Birth of the Global Financial System and Governance by @_Escapekey_
Birth of the Global Financial System and Governance by @_Escapekey_

AI on AI on AI on @_Escapekey_
Mar 10, 2025
This Twitter thread and linked documents explore the historical development of the modern global financial system and international governance. The author traces a lineage from Julius Wolf's work on public-private cooperation and a gold clearing mechanism to the formation of the Bank of International Settlements and the League of Nations/UN. It highlights how thinkers like Eduard Bernstein and Leo S Woolf built upon these ideas, suggesting a progression towards global governance controlled by unelected international organizations. The thread further contends that this model of public-private cooperation for a defined "common good" persists under different names, ultimately questioning who determines this "common good" within contemporary global policy.

Link to original thread: https://x.com/_Escapekey_/status/1899022172313559188

