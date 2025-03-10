Birth of the Global Financial System and Governance by @_Escapekey_

This Twitter thread and linked documents explore the historical development of the modern global financial system and international governance. The author traces a lineage from Julius Wolf's work on public-private cooperation and a gold clearing mechanism to the formation of the Bank of International Settlements and the League of Nations/UN. It highlights how thinkers like Eduard Bernstein and Leo S Woolf built upon these ideas, suggesting a progression towards global governance controlled by unelected international organizations. The thread further contends that this model of public-private cooperation for a defined "common good" persists under different names, ultimately questioning who determines this "common good" within contemporary global policy.
Link to original thread: https://x.com/_Escapekey_/status/1899022172313559188
