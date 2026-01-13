👉🏻 Video Explainer 👆🏻

A subscriber in the United Kingdom reported an access blockade that cut off every post from The Duke Report. A government-mandated age-verification wall demanded biometric submission and prevented normal viewing. Access returned only after the subscriber left the UK and updated their payment information to a euro-based account. This experience signals a wider concern for readers in the UK, the EU, and Australia. Government filters now shape access to online publications, and these controls expand in unpredictable ways. A reliable fallback channel strengthens our connection when platforms face external pressure.

RSS as a Parallel Distribution Path

Substack generates an RSS feed that serves as an independent delivery path. An RSS reader checks the feed at intervals you set and displays new posts inside the reader. The reader pulls content directly from the feed URL without browser cookies, verification layers, or regional access rules. This gives subscribers a stable channel that travels across borders and bypasses many forms of interference.

To participate in the test, add the feed URL to your reader:

https://thedukereport.substack.com/feed

The structure is simple:

substackname dot substack dot com slash feed

Reader Options

Here are several RSS readers that support full-text retrieval and consistent polling:

I use Feedreader because it’s web-based, handles large feeds smoothly, and keeps the interface simple.

Browser-Based Options

Several browsers offer RSS subscription tools through extensions or built-in features. Firefox supports add-ons such as Livemarks for in-browser reading. Chromium-based browsers support RSS through extensions such as RSS Subscription. These tools give you a lightweight reader inside the browser without installing a standalone app.

What RSS Delivers

RSS readers check feeds at regular intervals, retrieve new entries, and present them in a unified dashboard. Many readers load the full text of each post. Several readers also support audio and video enclosures, which allow podcast episodes and embedded media to appear directly in the reader. This channel strengthens continuity when platforms introduce regional gates or identity requirements.

Community Test

I want to gather results from across regions. Tell me whether the feed loads, whether full posts appear, whether embedded media functions, and whether delivery remains consistent over time. Your feedback will help shape a stable fallback channel for subscribers who rely on The Duke Report across multiple jurisdictions.

