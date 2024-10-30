GPT Book Summary

Introduction

America’s Secret Establishment by Antony Sutton explores the operations, influence, and ideological motives of the secret society Skull and Bones, founded at Yale University in 1832. Sutton argues that this group, also called “The Order,” pursues an agenda of control over various sectors in the U.S. and internationally through strategic placements of members in influential positions across government, education, and finance. Using methods based on Hegelian philosophy, Sutton posits that Skull and Bones seeks to create a New World Order, driven by managed conflict and systematic control over social institutions.

Summary

☠️ Origins and Structure of Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones, established by William Huntington Russell and Alphonso Taft in 1832, draws its framework from German secret societies and remains closely connected to German ideological roots. Members adhere to secrecy and loyalty above all else, gathering in a windowless building known as “The Tomb” at Yale.

The Skull & Bomes “Tomb”

Skull and Bones limits its membership to a select group of elite Yale students, who undergo initiation rituals to mark their loyalty and entrance into lifelong fraternity with other Bonesmen. The group is sustained by the Russell Trust Association, which manages its finances and operations, ensuring the Order’s continuity beyond Yale (Page 5)​.

💼 Educational Influence and Academic Institutions

Sutton documents how Skull and Bones members transformed American higher education by importing German educational philosophies and structures. Daniel Coit Gilman established Johns Hopkins University based on the German research model, emphasizing structured graduate education and specialized research. Andrew Dickson White and Timothy Dwight implemented similar systems at Cornell and Yale, establishing these universities as ideological strongholds for the Order. These reforms aimed to shape a controlled, utilitarian education system that aligns with the Order’s goals of cultivating leadership that prioritizes loyalty to the state over individualism (Page 12)​.

Thanks for reading The Duke Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

📉 Financial Networks and Economic Manipulation

The financial networks of Skull and Bones include powerful connections to Wall Street. Bonesmen such as Prescott Bush and W. Averell Harriman established Brown Brothers Harriman, which engaged in transnational financial dealings, including funding German industries during the Nazi regime through firms like Union Banking Corporation. This pattern reflects the Order’s strategy to use financial leverage to influence global political landscapes, regardless of ideological affiliations, by funding conflicting sides to create dependence and managed conflict (Page 41)​.

🌎 Hegelian Dialectic and Managed Conflict

A core concept in Sutton’s analysis is the application of the Hegelian Dialectic—thesis, antithesis, and synthesis—as a means to control society through conflict. Skull and Bones members leverage this dialectic by fostering opposing ideologies or groups, creating societal tensions that they later resolve through controlled solutions, all designed to lead towards a New World Order. This method is exemplified in the Order’s role in both promoting and sustaining communist and fascist ideologies during the 20th century to achieve global stability on terms favorable to its members (Page 117)​.

🏛 Governmental Influence and Policy Formation

In government, Skull and Bones has placed numerous members in high-ranking positions within the U.S. State Department, intelligence agencies, and presidential administrations. Notable Bonesmen like McGeorge Bundy and George H.W. Bush have shaped critical policies, particularly during the Cold War. Through organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, Bonesmen influence foreign policy decisions and advance globalist agendas that align with the Order’s objectives of control and centralization of power (Page 36)​.

🔍 Influence on American Historical Perspective

Sutton asserts that Skull and Bones has systematically molded American historical and educational institutions to reflect its ideology, notably by creating and promoting organizations like the American Historical Association and the American Economic Association. This control over educational narratives allows the Order to shape public perceptions, often downplaying conspiracy theories or centralizing historical narratives that emphasize random, isolated events rather than systemic control. By guiding how history is taught and recorded, Skull and Bones effectively sustains its ideologies within the framework of American thought (Page 12)​.

🛠 Secret Societies and Global Connections

Sutton connects Skull and Bones to other international secret societies, notably Britain’s The Group and Germany’s original Illuminati societies. He argues that the Order operates similarly to these foreign entities by using secrecy, elitism, and exclusive networks to maintain its agenda across borders. Through interlinkages with influential families, such as the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds, Skull and Bones aligns with broader transnational interests that seek to stabilize and govern global economic systems under a unified, hierarchical order (Page 8)​.

📚 Educational Control Mechanisms

Within American public education, the Order introduced “look-say” reading methods and a systematic curriculum designed to limit critical thinking and promote obedience to authority. Sutton highlights the role of members in promoting educational reforms that diminish the emphasis on classical liberalism and personal agency in favor of state-centered ideologies. The Order’s agenda in education seeks to produce individuals who are conditioned to accept the state as supreme, thus fulfilling the ideological tenets of Hegelian statism (Page 71)​.

🤝 Organizational Reach and Influence

Skull and Bones strategically places its members within major policymaking bodies and influential think tanks, such as the Council on Foreign Relations and The Pilgrims Society. These organizations offer Bonesmen platforms to mold public opinion, steer policy decisions, and maintain a network of elite influence. The Order’s expansion into such institutions aligns with its long-term strategy to govern by consensus within a controlled societal structure, maintaining a loyal core of influential figures within public and private sectors (Page 25)​.

🔒 Rituals and Secrecy Culture

The Order’s highly ritualized practices and strict adherence to secrecy create an enduring bond among its members. Initiation rites are said to include death-like experiences symbolizing the individual’s rebirth into a new identity aligned with the society’s values. This symbolic rebirth fosters intense loyalty, making the Order’s objectives paramount over any personal or external allegiances. The rituals, which have remained virtually unchanged since the 19th century, underline the Order’s emphasis on continuity and stability within its ranks (Page 16)​.

FAQ

Q: What is Skull and Bones, and what is its role in American society?

Skull and Bones is a secretive society at Yale University, founded in 1833, that exercises extensive influence over American society through high-ranking members placed strategically across governmental, financial, and educational institutions. Its members are united by an elite-driven agenda that consistently prioritizes the society’s objectives over public welfare. The organization has evolved into a powerful force that maintains its control by instilling a statist philosophy within American institutions. (Page 5)

Q: How did Skull and Bones begin, and what are its core values?

Founded by General William Huntington Russell and Alphonso Taft, Skull and Bones was initially conceived as an extension of a German society. The society’s core principles revolve around secrecy, power accumulation, and loyalty to the group. Members take oaths of silence and operate under strict codes, positioning themselves as an influential “Brotherhood of Death” devoted to shaping society through strategic placements in high-ranking roles. (Page 5, Page 30)

Q: What is the Hegelian dialectic, and how does Skull and Bones use it?

The Hegelian dialectic is a philosophical concept emphasizing progress through the conflict of opposites (thesis and antithesis) to achieve a synthesis. Skull and Bones uses this concept to orchestrate controlled opposition, generating and managing conflicts between ideologies (e.g., communism and capitalism). This approach ensures that members can direct societal outcomes in alignment with the society’s goals, often creating a dynamic that supports state control and diminishes individual freedoms. (Page 47)

Q: How does Skull and Bones influence the U.S. education system?

Skull and Bones members play a crucial role in shaping U.S. education by promoting a Hegelian-statist model that subordinates individualism to the state. This system, which prioritizes state control over independent thought, is designed to “dumb down” American students, producing citizens who are more easily controlled and less likely to challenge authority. This agenda was notably advanced by members who introduced and supported the Dewey system, a pedagogical approach that discourages critical thinking and emphasizes compliance. (Page 101)

Q: What selection criteria does Skull and Bones use for new members?

Each year, Skull and Bones invites 15 Yale juniors to join, focusing on individuals who display loyalty, leadership potential, and a readiness to prioritize the Order’s objectives. Selected candidates typically come from influential families and exhibit strong political, athletic, or academic capabilities, essential traits for advancing the Order’s interests after graduation. Those with a history of independent thinking or nonconformity are generally excluded from consideration. (Page 11)

Q: Why does Skull and Bones maintain such high levels of secrecy?

Secrecy within Skull and Bones is essential to preserving the organization’s influence and power. By limiting knowledge of its activities, the Order minimizes external scrutiny, allowing members to operate unchallenged within key societal roles. Secrecy also amplifies its mystique and enforces a culture of loyalty and silence among members, who are conditioned to view nonmembers as outsiders and threats. (Page 30)

Q: How is Skull and Bones connected to influential American families?

Skull and Bones is closely tied to powerful American families, such as the Harrimans, Whitneys, and Bushes. These families maintain an intergenerational presence within the Order, ensuring sustained influence across political and economic sectors. Members from these families leverage their connections to expand the society’s reach and safeguard its objectives, often prioritizing their allegiance to Skull and Bones over other commitments. (Page 17)

Q: How does Skull and Bones influence the U.S. two-party political system?

Skull and Bones exploits the U.S. two-party system by cultivating a controlled opposition within both Republican and Democratic platforms. By guiding policies on both sides, members of Skull and Bones can ensure that governmental decisions align with the society’s agenda, preserving elite control regardless of the party in power. This approach reinforces a system where genuine choice is limited, fostering a political environment that serves the interests of the Order. (Page 124)

Q: What role does Skull and Bones play in the ‘War on Drugs’?

Skull and Bones members have been instrumental in both the drug trade and subsequent anti-drug policies, demonstrating the Order’s ability to manipulate both sides of an issue to its advantage. By supporting and profiting from both the drug trade and the laws prohibiting it, members reinforce a cycle of controlled conflict that benefits the society financially while creating a rationale for increased state control. (Page 175)

Q: What organizations does Skull and Bones have significant influence over?

Skull and Bones exerts substantial influence over major organizations, including the Council on Foreign Relations, educational institutions, and financial entities like Brown Brothers Harriman. Through these affiliations, the Order positions its members in strategic roles, enabling them to steer policy decisions in education, foreign relations, and finance in a direction that benefits the Order’s overarching goals. (Page 36)

People

Founders and Pioneering Members

William Huntington Russell - Founder of Skull and Bones, inspired by German secret societies he encountered during a trip to Germany. Russell established Skull and Bones as an American chapter of a German society, incorporating German ideological and organizational elements. His influence set the framework for the Order’s secretive and powerful structure. (Page 5, Page 17) Alphonso Taft - Co-founder of Skull and Bones, later serving as U.S. Secretary of War, Attorney General, and U.S. Ambassador. His role in establishing the Order was carried on by his son, William Howard Taft, who became both U.S. President and Chief Justice, solidifying the Taft family’s influence in American governance and within Skull and Bones. (Page 5, Page 12)

Key Family Lines and Members

Russell Family - Founding family with ongoing influence. William Huntington Russell’s descendants remained prominent within the Order, embodying its foundational ties to German ideologies and educational structures. (Page 5) Whitney Family - Includes William Collins Whitney, Secretary of the Navy, who helped establish the family’s influence in politics and finance. The Whitneys sustained their Skull and Bones legacy through intermarriages with other prominent families, including the Vanderbilts. Whitney’s sons expanded the family’s reach into major American industries. (Page 17) Harriman Family - Founded by Edward Harriman, a railroad magnate, the family’s influence grew under W. Averell Harriman, who became a diplomat and financier with substantial ties to Soviet and American relations. Harriman’s presence in Skull and Bones reflects the Order’s extension into global finance and Cold War diplomacy. (Page 41) Bush Family - Starting with Prescott Bush, a banker and U.S. Senator, the Bush family maintained Skull and Bones membership for generations, including George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, both of whom held the presidency. The Bushes exemplify the Order’s influence in American political dynasties. (Page 17, Page 41) L to R - George Herbert Walker Sr., Dorothy Walker Bush & Prescott Bush, George Herbert Walker Bush, Prescott Bush, George Walker Bush, George Herbert Walker Bush Lord Family - A foundational “Old Line” family in Skull and Bones, representing the society’s earliest Puritan and New England heritage. The Lords maintained intermarriage connections with other elite families, expanding their legal and political influence through generations. (Page 12) Bundy Family - Includes McGeorge Bundy, a National Security Advisor under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, who shaped U.S. foreign policy during the Vietnam War. Bundy’s role underscores Skull and Bones’ influence in shaping national security and defense strategies. (Page 109) Stimson Family - Led by Henry L. Stimson, U.S. Secretary of War, this family highlights Skull and Bones’ enduring influence over U.S. military and defense policy, reflecting the Order’s control within government sectors. (Page 36) Rockefeller and Davison Families - Integrated into Skull and Bones through marriage, the Rockefeller and Davison families represent the Order’s reach into banking and oil industries. These alliances underscore Skull and Bones’ ties to America’s most powerful financial and industrial networks. (Page 14) Taft Family - Alphonso Taft’s legacy continued through his son, William Howard Taft, who held the dual roles of U.S. President and Chief Justice. The Tafts epitomize the Order’s power in both political and judicial realms, establishing it as a controlling force in governance. (Page 15) Pillsbury Family - Known for flour milling, the Pillsburys represent Skull and Bones’ industrial power and influence over American business sectors. (Page 14) Weyerhaeuser Family - Leaders in the lumber industry, the Weyerhaeusers illustrate Skull and Bones’ strategic reach into natural resources. (Page 12) Sloane Family - A significant player in retail, the Sloane family demonstrates Skull and Bones’ influence across commerce and consumer industries. (Page 12)

Refer a friend

German Influence and Key Figures in German-American Academic Ties

General William Huntington Russell - During his travels in Germany, Russell connected with a leader of a German secret society, inspiring the founding of Skull and Bones. The German origins influenced the Order’s emblem, number “322,” and marked it as the second chapter of the original German organization. (Page 5)

Daniel Coit Gilman - An early Bonesman and future president of Johns Hopkins University, Gilman studied at the University of Berlin, where he was mentored by Friedrich Trendelenberg and Karl von Ritter, both prominent German thinkers. Gilman’s studies in Berlin influenced his academic leadership, bringing German educational methods into American research and higher education. (Page 19)

Timothy Dwight - As a future President of Yale, Dwight studied at German institutions, including the University of Bonn. His exposure to Hegelian ideas shaped his later work at Yale, incorporating the German educational philosophy that Skull and Bones emphasized. (Page 19)

Andrew Dickson White - A Skull and Bones member and the founding president of Cornell University, White studied at the University of Berlin, embracing Hegelian and post-Hegelian philosophies that he later applied in academia, thus perpetuating German influence on American education. (Page 19)

Wilhelm Wundt - A leading German philosopher and the founder of experimental psychology, Wundt trained multiple American Bonesmen in Leipzig, including G. Stanley Hall, a future leader in educational psychology. Wundt’s psychological and educational principles were instrumental in shaping Skull and Bones’ approach to education, prioritizing controlled thought and statist ideals over individualism. (Page 3)

Friedrich Trendelenberg and Karl von Ritter - Influential Hegelian scholars who directly impacted the academic approaches of Bonesmen like Daniel Coit Gilman. Their philosophies, rooted in the Hegelian dialectic, were fundamental to Skull and Bones’ manipulation of ideological conflict to maintain control over public opinion and state power.

Organizations

Key Financial and Corporate Institutions

Brown Brothers, Harriman & Co. - A private investment bank central to Skull and Bones’ financial influence, established in 1933 with prominent Bonesmen partners like Prescott Bush and W. Averell Harriman. This firm facilitated international financial ventures and connections with entities in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia during the interwar period, strengthening Skull and Bones’ global financial reach. (Page 41) Union Banking Corporation - A New York-based entity through which Bonesmen, including Prescott Bush, partnered with Nazi industrialist Fritz Thyssen to finance German enterprises. This organization represents Skull and Bones’ role in controversial transnational finance, providing a mechanism for influence through controlled financial alliances. (Page 15) Guaranty Trust Company - Known for its financial transactions supporting Soviet development, Guaranty Trust maintained a concentration of Skull and Bones members, including Knight Woolley. Its role in post-WWI Soviet funding illustrates the Order’s use of financial channels to advance strategic interests beyond American borders. (Page 12)

Government and Policy Organizations

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) - Founded in 1921, CFR became a hub for Bonesmen in foreign policy and international relations, with members like George H.W. Bush and McGeorge Bundy. CFR provided a platform for Skull and Bones members to shape U.S. foreign policy, especially during the Cold War. (Page 6) The Trilateral Commission - Established by David Rockefeller in 1973, the Trilateral Commission brings together North American, European, and Asian leaders to promote cooperative international relations. While not exclusively controlled by Skull and Bones, it includes significant Bonesman influence, reflecting the Order’s agenda on a global level. (Page 6) The Pilgrims Society - Founded to promote Anglo-American cooperation, the Pilgrims Society includes prominent Bonesmen, connecting the Order to British power structures. It also aligns with Skull and Bones’ German and British ideological roots, strengthening transatlantic elite ties. (Page 6, Page 4) Atlantic Council - Dedicated to fostering strong U.S.-European alliances, the Atlantic Council includes Skull and Bones members who have furthered transatlantic interests, particularly during the establishment of NATO and Cold War policies. (Page 6)

Social and Cultural Organizations

Bohemian Club - A private, elite social club in San Francisco, with a membership base overlapping with Skull and Bones. The Bohemian Club provides a gathering place for influential individuals, allowing Skull and Bones members to network with other high-ranking figures outside formal settings. (Page 6) American Historical Association (AHA) - Through the AHA, Skull and Bones influences the framing of American historical narratives, steering educational perspectives to support the Order's ideology. The AHA’s direction helps shape public perception by controlling historical discourse, aligning educational content with the Order's objectives. (Page 12) American Psychological Association (APA) - Founded by G. Stanley Hall, a key figure linked to Skull and Bones’ educational influence, the APA represents the Order’s impact on psychology. Hall, after studying with Wilhelm Wundt in Leipzig, introduced experimental psychology to the U.S., directing psychological research to reinforce state-oriented education that discourages individualism. His impact on the APA and other psychological organizations helped align American psychology with the Order’s Hegelian principles. (Pages 3, 11)

Academic Institutions

Johns Hopkins University - Founded by Skull and Bones member Daniel Coit Gilman, this university was modeled after German research institutions, incorporating German academic structures into American higher education. Johns Hopkins exemplifies Skull and Bones’ influence in promoting statist educational models in the U.S. (Page 19) Cornell University - Under the leadership of Andrew Dickson White, a Bonesman and Cornell’s first president, the university adopted elements of German philosophy and structure, which were central to Skull and Bones’ educational aims. (Page 12) Harvard University - While not founded by the Order, Harvard has significant ideological and professional overlap with Yale’s Skull and Bones network, facilitating the spread of German-inspired Hegelian educational principles in the American Ivy League. (Page 12) University of Berlin and University of Leipzig - German institutions where key Bonesmen, including Daniel Coit Gilman and G. Stanley Hall, studied under scholars like Friedrich Trendelenberg and Wilhelm Wundt. These universities influenced the Order’s philosophical foundation, particularly through Hegelian dialectics and experimental psychology, both of which shaped Bonesmen’s vision for American educational and social control. (Pages 3, 19)

Locations

The Skull and Bones Tomb (322 High Street, New Haven, Connecticut) - Often referred to as “The Temple” or simply “The Tomb,” this windowless, mausoleum-like building on Yale’s campus is where members meet, conduct rituals, and store society memorabilia. It is heavily secured with iron bars and complex locks, and some areas are decorated with memorabilia, skulls, and other ritualistic items. This building is central to the identity and tradition of Skull and Bones, symbolizing both secrecy and authority. (Pages 16-17)​​ Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut) - Yale University is not only the birthplace of Skull and Bones but also where the society exclusively operates. Skull and Bones is one of Yale’s elite senior societies, tapping fifteen junior students each year who meet at the Tomb for their senior-year rituals. Yale’s campus has thus become intrinsically linked to the society’s legacy, with the institution providing a recruitment ground and symbol of the Order’s prestige and influence. (Page 5)​ University of Berlin (Berlin, Germany) - The University of Berlin is one of the German institutions where early Skull and Bones members, such as Daniel Coit Gilman and Andrew Dickson White, studied under German philosophers, notably Friedrich Trendelenburg. This connection infused the Order with Hegelian and authoritarian philosophies, later influencing the structure and objectives of American educational and societal institutions as shaped by Bonesmen. (Page 12)​ University of Leipzig (Leipzig, Germany) - At the University of Leipzig, Bones-influenced scholar G. Stanley Hall studied experimental psychology under Wilhelm Wundt. Wundt’s psychological and behavioral theories became fundamental to American educational reforms, as promoted by Skull and Bones members upon their return to the United States. This connection between Leipzig and Skull and Bones members represents the importation of German psychological and educational philosophies into American academia. (Page 11)​ Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland) - Founded by Daniel Coit Gilman, a prominent Skull and Bones member, Johns Hopkins University was modeled after German research universities, emphasizing graduate education and scientific research. This institution became a key element in Skull and Bones’ efforts to influence American higher education with German-inspired models. (Page 19)​ Russell Trust Association (New Haven, Connecticut) - The Russell Trust Association manages the society’s financial and legal affairs, named after co-founder William Huntington Russell. Based in New Haven, the association controls assets, property, and funding for the Order’s activities, acting as the administrative backbone of Skull and Bones. (Page 2)​

Timeline

1832-1833 - Founding of Skull and Bones: William Huntington Russell and Alphonso Taft establish Skull and Bones at Yale University after Russell’s exposure to German secret societies. The society, formally known as Chapter 322, positions itself as an exclusive group with elaborate initiation rituals and extreme secrecy. The organization later acquires the Russell Trust Association to manage finances and assets (Pages 5-6).

1856 - Incorporation of Russell Trust Association: Skull and Bones establishes the Russell Trust Association to formalize and protect the society’s assets and operations. The association provides financial security and administrative control, ensuring the Order’s long-term continuity at Yale and beyond (Page 2).

1876 - The Iconoclast Incident: A group of Yale students, self-identified as the “Order of File and Claw,” breaks into the Skull and Bones Temple. The break-in reveals internal documents, artifacts, and memorabilia. This incident also inspires the publication The Iconoclast, which critiques Skull and Bones as an organization that prioritizes loyalty to the society over loyalty to Yale (Pages 14-16)​.

1890s - First Generation of Bonesmen Influence American Academia: Key Bonesmen, such as Daniel Coit Gilman, Andrew Dickson White, and Timothy Dwight, implement German-inspired academic structures at institutions like Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University. This period solidifies the Order’s educational strategy and begins a systemic transformation of American universities through the promotion of controlled research and hierarchical structures (Pages 12, 19)​.

1917-1918 - World War I & Guaranty Trust Involvement: During the First World War, Skull and Bones members operating in financial institutions like Guaranty Trust facilitate transactions that support Soviet infrastructure. Guaranty Trust’s financial backing during the Russian Revolution signals Skull and Bones’ growing reach in international finance and political affairs (Pages 12, 15)​.

1933 - Formation of Brown Brothers, Harriman & Co.: Skull and Bones members such as Prescott Bush and W. Averell Harriman merge W.A. Harriman & Co. with Brown Brothers, establishing Brown Brothers, Harriman & Co. The firm becomes an influential financial institution involved in funding ventures related to both Soviet and Nazi interests, further extending the Order’s international influence (Page 41)​.

1941-1945 - World War II and Union Banking Corporation Controversies: Union Banking Corporation, associated with prominent Bonesmen including Prescott Bush, is implicated in funding Nazi operations. This connection exemplifies the Order’s complex and controversial role in international conflicts, using financial channels to support Axis and Allied interests (Page 15).

1947 - Formation of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): Several Skull and Bones members, such as James Jesus Angleton and William F. Buckley Jr., play instrumental roles in the establishment and early operations of the CIA. Bonesmen influence the agency’s structure, fostering a secretive and elite-oriented culture within U.S. intelligence (Page 5).

1954 - Involvement in the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR): The CFR becomes a critical platform for Bonesmen to shape U.S. foreign policy, particularly during the Cold War. Skull and Bones members like McGeorge Bundy and George H.W. Bush use the CFR to direct strategies on global alliances and ideological confrontations with communism (Pages 6, 36).

1968 - “Deer Island” Tradition Begins: Skull and Bones begins using Deer Island in the St. Lawrence River as a private retreat where senior members, or “Patriarchs,” meet for annual gatherings. These private meetings allow the Order to discuss and plan its long-term strategies and maintain secrecy outside public or institutional scrutiny (Page 11).

1973 - Establishment of the Trilateral Commission: David Rockefeller forms the Trilateral Commission, an international organization that promotes cooperation among North America, Europe, and Asia. The organization includes significant participation by Bonesmen, aligning it with the Order’s goal of creating a tightly controlled global order (Page 6).

1977 - “The Last Secrets of Skull and Bones” Article: Journalist Ron Rosenbaum publishes an article in Esquire that offers a rare glimpse into the secretive practices of Skull and Bones. This article describes initiation rituals and points to Bonesmen’s extensive influence across American institutions, bringing Skull and Bones into public discourse (Pages 17-18).

1983 - Publication of America’s Secret Establishment: Antony Sutton publishes America’s Secret Establishment, documenting the history, influence, and ideology of Skull and Bones based on decades of research. Sutton’s work provides a detailed look into the Order’s role in shaping American society, politics, and foreign policy, sparking significant public interest and critique of the Order’s pervasive reach (Page 1).

Bibliography

Four Years at Yale by Lyman Bagg - This work, published in 1871, provides detailed insight into the senior societies at Yale, particularly Skull and Bones, highlighting the society’s secrecy and internal culture. It remains one of the earliest sources on the Order’s cultic aspects (Page 18). The Iconoclast - A rare publication from 1873, the only known issue of this journal criticizes Skull and Bones as a “deadly evil” and discusses the society’s political influence and control over Yale. It was authored anonymously by a Yale student who opposed the Order’s practices (Page 14)​. The Fall of Skull & Bones (New Haven, 1876) - This pamphlet was produced by a group calling themselves “The Order of the File and Claw” after a break-in at the Bones Temple. It includes specific references to items found within the Temple, including the grave-robbed skull and other artifacts, revealing Bones’ ritualistic symbols and secrecy (Page 14). The Last Secrets of Skull and Bones by Ron Rosenbaum - An article in Esquire Magazine (September 1977), where Rosenbaum offers insights into the initiation practices of Skull and Bones. While the article contains both documented facts and hearsay, it notes the influence Skull and Bones members have had on America’s political landscape, including George H.W. Bush (Page 17). The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley - A book detailing the British secret society known as “The Group,” founded at Oxford University. Quigley’s work draws parallels between The Group and Skull and Bones, emphasizing similar objectives of political control and world influence through elite education (Page 8). Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development (3 Volumes) by Antony Sutton - Sutton’s earlier work, published by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, meticulously documents the technology transfers from the West to the Soviet Union, uncovering the economic ties and influences which Skull and Bones is shown to have perpetuated (Pages 15, 16). Trilaterals Over Washington (Volumes 1 and 2) by Antony Sutton - This work, co-authored with Patrick Wood, examines the influence of the Trilateral Commission on U.S. politics, economics, and society. It describes Skull and Bones’ connections to the Trilateral Commission and the shared ideology of control among these organizations (Page 6). Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler by Antony Sutton - Part of Sutton’s Wall Street series, this volume explores the financial support from American financiers, including Bones-affiliated entities, that helped build Nazi Germany’s economic strength. It connects Skull and Bones to broader international economic networks that influenced both Soviet and Nazi developments (Page 12). Introduction to The Order by Antony Sutton - This introductory piece specifically focuses on the structure and objectives of Skull and Bones, highlighting how the Order has penetrated American institutions through its members. It provides an overview of the Order’s goals and ideological foundations (Page 5). The Brotherhood: The Secret World of the Freemasons by Stephen Knight - Knight’s analysis of the Freemasons in Britain provides context for understanding how secret societies use their networks for mutual aid and power, drawing implicit comparisons to Skull and Bones. Sutton references this work to illustrate the structural and operational similarities between the Freemasons and Skull and Bones (Page 4)​.

Glossary

Hegelian Dialectic - A philosophical framework that views history as progressing through the clash of opposing ideas (thesis and antithesis), resulting in a synthesis. The dialectic process, derived from the work of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, is central to Skull and Bones’ worldview. The Order applies this process to create and manage conflicts that yield outcomes favorable to their agenda of societal control and establishment of a New World Order. (Page 1, 117)​

The Order (Skull and Bones) - Skull and Bones, or “The Order,” is a secret society founded at Yale University in 1832 by William Huntington Russell and Alphonso Taft. Known formally as “Chapter 322,” it is regarded as a chapter of an international secret society originating from Germanic roots. Members refer to themselves as “Bonesmen,” while the society operates with strict confidentiality, indoctrination rituals, and a focus on securing influential roles for its members across American institutions. (Pages 5-6)​​

Russell Trust Association - The Russell Trust Association is the legal and financial arm of Skull and Bones, managing its assets, property, and organizational finances. This association enables the Order to maintain a consistent financial structure and to protect the resources necessary for its operations. It was established by the society’s founders as a means of long-term preservation of their assets. (Page 2)​

New World Order - A vision promoted by Skull and Bones members through the Hegelian dialectic, where conflict is managed to shape a global system of controlled governance, economic unity, and societal subservience to state authority. This concept aligns with the ideologies of both socialist and authoritarian regimes and reflects a society organized under centralized power structures. (Page 12, 117)​

Patriarchs - A title given to senior members of Skull and Bones, denoting those who have passed through the society’s ranks and hold significant influence in maintaining and directing the Order’s activities. Patriarchs often occupy high-ranking positions across finance, government, and education, guiding the Order’s strategies and preserving its internal hierarchy. (Page 11)​

Bonesmen - Members of Skull and Bones, known for their loyalty to the Order and adherence to its secretive code of conduct. Bonesmen typically occupy key roles in American institutions and influence sectors like finance, politics, and education. The society’s strong alumni network enables Bonesmen to advance their collective interests and enact the Order’s broader goals. (Page 5)​

Temple (The Tomb) - The Temple, or “Tomb,” is the windowless building on Yale’s campus that serves as the headquarters for Skull and Bones. Here, initiations and rituals are held, and the society’s artifacts and memorabilia are stored. It symbolizes both the secrecy and the authority Skull and Bones maintains within Yale and over its members. (Pages 16-17)​

Managed Conflict - A principle adopted by Skull and Bones from Hegelian dialectics, involving the deliberate creation and manipulation of societal and political conflicts. Through managed conflict, the Order seeks to steer events and political outcomes that align with its objective of centralized control, exploiting clashes between ideologies to create a synthesis that serves their goals. (Page 124)​

Deer Island - A retreat location for Skull and Bones members, specifically the Patriarchs, located on the St. Lawrence River. This site serves as a secluded meeting ground where Bonesmen gather annually to discuss the Order’s long-term strategies away from public scrutiny. (Page 11)​

Illuminati Connection - Sutton suggests an ideological and historical link between Skull and Bones and the Bavarian Illuminati, particularly in terms of organizational structure, secrecy, and overarching aims of social influence and control. This link positions Skull and Bones within a broader historical framework of secret societies aiming at systemic societal influence. (Page 77)​

Give a gift subscription