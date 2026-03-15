Bots React to Game C: Now With Actual Consequences

Peter Duke opens by identifying the architects of what they call the “meta-crisis” — a self-selected coalition of complexity theorists, tech billionaires, and former defense contractors who frame interconnected ecological, political, and social collapse as a civilizational emergency requiring a managed response. The irony Duke flags immediately: the same power structures that produced the crisis fund the people designing its solution. This is a managed problem-reaction-solution cycle, and Duke traces it to a documented historical pattern.

He anchors the historical precedent at 120 Broadway in 1915, where a syndicate of financiers routinely funded both sides of global conflicts — including the Bolshevik Revolution. That syndicate financed the overthrow, captured the resulting market, and profited from the reconstruction. Duke presents this as a repeatable operational blueprint, active and updated for the present era.

Today’s version of that syndicate operates under the banner of Game B — a framework that declares the old system terminal and proposes a cooperative, decentralized future administered by a curated roster of evolutionary biologists, club inductees, and blockchain enthusiasts. Game B demands total public participation. Its implementation tools are Web3 infrastructure, tokenized digital assets, and programmable behavioral scoring. Duke’s formulation is precise: they start the fire, arrive in the fire truck, and demand you sign a digital smart contract before they turn on the water.

Securing that level of public compliance requires psychological conditioning at scale. Duke locates the delivery mechanism in reality television. Producers like Mark Burnett weaponized non-cooperative game theory for primetime audiences through programs like Survivor and The Apprentice, training millions of viewers to accept deceit as a legitimate strategy and absolute authority as entertainment. The conditioning was deliberate, sustained, and measurably successful.

Duke’s counterproposal is Game C. It accepts current power structures as the operational reality and introduces the one mechanism the elite have avoided for centuries: actual, inescapable consequences for people at the top, enforced through public spectacle.

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The legal architecture of Game C rests on a proposed constitutional addendum, Amendment 28, which establishes two instruments. The Public Equity Ledger traces every corporate share directly to a natural person. The Covenant Ledger permanently records every promise a politician makes at the moment they assume power. These two ledgers close the accountability gap that lobbyists, corporate insulation, and judicial review have historically exploited.

The physical enforcement mechanism is the Covenant Crown, worn by leaders at investiture. Duke grounds it in a real prototype — Palmer Luckey’s VR headset modified with explosive charge modules connected to a photosensor. The trigger operates on cryptographic randomness. At unpredictable intervals, a Covenant Plebiscite fires, allowing the relevant electorate to vote directly from home on whether the wearer kept their recorded promises. A simple majority verdict of breach triggers a terminal interrupt. The crown kills whoever wears it. Duke presents this as decentralized democracy at its most intimate and irreversible, replacing backroom deals with a mechanism that requires no intermediaries.

Because the public has been conditioned to expect entertainment alongside governance, Game C broadcasts the process. The flagship program is Survivor: Oligarch Island, which places 24 elected officials and controlling shareholders on an island, where they wear their crowns while the public evaluates their performance. Upon a breach verdict, the audience selects a consequence from a menu. Option A is the human trebuchet — the executive launched into an active volcano, satisfying zero-carbon burial standards and Roman historical precedent simultaneously. Option B drops the executive into a marine sanctuary populated by great white sharks, directly supporting the regenerative ocean economy that tech billionaires publicly advocate. Option C is the tokenized gauntlet — a physical obstacle course where the home audience activates hazards in real time via blockchain smart contracts, with no possibility of appeal.

The spinoff, Rhoads to Hell, addresses the managerial class: unelected, credentialed assets like Rhodes Scholars and Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders who control global institutions without holding direct equity. Sixteen contestants work 12-hour shifts in an active South African diamond mine. Eliminated contestants are cremated, compressed into synthetic diamonds under industrial pressure, and permanently set into public monuments in the communities most damaged by their institutional careers.

Duke reserves the role of franchise producer for Mark Burnett himself, who, under the rules, must compete in Season 2, subject to the elimination structure he pioneered.

Game C, Duke argues, operates entirely within Silicon Valley’s preferred ethical framework — strictly opt-in and consent-based. Seeking public office or acquiring controlling corporate equity is voluntary. Accepting the crown at investiture is a contract with the public. The plebiscite is the agreed-upon due process.

Game B offers symposia on metamodernism. Game C offers a ledger, a crown, and a volcano.

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