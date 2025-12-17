A Century of War Explainer

A Century of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics and the New World Order traces how the pursuit of oil and financial supremacy structured the last hundred years of global power. F. William Engdahl’s seminal work presents a coherent system of strategy linking Britain’s imperial design with Washington’s postwar dominance. It identifies energy control as the material foundation of geopolitical order, and finance as its instrument of enforcement. The book asserts that wars, crises, and industrial transformations served a single underlying purpose: the management of energy and money to preserve hegemony.

The Foundation of Imperial Power

In the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, Britain built an empire organized through three interlocking powers — naval, commercial, and financial. The Royal Navy controlled sea routes, guaranteeing safe passage for British traders while competitors paid high insurance rates to London underwriters. The City of London became the global financial center, managing trade settlements and extending credit across continents. British merchants dominated the distribution of industrial goods, while colonies provided raw materials. Engdahl defines this as the “three-legged stool” of empire. Military power secured trade; trade generated capital; finance stabilized control. The result was a global system where London set the rules and reaped the profits.

The German Challenge

By the late nineteenth century, Germany's industrial transformation disrupted this order. Between 1870 and 1890, German steel production rose more than tenfold, signaling a shift in industrial leadership. The Berlin–Baghdad Railway embodied this challenge. Stretching from Central Europe toward the Persian Gulf, it promised direct access to markets and resources without reliance on British shipping. To Britain’s strategists, the project threatened to nullify naval superiority and open an overland route to the Middle East’s emerging oil reserves. Engdahl presents this railway as the pivotal cause of confrontation, transforming Germany’s economic rise into a geopolitical crisis.

The Strategic Turn to Oil

Admiral John “Jackie” Fisher, the British naval reformer, saw oil as the future of military power. The Royal Navy’s conversion from coal to petroleum created a new dependence. Britain possessed coal in abundance but no domestic oil. The solution was imperial acquisition. In 1908, the Anglo-Persian Oil Company secured massive concessions in Iran. This move inaugurated a global race to control petroleum fields. By the 1920s, British interests commanded nearly three-quarters of known reserves. The empire’s security now depended on a resource located far beyond its borders. Energy had become both weapon and vulnerability, binding industrial might to the geography of oil.

The First World War as a Strategic Decision

Engdahl reinterprets the Great War as the decisive struggle for control of industrial energy. Britain and its allies sought to contain German expansion and secure dominance over oil-bearing regions. The war’s campaigns in Mesopotamia, the Caucasus, and the eastern Mediterranean align with this energy map. The secret Sykes–Picot Agreement of 1916 divided Ottoman territories, granting Britain and France control over Middle Eastern oil routes. The peace settlements institutionalized this arrangement under League of Nations mandates. The war thus produced a new structure of energy governance linking imperial administration to resource extraction.

From London to Washington

After two world wars, the axis of power shifted from Britain to the United States. The dollar supplanted sterling as the reserve currency. American corporations—Exxon, Chevron, Mobil, Texaco, Gulf—absorbed the imperial oil network. The U.S. Navy inherited maritime supremacy, maintaining permanent presence in the Persian Gulf and Mediterranean. The Bretton Woods system, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank provided financial coordination. Energy control merged with monetary policy, binding oil prices to dollar stability. The result was a new empire of credit and consumption administered through Washington and Wall Street.

The Engineered Oil Shock

The video devotes major attention to the 1973 oil crisis, which Engdahl describes as a planned reconfiguration of global finance. The sudden quadrupling of oil prices, he argues, was prepared through elite coordination months in advance. The rise in prices multiplied the value of dollar reserves and cemented oil trade in U.S. currency. Petrodollar recycling emerged as a structural mechanism: oil exporters deposited surplus dollars in New York and London banks, which then lent the same funds to developing nations at high interest. Those nations borrowed to purchase costly oil, entering cycles of debt that strengthened Western financial leverage.

Controlled Disintegration

Engdahl cites a policy framework from the Council on Foreign Relations called “controlled disintegration.” This doctrine proposed managing global economic contraction to preserve command over monetary systems. The 1970s stagflation and 1980s debt crises fit this pattern. The IMF’s structural adjustment programs enforced austerity and privatization in indebted countries, consolidating foreign influence over domestic economies. The outcome was predictable: diminished sovereignty and continuous dependence on oil-priced dollars. The system functioned as a self-reinforcing control loop.

Enforcement of Order

When nations attempted to develop energy independently — through nuclear power or state-owned oil companies — they encountered economic or political retaliation. Financial institutions could restrict credit, devalue currencies, or sponsor instability. Coups and sanctions acted as tools of energy discipline. The consistent goal was reintegration into the dollar-oil regime. Energy autonomy equated to geopolitical defiance. The method of enforcement evolved, but the logic remained constant.

The Continuous System of Power

The Explainer’s film presents Engdahl’s research as a narrative of structural continuity. From the Royal Navy’s oil conversion to the global debt crises, the same architecture persists: control supply, determine price, dictate credit. The twentieth century’s wars, recessions, and recoveries follow a discernible pattern of energy management. Infrastructure defines strategy, and strategy defines empire. Petroleum pipelines, shipping corridors, and financial channels function as the invisible borders of world power.

The Unbroken Thread

The video concludes with a question central to Engdahl’s thesis: Does history reveal accident or design? The evidence suggests design. The continuity from British imperial planning to American global management indicates a shared strategic framework. Energy and finance converge to shape political reality. The system endures through adaptation, not reform. The century of war described by Engdahl remains the century of oil—a disciplined order sustained by the coordination of armies, banks, and resources. The Explainer renders this history as a single, unfolding structure, in which power follows energy and energy defines the limits of the modern world.

