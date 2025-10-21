Blood in the Water Explainer

The source is the book Blood in the Water: How the US and Israel Conspired to Ambush the USS Liberty, by Joan Mellen.

EXPOSED: THE USS LIBERTY AMBUSH - A US-ISRAEL CONSPIRACY TO TOPPLE NASSER. Uncover the suppressed history of the USS Liberty attack on June 8, 1967, in this detailed explainer video drawing on Joan Mellen’s exhaustive research in Blood in the Water: How the US and Israel Conspired to Ambush the USS Liberty. Learn how this bloody, unprovoked ambush by Israeli jet fighter planes (with blackened hulls) and torpedo boats was a deliberate operation intended to sink the unarmed US surveillance ship and murder all 294 Americans aboard, including 34 fatalities.

The video meticulously reconstructs the high-level conspiracy orchestrated by President Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) and the powerful 303 Committee. Discover how CIA Counterintelligence Chief James Jesus Angleton, deeply loyal to Israel, collaborated with Mossad Director Meir Amit to create a false flag pretext. The initial goal was to blame Gamal Abdel Nasser’s Egypt for the attack, thereby justifying a US retaliatory bombing of Cairo.

Key figures like Deputy Secretary of Defense Cyrus Vance and Sixth Fleet Commander Admiral William Inman Martin played roles in ensuring the ship was vulnerable. Witnesses like Commander David Edwin Lewis (Chief Intelligence Officer) confirm that the SOS signal was deliberately jammed. Uncover stunning evidence from Air Force Captain Richard L. Block who intercepted Israeli pilots identifying the USS Liberty as American and receiving orders to “hit it!” anyway.

Explore the shocking cover-up: LBJ and Defense Secretary Robert McNamara personally ordered the recall of rescue aircraft from the carriers USS Saratoga and USS America, abandoning the sailors. Learn how counsel Ward Boston revealed that the subsequent Naval Court of Inquiry was ordered to falsify its findings, protecting Israel and falsely concluding “mistaken identity”. This vital history exposes how the sacrifice of the USS Liberty crew was part of geopolitical maneuvering involving top-secret programs like Operation Cyanide and Operation Frontlet 615, designed to serve US political gain and safeguard the relationship with Israel.

