I want to run a thought experiment. I am going to assume “Jew hate” as a tool that powerful people can intentionally use. I will treat it as a constructed story that facilitates the movement of money and property across borders. I will view it as a lever causing wealthy Jews to flee, taking their capital, expertise, and networks with them.

This thought experiment focuses on mechanism. It focuses on who gains strategic advantage when a targeted group panics, liquidates, and relocates.

The Basic Idea

Imagine you are a transnational oligarchic class that thinks in centuries or millennia. You want wealth and power to move from one geolocation to another. You want that transfer to happen as quickly as possible, which means doing it under pressure and making it look like history “just happened.”

So you employ an epistemological weapon, a narrative that reliably produces paranoia, fear, scapegoating, and reflexive action.

The Scapegoat by early Zionist William Holman Hunt, 1854. Hunt was inspired by protégé and fellow John Ruskin student Henry Wentworth Monk .

That EpiWar™️ narrative becomes a kind of invisible machine.

The problem that the chaos-machine has is a simple, ordered solution, or outcome: flight capital.

What is “Flight Capital”?

Flight capital is money and property that moves because people feel unsafe.

People sell property quickly, convert businesses into cash, pull deposits, move gold, transfer accounts, send family members abroad, buy passports, relocate companies, and wire funds to “safe” jurisdictions.

Flight capital moves under pressure, with urgency, accepts bad prices, pays fees, tolerates incredible friction, and accepts speed over other considerations.

The system that benefits is the one that receives that money and gains control over property, gaining power.

The Thought Experiment Setup

Assume the following chain, for the sake of the experiment:

British counterintelligence helps Russian intelligence circulate The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion as an epistemological weapon (AKA EpiWar™️), having convinced the Russians that the threat is legitimate. (They know this to be possible, having recruited and supported targeted assets). Later, the same class of transnational elites funds and enables Hitler’s rise, using antisemitism as state policy to drive capital and capability out of Germany. Today, the broad trope of antisemitism functions as a pressure narrative that drives capital out of the West and into Israel.

That’s the model.

Now let’s walk through it as a mechanism.

Stage 1: Russia — Seed a Plot, Trigger a Crackdown, Extract Capital

Start with late Imperial Russia (it’s older, but we have good data for these circumstances). The ruling structure fears revolution, internal enemies, and plots. (Again, the same oligarch-funded infrastructure that is supplying intelligence leads is paying for and manufacturing the internal chaos.

Now introduce a “proof document,” a smoking gun. A text that claims Jews secretly coordinate to overthrow non-Jewish (Goyem) society, capture finance, and control politics. To add a bit of “Truth-or-Consequences” irony to the construct, the document deliberately lays out the millennia-old plan for total global domination and, by inference, attributes it to the wrong group, presenting a double entendre with dire consequences for many.

It doesn’t matter whether or not the document is real. It matters that the document feels real enough to the right people at the right time.

Now the machine starts.

The Czar’s system believes the story. Police and political factions act; the public absorbs it; and political pressure rises.

Then comes the predictable response: surveillance, restrictions, arrests, pogroms, expulsions, and financial harassment.

What do wealthy Jews do under that pressure?

They move.

They convert what they can into portable forms. They send money abroad, move family members first, build exit routes, and relocate businesses. They leave.

The accumulated capital exits Russia.

Where does it go?

It goes to places that offer safety, banking, and legal protection. It goes to markets that can absorb it. It goes to jurisdictions that already sit inside established financial networks.

In this thought experiment, that outcome serves the same oligarchs who seeded the narrative in the first place.

Stage 2: Germany — Fund a Regime, Legalize Persecution, Force Liquidation

Now move forward.

Assume the same transnational elite class decides that Germany needs to be “managed” onto a certain path, because its economic might is an existential threat. Assume they decide the German economy and industrial base need to be restructured through crisis into something they can control.

They back a political weapon, Hitler.

Antisemitism becomes policy and law, an organized bureaucracy, and an economic program.

This stage creates a special kind of capital movement.

This stage produces forced liquidation.

Businesses get sold under pressure. Property gets seized or dumped at bad prices. Bank accounts get frozen. Exit taxes get imposed. People flee with what they can carry.

Capital leaves Germany.

NAZI-ZIONIST COOPERATION MEDAL

This flight transfers assets into systems positioned to capture and recycle that wealth.

The receiving systems profit from fees, distressed sales, asset transfers, and war finance.

The machine keeps running.

Stage 3: Today — Convert a Trope into a Global Relocation Incentive

Now jump to the present, and the mechanism has evolved.

It has replaced pogroms, brownshirts, and a single dictator with a broad and amorphous social atmosphere with a droning drumbeat: “The West is unstable for Jews.”

The signal can come from many directions:

viral incidents

political slogans

media framing

campus conflict

online harassment

street violence

institutional disputes

courtroom battles

government messaging

The specifics can vary, but the psychological and financial effect is omnipresent. Jews hedge. They shift money into assets they believe sit outside the danger zone, or support phony organizations designed to capture revenue from the associated fear.

They invest in Israel, move savings, build business ties, and relocate, encourage aliyah, and concentrate identity and capital into the “safe haven.”

In this thought experiment, Israel becomes the capital destination sink, the vault, the magnet. (‘Why’ is another question.)

The Hidden Power Move: The Same Lever Can Move Capital in Any Direction

What makes this thought experiment epistemologically interesting is that the story (Jews are the baddies) need not be true to be effective. The story just needs a critical mass of belief.

The measurable impacts are:

fear

conformity

scapegoating

policy response

exit behavior

capital transfer

consolidation

Once you see that pattern, you can apply it anywhere.

The same tool was used to drain Russia and Germany, and today, it’s being used to drain the West, with targeted populations experiencing epistemically manufactured tragedy (chaos) and dislocation.

The beneficiary systems experience growth and leverage (order).

The “Capture” Step: Where the Money Actually Goes

Flight capital lands in specific places:

Banks that collect and leverage the transfers

Brokers who sell the assets

Lawyers who structure the exits

Governments that tax the movement

Property markets that absorb the demand

Bond markets that finance the chaos

Intelligence networks that manage the pipelines

EpiWar™️ converts the emotion into a looting facility or process.

Cui Bono

The question becomes simple:

What spider sat in the middle of the web?

Who provided the “safe” channels, profited from the urgency, and achieved long-term gain?

Why use Jews for this Operation?

A population becomes a perfect flight-capital vector when it has:

International family ties

Commercial networks across borders

Experience with migration

High urban concentration

High literacy and professional density

Portable forms of wealth

Strong community institutions

Those traits make quick relocation and capital transfer more practically feasible.

The Moral Horror Resides Within the Mechanism

Under this conceit, antisemitism is an epistemological weapon that converts fear into financial gain. It treats a specific group as a mechanism for forcing capital out of targeted states, and persecution is the pressure system that accelerates the transfer.

This produces a grim conclusion: A sociopathic ruling class can profit from hatred without the necessity of believing it themselves. The story is the thing, the weapon, the cudgel, that delivers wealth and power to those situated to benefit.

They can deploy the trope as a tool, let others carry the emotional charge, and harvest the economic result.

The Present-Day Twist: “Antisemitism” as a Programmable Alarm Bell

In earlier eras, antisemitism needed a mob. Today, it can run as memes on 4chan. A few viral GIFs and videos can generate millions of dollars in revenue for any system designed to capture them.

That creates a constant capital drain away from more noble causes and distorts reality, with political implications.

The Final Question

If this thought experiment holds, even partially, it changes how we need to consider “history.”

Instead of asking: “Why are Jews disproportionately situated in the middle of controversy?”

Ask: Who benefits when Jews are blamed?

Because that question points to the mechanisms of epistemological manipulation, of EpiWar™️, and those mechanisms leave tracks.

To be continued in Part II, Catholics, Protestants, and Identity Vitriol as an Asset-Transfer (Looting) Engine.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK