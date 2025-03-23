AI on AI on AI on The Round Table Reign

Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

This video episode, "The Star Within the Circle," proposes that a 3000-year-old oligarchical structure operates through interconnected Round Table groups, insulated from governments, courts, and public scrutiny. These groups maintain absolute secrecy, resolve conflicts internally, and control global decision-making outside the bounds of law. The author suggests that events like the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal reveal a pattern where investigations stall when the highest levels of power are implicated.

The central concept introduced is the Star-in-Circle Model, which the author argues is the true power structure operating behind the visible Org Chart of global institutions.

The Circle represents external control mechanisms such as secrecy, coercion, blackmail, and loyalty enforcement.

The Star represents internal networking and deal flow including hidden agreements, conflict resolution, and policy formation among members.

The podcast posits that many members of these Round Table groups hold positions in multiple organizations, creating an interwoven network of power resembling a constellation or the Sefirot. This forms a self-reinforcing elite governance system. The author emphasizes that this is not mere speculation but an analysis of how power functions.

The Star-in-Circle itself is presented as a symbol and potentially a real organizational pattern used across history to bind members into covert networks. These symbols are found within secret societies, corporate logos, and national emblems, indicating where power truly lies.

The framework of modern Masonic orders is argued to be rooted in the structure of the Roman Empire, which itself was built on Babylonian and Kabbalistic doctrines. A lineage is traced through various secret orders like the Priory of Zion, Knights Templar, Knights of Malta, Rosicrucian Order, Jesuit Order, and Zionism, which are said to have evolved into Round Table groups, intelligence agencies, and financial cartels.

The podcast highlights the Jesuits as the first global intelligence network, whose structure and methods became a template for subsequent secret societies and intelligence agencies. The Jesuit model featured an interwoven network rather than a traditional hierarchy. Key characteristics included:

Absolute Obedience to the Superior General, also known as the "Black Pope".

A controversial Oath of Induction allegedly committing members to deception and control.

Compartmentalization of information.

Education as a Tool of Influence by controlling prestigious universities.

Espionage and Political Manipulation through roles as confessors and advisors to rulers.

This model of hierarchical secrecy, infiltration, and ideological conditioning was reportedly replicated by organizations like Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati and Cecil Rhodes’ Round Table, and its principles were inherited by modern intelligence agencies such as the CIA, MI6, and Mossad. The Jesuits pioneered the art of ruling from behind the throne through control of education, infiltration of rivals, and manipulation of language. Today’s Round Table groups and think tanks continue to operate using these principles.

The Jesuit model of covert governance was also adopted and perfected by intelligence agencies and organized crime syndicates, which operate on nearly identical principles with internal justice mechanisms and loyalty enforcement. Examples include the Mafia's Omertà mirroring Jesuit secrecy, and initiation rituals through blood oaths similar to those in secret societies. Intelligence agencies use blackmail and coercion, while also engaging in activities akin to state-sanctioned criminal enterprises. The Star-in-Circle structure allows these networks to operate with secrecy while remaining interconnected.

A key counterintelligence tool used by these groups is Fabian Permeation (or the “Judas Effect”), a method of infiltration and disruption to neutralize opposition. The Fabian Society explicitly adopted this strategy of gradual infiltration. This is presented as an explanation for why revolutions might be orchestrated by elites and why opposition leaders often emerge from elite institutions.

The Star-in-Circle Model is also reinforced through psychological and epistemological warfare. This involves:

Perception Management : Controlling information, language, and narrative framing.

Controlled Opposition : Guiding and infiltrating dissent.

Revelation of the Method: Openly displaying plans or crimes to desensitize the public.

Epistemological warfare manipulates the way people process information, ensuring they reject evidence that challenges the elite narrative through tactics like the "If/Then = Because Fallacy" and linguistic manipulation.

In the Digital Age, the Star-in-Circle Model has evolved to incorporate algorithmic enforcement, biometric surveillance, and predictive policing, leading towards a technocratic surveillance state. This includes Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), social credit systems, AI-driven surveillance, algorithmic censorship, and deepfake propaganda. However, this digital oligarchy has weaknesses, including dependence on mass compliance and the fragility of algorithmic control, as well as the potential for human resistance through critical thinking (λόγος).

The podcast suggests that the countermeasure to this system involves a conscious rejection of it, building parallel structures, and achieving cognitive sovereignty. It emphasizes the power of small, decentralized networks of independent thinkers (Phantom Cells) engaged in transformational reasoning. The concept of Jesus as λόγος Incarnate is introduced, highlighting λόγος as the method to understanding truth and unraveling deception. Gathering in small groups for free intellectual pursuit is presented as an epistemological countermeasure to centralized control.

The JFK assassination and the Epstein scandal are cited as examples of how the Star-in-Circle Model protects itself through shaping narratives, suppressing evidence, and flooding the public with conflicting information. The ultimate goal is to make the truth unknowable.

Finally, the podcast points to the recurring Star-in-Circle motif in the emblems of various nations, secret societies, intelligence agencies, and globalist organizations as visual evidence of a concealed power structure signifying control and hidden influence.

In conclusion, the podcast argues that a hidden system of governance, operating through deception and manipulation, can be countered by the pursuit of truth through critical thinking and the formation of decentralized networks.