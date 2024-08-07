The analysis of the Donald Trump shooting incident, presented through a YouTube video by Jeff Ostroff, draws on a detailed transcript of police radio communications provided by the Washington Post. This examination highlights the critical moments, communication breakdowns, and key actions law enforcement officers took leading up to the incident. The following sections provide a comprehensive breakdown of these events in chronological order.

Key Timed Events Timeline

5:10 PM First observed suspect by ◼️◼️◼️ - Walked by Window.

5:14 PM Picture of Suspect (Time Taken)

5:32 PM Suspect spotted looking at phone, news. feeds, and rangefinder confirmed through monoculars.

Beaver County SWAT Report

5:14 PM “We’ve determined that it is not his bicycle because the duffel bag on the bike is not his.” Initial confusion regarding a bicycle and a duffel bag at the scene.

5:42 PM “Just in FYI we had a younger white male long hair looking around the AGR building,” said a local counter sniper. This was the first significant sighting of the suspect.

5:45 PM Secret Service command center had to rely on cell phones to communicate with local police, causing delays.

5:47 PM “Internet and cell service is down,” reported an officer, hindering the sharing of the suspect’s photos.

5:54 PM “Our SIU units lost visual of him,” said Officer Greg Nichol. This marked a critical loss of visual contact with the suspect.

6:04 PM Officer Lind radioed, “All units be advised also that individual is headed toward sheets.” This was a crucial communication just minutes before the shooting.

6:05 PM Officer Greg Nichols moved through the building, trying to keep sight of the suspect.

6:06 PM FBI testimony confirmed the suspect accessed the roof via an air conditioner and vertical pipe.

6:08 PM Officer Lind reported, “Someone’s on the roof, I have someone on the roof with white shorts.”

6:09 PM Shooter spotted on the roof (TMZ video).

6:11 PM “He’s armed,” an officer confirmed, seeing the suspect with a long gun. This was a critical moment confirming the suspect’s threat level.

6:11 PM Despite spotting the suspect, officers struggled with communication, failing to alert the Secret Service in time.

Hat-tip to LB 🎩