Bots React to A Thought Experiment in Nuclear Mythology

This conversation introduces “The Silver Strand Hypothesis,” a thought experiment from The Duke Report, which posits that the nuclear age was built not on the development of functional atomic weapons, but on the management of perception and institutional secrecy. This hypothesis is framed around a fictional 1943 memorandum called “Strategic Equilibrium under Atomic Impossibility,” which explores a world where nuclear fission is technically impossible to weaponize, forcing states to rely on a shared illusion of capability for deterrence. The conversation examines how secrecy and classification serve as tools for political control, economic mobilization, and diplomatic leverage, using events such as the Rosenberg trial and the Cuban Missile Crisis as examples of perception management. Ultimately, the source argues that the architecture of belief generated by the atomic project — an “empire of secrecy” — continues to influence policy in the modern age, even extending to fields such as AI and data.

Original post:

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books