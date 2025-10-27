…and forgive them their debts Explainer

Book: …and forgive them their debts: Lending, Foreclosure and Redemption From Bronze Age Finance to the Jubilee Year by Michael Hudson

Ancient Debt Crisis Solutions: From Babylonian Clean Slates (mīšarum) to the Biblical Jubilee Year (deror)

Explore the revolutionary, centuries-long history of debt cancellation and financial clean slates in the Ancient Near East, a legacy rigorously researched by economist Michael Hudson in collaboration with mentors like Carl Lamberg-Karlovsky. This explainer video details how rulers, from Sumer and Babylonia through the Biblical age, instituted debt jubilees to prevent economic polarization, maintain solvency, and keep the citizenry free from debt bondage and foreclosure.

Discover the sophisticated economic awareness of these ancient societies: Babylonian scribes were trained in the mathematics of compound interest, recognizing that debt accrues exponentially, faster than the rural economy can repay. To counter this inherent instability, rulers issued periodic proclamations of justice and equity.

Learn the essential terminology and names associated with these acts:

Sumerian rulers like Urukagina (c. 2350 BC) declared amar-gi, signifying a “return to the mother condition” or restoration of order , which involved cancelling debts and freeing bondservants.

Akkadian and Assyrian decrees utilized andurārum, and later Old Babylonian kings, including Hammurabi, Samsuiluna (1749 BC), and Ammisaduqa (1646 BC), proclaimed mīšarum to annul personal agrarian barley debts (but generally left commercial silver debts intact).

The video traces this tradition through the Biblical Legacy. The Hebrew word for the debt release, deror, is cognate to andurārum. This concept forms the core of the Jubilee Year (Leviticus 25), which mandated periodic debt cancellation and land restoration. Explore Jesus’s First Sermon (Luke 4), where he announced his mission to proclaim this “Year of the Lord’s favor” (Isaiah 61), threatening the Judaic creditor oligarchy. Contrast this with the pro-creditor stance of Rabbi Hillel, who introduced the prosbul clause, enabling creditors to circumvent the Jubilee debt cancellations.

Finally, witness how creditors' political power throughout history led to the decline of these clean-slate traditions. Even as late as 197 BC, the Ptolemaic ruler Ptolemy V Epiphanes proclaimed a fiscal debt amnesty, commemorated on the trilingual Rosetta Stone. Understand how this ancient wisdom contrasts sharply with modern financial orthodoxy, which favors the sanctity of debt, even when it leads to systemic crisis.

