The Duke Report is blessed with a fantastic audience. In my developing hypothesis about how game shows, when applied with game theory, are used to program and measure audiences, supporter Arthur Stone sent me a paper he wrote a decade ago about the TV show Big Brother titled “Analyse a ritual with which you are familiar using Turner’s three-stage symbolic formula.”

Explainer Video

Stone examines how Victor Turner’s anthropological model of ritual — separation, liminality, and reaggregation — maps onto the reality television series Big Brother. Stone situates the show as a technologically mediated ritual that transforms participants through surveillance, confinement, and public reintegration.

Turner’s framework, derived from his 1969 study The Ritual Process, describes how ritual operates as a structural force that renews social order. Stone extends this logic into a secular, media-saturated environment, arguing that Big Brother exemplifies the persistence of ritual form in a technological society.

Podcast covering Stone's thesis.

Turner’s Structure of Transformation

Turner proposed that human societies maintain cohesion through symbolic processes that organize transitions in status, identity, and collective meaning. Ritual, in his view, operates through three distinct phases. Separation marks the removal of individuals from ordinary social roles. Liminality suspends those roles in a state of ambiguity and transformation. Reaggregation restores participants to social order in an altered form. Turner developed this triadic structure from his ethnographic study of the Ndembu people of Zambia and from Arnold van Gennep’s early model of rites of passage. He regarded ritual as both a psychological and social process that fuses individual transformation with cultural reproduction.

The Big Brother House as Ritual Space

Stone identifies the Big Brother house as an enclosed environment that functions like a ritual arena. Contestants undergo a formal casting and selection process that parallels ritual initiation. Upon entry, they surrender all external communication, lose access to personal possessions, and accept a new hierarchy governed by the unseen authority of Big Brother. Cameras monitor them continuously. The rules — filming twenty-four hours a day, mandatory diary-room confessions, compulsory tasks, and public nominations — establish a regulated system of actions and speech that defines pa conduct. The physical and symbolic isolation of participants marks their separation from the social world.

Liminality and Communitas under Surveillance

Inside the house, contestants inhabit a liminal phase characterized by sameness and exposure. Assumed hierarchies morph under uniform confinement conditions. Turner described such liminality as “neither here nor there,” a zone between former and future identities. Stone argues that this suspended existence generates a mediated form of Turner’s communitas — the temporary bond of solidarity that arises among equals in ritual transition. In Big Brother, communitas unfolds through collective labor, shared deprivation, and emotional volatility under the public scrutiny of surveillance. The cameras facilitate the audience as ritual witnesses, amplifying visibility and confession. Acts, from cooking to arguing, become a symbolic performance under an all-seeing eye.

Reaggregation through Public Judgment

Eviction and victory serve as forms of reaggregation. The public vote acts as a ritualistic judgment, deciding who reenters society and in what manner. Participants expelled from the house return transformed: they gain media recognition, temporary fame, and social elevation through exposure. Stone interprets this reintegration as the contemporary equivalent of ritual rebirth. The audience’s role as collective arbiter extends the ritual beyond the enclosed space of the house into a global social field. The reintegrated individual embodies both the completed initiate and the product of technological mediation.

Ritual and Technology as Structural Partners

Stone links Turner’s anthropology to Michel Foucault’s theories of surveillance and discipline. The constant observation in Big Brother replaces the sacred oversight of deities with the secular authority of cameras. Confession, once a religious act, becomes a public ritual of self-disclosure. The diary room assumes the function of the confessional booth, where truth is performed for a public eye rather than a private priestly listener. Stone contends that this fusion of technology and ritual redefines the conditions of belief and belonging. The show presents visibility as virtue.

Cultural Transmission and Global Adaptation

Big Brother’s format is broadcast in more than 19 countries, including Australia, Italy, Poland, and South Africa. Each national version retains the same ritual skeleton — enclosure, surveillance, and elimination — while localizing symbolic details. Stone uses Turner’s term “glocal” to describe this phenomenon: global ritual structure articulated through local cultural idioms. The replication across societies suggests a shared appetite for controlled transformation and public witnessing. The uniform structure functions as a global rite of passage mediated by media institutions rather than tribal elders.

The Dialectic of Ritual and Secular Society

Stone observes that Turner’s insight into ritual as a “condensed expression of social form” continues to apply in secular contexts. The ritual of Big Brother organizes moral and social hierarchies through technologically enabled visibility. The show stages the drama of obedience, transgression, and reintegration, reaffirming social norms of merit, discipline, and aspiration. Surveillance becomes the new sacred order, integrating individual transformation with collective fascination.

Conclusion: The Persistence of Ritual Form

Stone concludes that Big Brother demonstrates the resilience of ritual structure in modern culture. The series translates Turner’s symbolic formula into a media architecture that processes participants through isolation, transformation, and return. The ritual migrates into technology. Cameras replace altars, audiences replace congregations, and the cycle of exposure and reintegration replaces sacrifice and redemption. The essay defines Big Brother as a secular rite of passage that reveals how ritual and technology converge to manifest a pattern of social renewal.

