in connection with Crown Agents, illustrating the ties between organized crime and the British crown. Lansky’s involvement in various criminal enterprises is used to exemplify the corrupt and expansive reach of the Invisible Empire’s financial networks. 31:14

Lewis Mortimer Bloomfield - Described as a key figure in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Bloomfield is portrayed as a British Special Operations Executive officer and a member of Prince Philip’s World Wildlife Fund. His role in the assassination underscores the British Empire’s alleged involvement in high-profile political murders. 49:32

Lyndon LaRouche - Identified as a leading patriot and world citizen, LaRouche is credited with spearheading resistance efforts against the British oligarchy. His influence in the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) and opposition to the legalization of drugs are highlighted as significant contributions to challenging the Invisible Empire. 58:43

Organizations

The British Monarchy - The British Monarchy operates as the visible structure of the British Empire, with Queen Elizabeth II at its helm. The Monarchy exerts global influence through its control over the Commonwealth and various prerogative powers, including the authority to declare war, appoint military commanders, and dissolve Parliament. The Monarchy serves as a central figure in the continuation of British imperial power through its connections with other key organizations. 16:53

The British Commonwealth - The British Commonwealth, led by the British Monarchy, consists of 53 member countries, including former British colonies. It acts as a significant global bloc, representing over 1.6 billion people and maintaining British influence over global affairs. The Commonwealth is described as a tool for the Monarchy to maintain control over its former colonies and exert influence within international organizations like the United Nations. 09:15

The Club of the Isles - The Club of the Isles is a powerful group of oligarchs, primarily composed of aristocratic and financial families with historical ties to the British Empire. This organization controls vast global resources, including diamonds, gold, and other strategic materials, and operates behind the scenes to maintain the influence and power of the Invisible Empire. The Club’s operations are integral to the financial and military strategies that uphold the British Empire’s global dominance. 12:09

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) - Founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is presented as a front for the British Empire’s strategies of population control and resource exploitation under the guise of environmental conservation. The WWF is linked to covert operations, including the training and deployment of mercenaries, and is implicated in various conflicts and genocides, particularly in Africa. 41:58

The Privy Council - The Privy Council is a body of approximately 400 prominent individuals appointed by the Monarch, who serve as key advisors and executors of the British Empire’s will. It includes members of the royal family, leaders of the Anglican Communion, peers from the House of Lords, and leading figures from the City of London. The Privy Council operates as an essential instrument of the Monarchy’s power, with its Judicial Committee serving as the secret Supreme Court for the Empire. 17:37

Crown Agents - Crown Agents, originally founded to administer the British Empire’s colonies, now functions as a privatized entity continuing the work of managing international projects and operations on behalf of the British crown. Crown Agents are involved in activities such as border security, customs services, and procurement for reconstruction projects in conflict zones like Bosnia and Angola. Their operations highlight the continuity of the British Empire’s influence in global governance and commerce. 29:20

The 1001 Club - The 1001 Club, established by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard, is a secretive organization comprising the world’s elite, including top officials from multinational corporations and financial institutions. This club serves as a key network within the Invisible Empire, furthering the interests of the British oligarchy through environmental and economic initiatives. 42:43

Transparency International - Founded by Prince Philip, Transparency International is portrayed as an organization ostensibly aimed at combating government corruption, but in reality, it functions as a tool for advancing the British Empire’s agenda. Its connections to Crown Agents and other entities within the Invisible Empire illustrate the organization’s role in maintaining British influence under the pretext of promoting transparency and accountability. 32:29

The East India Company - The East India Company, a historical entity, is highlighted as the precursor to the modern-day Club of the Isles. The Company’s methods of resource exploitation, military conquest, and population control are paralleled by the current operations of the Invisible Empire. The legacy of the East India Company’s brutal governance, including its role in the opium trade and the devastation of India, continues to influence the strategies of the British oligarchy. 37:08

The Anglican Communion - The Anglican Communion, headed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, serves as a global religious network under the control of the British Monarchy. It includes over 40 separate churches worldwide, primarily within the British Commonwealth, and functions as a significant force in shaping cultural and religious values that align with the interests of the British Empire. The Communion’s influence extends into international religious organizations, reinforcing the British Monarchy’s global reach. 20:29

Locations

London, United Kingdom - London serves as the epicenter of the Invisible Empire. The city houses the British Monarchy, the headquarters of the British Commonwealth, the City of London financial district, and numerous key organizations like the Privy Council and the Club of the Isles. London is portrayed as the command center from which the British Empire continues to exert its global influence through financial and political networks. 07:57

The City of London - The City of London is identified as the financial heart of the British Empire, controlling significant global economic power. This area within London is home to major banks and financial institutions that are integral to the operations of the Invisible Empire, including the manipulation of global markets and the control of strategic resources. The City of London operates independently from the rest of the United Kingdom, functioning as a sovereign entity with its own governance structure. 18:24

Bengal, India - Bengal, a region in India, is highlighted as a significant historical location where the British East India Company exercised brutal control. During the first 20 years of British rule in Bengal, millions of Indians died due to starvation and conflict, a direct result of the company’s exploitative practices. This region exemplifies the destructive impact of British imperialism, with its legacy continuing to influence modern-day strategies of the Invisible Empire. 37:08

The British Commonwealth Nations - The Commonwealth nations, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and others, are key locations within the structure of the British Empire. These countries, although independent, remain under the influence of the British Monarchy and the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth serves as a vehicle for maintaining British control and influence over these regions, particularly in matters of international policy and economic governance. 23:13

Africa (Great Lakes Region) - The Great Lakes region of Africa is discussed as a current battleground where the British Empire, through the World Wildlife Fund and other covert operations, conducts genocidal campaigns to control resources and destabilize governments. The region serves as a testing ground for the Empire’s strategies, with millions of civilians being displaced or killed as a result of these operations. Africa’s strategic importance is underscored by its vast natural resources, which are targeted by the Invisible Empire for exploitation. 46:15

Bosnia - Bosnia is mentioned as a location where Crown Agents, a key organization within the Invisible Empire, manage reconstruction and procurement projects following the Balkan conflicts. Crown Agents’ involvement in Bosnia exemplifies how the British Empire continues to exert influence in post-conflict zones, securing economic and political leverage under the guise of humanitarian efforts. 29:56

Angola - Angola is another location where Crown Agents are actively involved, particularly in managing logistics for United Nations peacekeeping missions. Angola’s strategic importance lies in its natural resources, which the British Empire seeks to control through these operations, continuing the legacy of colonial exploitation under a modern guise. 30:34

Mozambique - Mozambique is highlighted as a country where Crown Agents control the entire customs service and border management, demonstrating the extent of the British Empire’s control over the governance and economic activities of its former colonies. Mozambique’s reliance on Crown Agents illustrates the continued dependency of Commonwealth nations on British institutions. 29:56

The Cayman Islands - The Cayman Islands are mentioned as a significant location for the British Empire’s financial operations, particularly in the context of offshore banking and money laundering. The Islands, as a British Overseas Territory, provide a safe haven for the Empire’s financial networks, facilitating the movement of illicit funds and maintaining the Empire’s economic dominance. 19:44

Marlborough House, London - Marlborough House in London serves as the administrative headquarters of the British Commonwealth Secretariat. This location is key to the coordination of the Commonwealth’s activities, acting as a hub for diplomatic efforts and international policy decisions that extend British influence across its member nations. 24:31

Timeline

1600 - The British East India Company receives a royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I, granting it a monopoly over trade in the East Indies. This marks the beginning of British imperial expansion and the exploitation of resources in Asia, particularly in India. 36:28

1833 - Crown Agents are established to administer the British Empire’s colonies, acting as arms brokers, paymasters, and private bankers for the colonial territories. Crown Agents play a critical role in maintaining the financial and logistical framework of the British Empire. 28:37

1839 - The British Empire initiates the strategy of the British Commonwealth to quell revolts in Canada and prevent the spread of revolutionary ideas. This event sets the foundation for the creation of the British Commonwealth as a tool to maintain control over former colonies. 27:08

1859 - The Corps of Commissionaires is founded to provide employment for demobilized British soldiers after the Crimean War. The Corps later becomes a central agency for recruiting retired British military personnel for mercenary operations around the world, under the British Monarchy’s control. 33:08

1926 - The Imperial Conference formally establishes the British Commonwealth of Nations, uniting former British colonies under the allegiance to the British Crown. This solidifies the Commonwealth as a global organization that perpetuates British influence. 27:08

1931 - The Statute of Westminster is passed by the British Parliament, granting Commonwealth status to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Irish Free State, marking the formal recognition of these nations as autonomous communities within the British Empire. 27:48

1961 - The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands. The WWF is portrayed as a front for British imperial strategies, using environmentalism as a means to control resources and influence global politics. 42:43

1970s - Crown Agents face financial difficulties due to speculation in the London commercial real estate markets, leading to a bailout by the British government. This event underscores the deep connections between Crown Agents and the British government, ensuring the continuity of their operations despite financial mismanagement. 31:14

1989 - The fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union mark a significant shift in global power dynamics. The British oligarchy uses this opportunity to escalate efforts to dismantle the nation-state system worldwide, promoting low-intensity warfare and global disorder. 55:21

1994 - A significant period of British imperial aggression, marked by the August issue of EIR titled “The British Invisible Empire Unleashes the Dogs of War.” This year is highlighted for the assassination of political figures and the escalation of global conflicts driven by British interests. 00:04

1997 - The British Empire is accused of sponsoring international terrorism, with nine governments publicly demanding that the British government stop harboring terrorists. This event emphasizes the continued influence and covert operations of the British Empire on the global stage. 06:59

Bibliography

The Coming Fall of the House of Windsor, Jeff Steinberg - This article, authored by Jeff Steinberg and first released in October 1994, goes into the anticipated decline of the British Monarchy. Steinberg discusses the intricate ties between the monarchy and the global influence it exerts through various covert mechanisms. 00:04

The Sun Never Sets on the British Empire, Jeff Steinberg - Published in May 1996, this article explores the enduring hidden influence of the British Empire, challenging the notion that it has ceased to exist. Steinberg outlines the ways in which the Empire continues to exert control globally, particularly through economic and political channels. 00:04

Dope, Inc.: Britain’s Opium War Against the World, Executive Intelligence Review - This book investigates the British Empire’s involvement in the global drug trade, tracing its roots back to the British East India Company and its modern-day connections to financial and criminal networks. The British Crown remains a central figure in the global narcotics trade. 07:57

The Battle for the Mind: A Physiology of Coercion and Brainwashing, William Sargant - Authored by William Sargant, this book examines the methods used to induce psychological control over populations. Sargant’s work is a key text in understanding the mechanisms of mass brainwashing and the role of psychological warfare in maintaining the British Empire’s influence. 51:31

The Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith - This work by Adam Smith is referenced in the context of the British East India Company’s operations. Smith’s ideas are a justification for the unchallenged power of British economic cartels, which are integral to the functioning of the Invisible Empire. 39:51

The History of British India, James Mill - James Mill’s seven-volume history provides a blueprint for British rule in India, detailing strategies for control and manipulation of the population. This work is presented as a critical text for understanding the methods used by the British Empire to maintain its dominance in the Indian subcontinent. 40:32

The Strategic Defense Initiative: A Case Study in National Security Policy, Lyndon LaRouche - This work by Lyndon LaRouche discusses the development and implications of the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), a project LaRouche was heavily involved in. The book highlights the SDI as a key factor in countering British imperial strategies and promoting global security. 58:43

Glossary

Invisible Empire - Refers to the modern form of the British Empire, which continues to exert global control through financial, political, and military means, despite the formal end of colonial rule. The term encapsulates the covert nature of the Empire’s influence in current global affairs. 01:34

Club of the Isles - A powerful group of oligarchs, mainly from aristocratic and financial families with historical ties to the British Empire. This group controls vast global resources and operates behind the scenes to maintain the influence of the Invisible Empire. 12:09

British Commonwealth - An organization of 53 member countries, primarily former British colonies, which are united under the British Monarchy. The Commonwealth serves as a tool for the British Empire to maintain influence over these nations and assert control in international affairs. 09:15

Privy Council - A body of approximately 400 prominent individuals appointed by the British Monarch for life. The Privy Council includes members of the royal family, leaders from the Anglican Communion, and key figures from the City of London. It serves as a crucial instrument of the British Monarchy’s power, with the Judicial Committee acting as the secret Supreme Court for the Empire. 17:37

Empire of the Mind - A concept describing the psychological and cultural influence exerted by the British Empire to maintain global control. This includes the use of propaganda, education, and cultural manipulation to shape global perceptions and reinforce the Empire’s dominance. 14:15

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) - An environmental organization founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard, which is portrayed as a front for British imperial strategies. The WWF is implicated in covert operations, including resource exploitation and population control, under the guise of conservation efforts. 41:58

Crown Agents - Originally established to administer the British Empire’s colonies, Crown Agents now function as a privatized entity managing international projects and operations on behalf of the British crown. Their activities include border security, customs services, and procurement for reconstruction in conflict zones. 29:20

Corps of Commissionaires - Founded in 1859, this organization initially provided employment for demobilized British soldiers. It later became central to recruiting retired British military personnel for mercenary operations globally, under the direct control of the British Monarchy. 33:08

East India Company - A historical entity that played a critical role in establishing British imperial rule, particularly in India. The East India Company’s methods of resource exploitation and military conquest set the precedent for modern-day strategies used by the Invisible Empire. 37:08

1001 Club - A secretive organization established by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard, consisting of elite members from around the world. The club serves as a key network within the Invisible Empire, advancing the interests of the British oligarchy through environmental and economic initiatives. 42:43