Beach Blanket Bingo with Kirk, Epstein, and Rothschild

Beach Blanket Bingo moves from informal banter into an extended, detailed argument about architecture, symbolism, media narratives, and the persistence of elite power networks. The conversation situates itself as a live podcast exchange, with Peter Duke and George Webb grounding their claims in personal observation, documents, books, and named individuals, then threading those materials into a single interpretive frame.

Opening Context and Setting



The recording opens with casual exchanges about the weather, travel, clothing, and upcoming events, establishing the conversational tone and the speakers' relationship. References to locations such as Michigan, California beaches, and Washington, D.C. anchor the dialogue in specific places. This grounding matters because the argument that follows relies on firsthand presence: walking past buildings, photographing statues, standing on the streets, and observing details the speakers describe as overlooked.

The National Archives and Constitution Avenue



A central section focuses on statues near the National Archives and along Constitution Avenue. Peter recounts visiting the area on January 5, 2021, while photographing security installations near the White House. He describes a statue positioned in front of the National Archives and explains how its form drew his attention: a figure holding a child, featuring androgynous physical traits, and bearing inscriptions and symbols. He connects these observations to research drawn from a book titled In Search of the Phoenicians by an Oxford professor named Quinn. The discussion defines a “tophet” as a ritual burial site associated with child sacrifice in ancient Phoenician contexts, according to Quinn’s work.

Symbolism, Inscription, and Ritual Meaning



The speakers analyze the statue’s inscription — “the heritage of the past is the seed that brings forth the harvest of the future” — and interpret its language through the lens of ancient sacrificial practices described in the book. They describe the ritual sequence as rendering the child, placing remains in a jar, and burying them within a sacred circle identified as a tophet. The imagery of seed and harvest becomes central to the argument, with wheat identified as the promised return of the offering. The statue’s winged solar disk further anchors the interpretation, which Peter links to Egyptian and Phoenician religious symbols.

Mellon Auditorium and Architectural Continuity



The discussion extends to the Mellon Auditorium, where the hosts describe masks, pediments, and figures that they identify as androgynous or hermaphroditic. Specific names appear: Hercules, Melqart, and Phoenician deity associations associated with lion imagery. Marketing language on the Mellon Auditorium’s website receives close attention, especially phrases such as “harvest” and “memories,” which the speakers argue echo the statue’s inscription and symbolism. The argument advances through the accumulation of detail rather than abstraction.

Phoenicians Defined as a Network



The hosts define the Phoenicians as a network rather than a nation. They explain that the term “Phoenician” originated as a Greek label applied to multiple trading cities and groups that identified themselves as Tyrians, Sidonians, Carthaginians, or by other local names. The conversation traces archaeological findings that place ritual practices outside the Levant, pointing to Sardinia, Sicily, Carthage, and Malta. This narrowing of geography supports their claim about the continuity of cult practices rather than broad cultural generalization.

Media, Power, and Information Control



Later sections pivot toward contemporary power structures. The speakers reference Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, the Boston Consulting Group, Larry Summers, the World Health Organization, and donor-advised funds. They quote and paraphrase emails and documents that discuss pandemics, energy projects, and financial structures, asserting that these materials reveal coordinated planning among wealthy individuals and institutions. The argument emphasizes money flows, advisory boards, and foundations as mechanisms that shape public outcomes.

Narrative Framing and Psychological Operations



The conversation defines news as narrative. Peter explains his method of treating news events as episodes in a television series, focusing on what storytellers want audiences to believe and what behavioral outcomes they seek. He argues that validation and confirmation often arrive long after attention has shifted elsewhere, creating a cycle in which disclosures fail to produce consequences. Film references, including The Big Chill, illustrate how emotional cues and familiar imagery guide audience responses.

Convergence Without Resolution



As the recording progresses, the hosts describe multiple investigative threads converging: architecture, ancient ritual symbolism, modern finance, intelligence agencies, Hollywood, and media psychology. They pose questions about archives, blueprints, and undocumented design decisions, framing these as unresolved lines of inquiry rather than conclusions. The discussion closes with an assertion that understanding power requires identifying where stories originate, who benefits from belief, and how repetition sustains control across time.

