Thank you Alberta Betsy's Van Life, Vic Hughes, Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne, Kenneth kintz, DeColores, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

00:03:16–00:07:00 — Opening: Jason Goodman and the “Castle Keep”

Peter welcomes George, who jokes about his on-screen background filled with images of cash and weapons seized from a Woodland Hills location tied to recent arrests. They turn to Jason Goodman, who had recently spent 45 minutes attacking George on Pia’s space instead of discussing the Charlie Kirk shooting. George recounts the credit Goodman fails to give him for early JTTF reporting in 2010 and the Piketon uranium-diversion story. Peter introduces what he calls the “castle keep phenomenon” from his book: people who tell the truth become an epistemic threat to the organizations running things, so those organizations surround topics with confusion to keep the public disoriented.

00:07:00–00:13:30 — The Soleimani nieces, arms caches, and Simon Dixon’s collapse thesis

George summarizes the Cash Patel arrest: two Soleimani nieces living a lavish “Oscar night” lifestyle in greater Los Angeles, reportedly brokering deals for 70,000 drones, millions of rounds of ammunition, and tens of thousands of AK-47s through Oman, UAE, and Sudan. One of the women reportedly reported directly to a senior figure in the Iranian government currently negotiating with JD Vance. Peter notes a previous Pacific Palisades arms-cache discovery near where he used to live and a similar 1997 Bel Air discovery, then offers his “big picture bias” drawn from Simon Dixon and the North American Technate map: handlers plan an orchestrated collapse of both the American and Israeli economies, after which the Saudis and Iranians cooperate on a Suez-to-China maritime corridor — a water-based Silk Road. This frames why Jared Kushner sits so close to both Saudi and Chinese counterparties.

00:13:30–00:17:30 — The book opens with Renee and a white rock

Peter explains the opening of his book Reframing Reality. A little girl named Renee picks up a white rock by a stream and asks her mother why the rock is white. Peter uses the exchange to introduce the native epistemological operating system every child runs — relentless testing of claims against physical reality. The people who run schools, families, and institutions install bloatware on top of that operating system and defeat it. Peter organizes the book’s twenty-six chapters across four arcs: the architecture of epistemological warfare, the weapons handlers deploy, historical case studies, and a practical toolkit readers can use in real time. Peter argues the good news arrives at the end: people retain the native capacity to do something about the current situation if they start with themselves.

00:17:30–00:22:00 — The Double-Move, Pharisees, Freemasons, and the wizard circle

Peter walks through the Double-Move. The Hebrew root פָּרַשׁ (pāraš) means “to separate,” and the word “Pharisee” means “the separated ones.” The pattern: define something as truth, draw a boundary around it, then defend the boundary. Peter then maps the same architecture onto the Masonic compass and square (compass draws the boundary, square measures who fits inside) and the Bavarian Illuminati circumpunkt (Adam Weishaupt’s mark: a dot inside a circle). The Manhattan Project applies the same pattern at scale — a national-security boundary that determines who knows what’s inside. George asks whether the Manhattan Project’s boundary protects something that exists at all. Peter introduces Courtney Turner’s term “the wizard circle”: a boundary drawn around something that does not exist, then defended as if it does. George compares Peter’s book to Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz — a child-protagonist allegory where the reader picks up the Peter Duke looking glass and sees the smoke-and-mirrors operation for what it is.

00:22:00–00:34:30 — The 28th Amendment and the Covenant Crown

Peter lays out his “tongue-in-cheek” 28th Amendment thought experiment. The Founders wrote freedom into the Declaration of Independence; they wrote liberty into the Constitution; most Americans treat the words as synonyms. Peter argues the Founders also left out two features two centuries of operation have shown the country needs: transparency and accountability. Peter’s amendment supplies both. First mechanism: every owner of stock — public or private — registers ownership on a public blockchain. Shell companies and the corporate veil dissolve. Anyone investigating the people who own everything can now see them by name and address. Second mechanism: anyone who wins an elected office or holds more than 51% of a company over a billion dollars or 5,000 employees wears a “Covenant Crown” — Peter credits the inspiration to Palmer Luckey’s lethal VR headset. Campaign promises go on the blockchain at the swearing-in. A plebiscite triggers at a random point during the official’s term and asks one question: did this person keep their promises? A majority “no” vote executes the Covenant Crown — terminating the office, the person, and the accumulated wealth. George compares the design to Neal Stephenson and to “Hunger Games for the elite.”

00:34:30–00:39:30 — Nominalization, syneídēsis , and why AI will never be conscious

Peter explains his linguistic discipline. Writers and speakers nominalize when they freeze active verbs into static nouns. He gives the Greek root for consciousness — συνείδησις (syneídēsis) — which carries the meaning of co-awareness, the capacity to recognize one’s own frame side by side with the frames of others. English speakers compressed that active capacity into the static noun “consciousness,” and the word has drifted for 250 years depending on who deploys it. Peter argues AI will never reach consciousness because no one can define consciousness precisely enough to code it. Coders can build a mechanical Turk or a golem that mimics human behavior, but the result runs comparisons and reactions without any transcendent connection to whatever animates a human mind. George agrees: in his songwriting, AI tools work only after a human supplies the lyric, the beat, the strumming pattern, the melody.

00:39:30–00:44:30 — Claude Cowork and the book-assembly workflow

George reports he has moved away from AI for the writing itself and now uses Notebook LM for slide-format summaries. Peter introduces Claude Cowork as the breakthrough that organized him overnight after four and a half years of accumulating material. He loaded all his published articles into a Claude project, told the model what book he wanted to write, and Claude generated the chapter structure, the section breakdown, and the organizational scaffolding — working from Peter’s own material. George cautions about the failure mode: writers who let AI do the research without internalizing the material get caught when interviewers ask follow-up questions. Peter agrees and emphasizes that the writer has to own the underlying work for the prose to ring authentic.

00:44:30–00:52:30 — Notebook LM “cinematic” video plays on screen

Peter plays a Notebook LM-generated cinematic video summarizing his book material. The narrator walks through the EpiWar™ thesis: people who spread misinformation distribute bad content; people running EpiWar™ campaigns compromise the infrastructure people use to determine what is true. The narration walks through Logos as the mind’s pre-installed operating system, the four-year-old at the creek bed asking why the rock is white, the GIGO principle handlers exploit by feeding clean processors rigged inputs, and the Double-Move applied to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The narrator then walks through Chomsky’s surface-structure and deep-structure distinction, names “misinformation” as a nominalization, names “it’s dangerous” as a deletion, and presents the metamodel as the diagnostic toolkit a reader can apply to restore the deleted deep-structure information. The narrator closes by framing the goal: the reader reclaims an internal locus of control.

00:52:30–00:57:00 — The credentialing scam, Pearl Harbor, and mass formation

Peter argues handlers spent two thousand years building infrastructure precisely because a population that simply looked in the mirror and asked “I don’t know if that’s true” would dismantle the operation overnight. George brings up Pearl Harbor. Most Americans opposed entering the European war; by Sunday evening that opposition had collapsed, and Monday morning the lines at recruiting stations formed. Peter’s father trained the men who signed up that Monday. George and Peter draw the comparison to September 11, 2001: Ehud Barak announced Osama bin Laden as the culprit on the BBC before the towers were hit, and the American public absorbed the targeting overnight.

00:57:00–01:09:00 — The “RAND kid” tangent, the USS North Carolina, and the nuclear-weapon question

Peter describes himself as a “RAND kid” who memorized every World War II tank silhouette and every British Navy ship outline. He references an Oliver Stone interview where Stone explains the military’s appeal to little boys: the hardware. Peter visited the USS North Carolina on an off day, sat in his father’s radio chair, and inside one of the 16-inch gun turret targeting computers found a bug — possibly the origin of the term. They discuss the welded-anchor-chain mushroom cloud sculpture in front of Santa Monica City Hall, directly across from the RAND Corporation, and Peter introduces his first rule of epistemological warfare: the more transmedia support a fear-based event carries, the harder the analyst should question it. Peter then floats the thesis he texted George the previous week: nukes may exist, but what handlers have sold as “nuclear weapons” may not match the underlying physics. He proposes a dirty-bomb model — V2-style explosive with a plutonium wrapper producing a 100% cancer fatality radius and a long-term no-go zone — and argues plutonium’s extreme carcinogenicity (cancer guaranteed at one part per million within six months) makes the Piketon story coherent. He cites the transmedia saturation around nuclear fear — Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Godzilla, The Incredible Hulk, the wave of 1950s alien and UFO films — as evidence that handlers ran a coordinated fear campaign across media, and grants that an ICBM impact would still cause real destruction of a different kind than the one handlers have sold.

01:09:00–01:15:30 — Andrew Hug, Tulsi Gabbard, and the current nuclear push

Jessica passes Peter breaking news during the live show: Doug McGregor reports US nuclear chief Andrew Hug escorted out of the Pentagon. Peter treats McGregor with suspicion (right-hand sock-puppet in the Masonic frame) but notes the velocity — one million views in roughly 90 minutes. He connects it to the recent transmedia nuclear push and to Tulsi Gabbard’s unequivocal statement months earlier that Iran had no nuclear weapons capability. Peter agrees with Gabbard on the conclusion while disagreeing on the underlying physics.

01:15:30–01:21:00 — Where to start on the Duke Report

Peter walks viewers through thedukereport.substack.com. He recommends starting with “The Power Structure of the World” and “A User’s Guide to Neuro-Linguistic Defense.” He highlights the book explainer series, the Silver Strand Hypothesis, the money series, the neurolinguistic programming series, the revisionist history series, the Palisades Fire series, and the Palmerston Zoo series — a recreation of Lyndon LaRouche-affiliated lectures (Webster Tarpley and others) Peter re-rendered through ElevenLabs. George defends the use of AI tools against the “Faustian bargain” objection from a viewer (Xanadu Zimba): using the handlers’ tools to bring more people up to speed faster works against the handlers, not for them.

01:21:00–01:32:00 — The Claude Cowork tour and the Mackinder interactive

Peter shares his screen and walks through his working setup: Claude Cowork on the right, Obsidian on the left, all chapters as Markdown files, the 39,829-word book structure document driving the whole project. He explains how he discovered earlier that morning that the same Pharisee–Freemason architecture pattern also fits Scientology, the Mormon Church, and the Manhattan Project, and how Claude integrated those insertions into the right chapters while cross-checking against the rest of the structure document. He shows the Koine Greek lexicon and the glossary of operational terms (handler, asset, true believer, useful idiot, cutout, honeypot, honey trap, compromise). He then demonstrates an interactive web page he built in two hours with twelve prompts: Halford Mackinder’s 1904 “Geographic Pivot of History” rendered on a Bertin projection, with the pivot area highlighted, the five seas (Mediterranean, Black, Caspian, Persian Gulf, Red) labeled, and a question posed: why does the CENTCOM patch carry Mackinder’s land of five seas instead of something referencing Nebraska?

01:32:00–01:37:00 — The Priory of Sion calendar and the cipher experiment

Peter shows a second interactive built on Tracy Twyman’s book The Cutting of the Orm: The Secret Calendar of the Priory of Sion. The Priory used a 13-month, 28-day calendar that aligns Monday through Friday on the same calendar numbers every month every year. Peter converted September 11, 2001 into the Priory calendar and found it falls on Scorpio 1. He demonstrates the cipher tool he built alongside the calendar. He acknowledges he does not know what the date alignment means but documents the finding. He describes the vibe-coding workflow: one prompt produces something 98% correct, the next eleven prompts tighten the result.

01:37:00–end — Sign-off and the T-shirt

George says his brain is full. Peter shows a T-shirt design Spreadshirt refused to approve: “History does not repeat, but it rhymes — Oswald, Crooks, and Robinson,” with the firearms shrinking backward in time. They close with a standing invitation for George to come to Oxnard for a steak the next time he’s working a story in Persian Square.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK